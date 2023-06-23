“I always love going down there just because it’s so close,” Perry said, “and being able to be there as much as I can. I love hanging out with Coach Dillingham and (Wide receivers) Coach Samples. This visit was cool because I got to hang out with other (local) athletes, Raiden Vines-Bright and Dajon Hinton. Every time I come back with something I've Iearned.





“Coach Samples on this visit was giving me knowledge on my game. He’s always teaching me and always trying to say what’s best for me. He always wants to get me better. And I think that’s something special about the staff, is that even though I’m not committed there nor nowhere near making my decision, he just wants to get me better, and I love that about the staff at ASU.”





The fact that Samples brings the NFL (LA Rams) coaching credibility aspect to the table is just one facet that makes an impression on the wide receiver taking in the feedback about his technique.





“Being an NFL caliber coach is amazing,” Perry commented, “but I think what’s more impressive is that he was so highly recruited out of high school; he knows the recruiting process and how crazy it can be. When he gives me knowledge and advice about that, he’s been there; he’s been highly recruited and scored a lot of touchdowns on Friday nights. So he can tell you not only about what it’s like at the next level but what you need to do in the recruiting process. So he’s given me a lot of help on that.”





And having a head coach such as Dillingham, who is not only an ASU alumnus but also grew up in the Valley of the Sun, naturally brings the hometown facet when pursuing a prospect such as Perry.





“Having me visit with some of the top (2025) players in the state is cool,” Perry noted. “It makes you imagine an ASU team with Arizona talent, and that’s something cool to think about. His message has always been that so many Arizona ballers leave the state, and when they come home, they always feel better. That’s something that has not only opened my eyes but definitely opened other athletes’ eyes around the state. He’s definitely sticking to his word and recruiting the state hard and heavy.”





And the credibility factor here for Perry is tied to the most distinguished football player not only at Notre Dame Prep but also someone who is the only in-state player ever to win the national Gatorade Player of the Year Award, current Sun Devil wide receiver Jake Smith.





“He’s one guy who has helped me so much,” Perry said of Smith. “He told me about his journey, and everybody’s path is different. He obviously was recruited everywhere and could go anywhere in the country. He chose Texas first, then went to USC, and now he’s back here. He’s been such a good advice giver and made me open my eyes even more through this recruiting process and how crazy it has been for me even at such an early stage of it.”





The considerable recruiting attention this 2025 prospect is garnering is certainly merited following a break 2022 season. The wide receiver, who saw action in 13 games as a sophomore for the 11-2 Saints, hauled in 78 receptions for 1,100 yards and 20 touchdowns.