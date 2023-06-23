2025 WR Cooper Perry impressed by the Sun Devils' recruiting process
“I always love going down there just because it’s so close,” Perry said, “and being able to be there as much as I can. I love hanging out with Coach Dillingham and (Wide receivers) Coach Samples. This visit was cool because I got to hang out with other (local) athletes, Raiden Vines-Bright and Dajon Hinton. Every time I come back with something I've Iearned.
“Coach Samples on this visit was giving me knowledge on my game. He’s always teaching me and always trying to say what’s best for me. He always wants to get me better. And I think that’s something special about the staff, is that even though I’m not committed there nor nowhere near making my decision, he just wants to get me better, and I love that about the staff at ASU.”
The fact that Samples brings the NFL (LA Rams) coaching credibility aspect to the table is just one facet that makes an impression on the wide receiver taking in the feedback about his technique.
“Being an NFL caliber coach is amazing,” Perry commented, “but I think what’s more impressive is that he was so highly recruited out of high school; he knows the recruiting process and how crazy it can be. When he gives me knowledge and advice about that, he’s been there; he’s been highly recruited and scored a lot of touchdowns on Friday nights. So he can tell you not only about what it’s like at the next level but what you need to do in the recruiting process. So he’s given me a lot of help on that.”
And having a head coach such as Dillingham, who is not only an ASU alumnus but also grew up in the Valley of the Sun, naturally brings the hometown facet when pursuing a prospect such as Perry.
“Having me visit with some of the top (2025) players in the state is cool,” Perry noted. “It makes you imagine an ASU team with Arizona talent, and that’s something cool to think about. His message has always been that so many Arizona ballers leave the state, and when they come home, they always feel better. That’s something that has not only opened my eyes but definitely opened other athletes’ eyes around the state. He’s definitely sticking to his word and recruiting the state hard and heavy.”
And the credibility factor here for Perry is tied to the most distinguished football player not only at Notre Dame Prep but also someone who is the only in-state player ever to win the national Gatorade Player of the Year Award, current Sun Devil wide receiver Jake Smith.
“He’s one guy who has helped me so much,” Perry said of Smith. “He told me about his journey, and everybody’s path is different. He obviously was recruited everywhere and could go anywhere in the country. He chose Texas first, then went to USC, and now he’s back here. He’s been such a good advice giver and made me open my eyes even more through this recruiting process and how crazy it has been for me even at such an early stage of it.”
The considerable recruiting attention this 2025 prospect is garnering is certainly merited following a break 2022 season. The wide receiver, who saw action in 13 games as a sophomore for the 11-2 Saints, hauled in 78 receptions for 1,100 yards and 20 touchdowns.
“I like watching (NFL wide receiver) DaVante Adams play because of his poise at the line of scrimmage,” Perry said. “It’s special because when you look at that, you want to implement that in your game. As far as college players go, I would say Marvin Harrison Jr. He’s a bigger receiver, but he moves like a smaller guy. Seeing that makes me want to work on everything. So those are two guys that I really enjoy watching.
“I like ASU’s scheme because Coach Dillingham likes to pass a lot, and told all three of us (on the unofficial visit) that we all fit his scheme. They want to get the ball to the playmakers in space, and that’s what I love about that scheme because that’s my game, getting the ball in space, making guys miss and go score. Coach Samples said that I’m not only a playmaker, but I’m a game changer. He knows that when I’m in the game, the defense either has to put two players on me or figure out ways to stop me because once I get the ball in my hands, I’m not gonna get tackled the first time. That’s why he loves me not only as a player but as a person too.”
Notre Dame, Oregon, UCLA, Kentucky, and Utah are just some of the Power Five programs the wide receiver said have been recruiting him in earnest. Perry called his whirlwind recruiting process “surreal,” and while he’s not in a hurry to commit in the near future, he said that he’s leaning towards pledging to the school of his choice this time next year, which he feels is ideal timing so he can concentrate on his senior season.
“I want to go to a school that I have a good relationship with the coaches,” Perry detailed, “go to a place where fit the scheme. Of course, I want to be able to earn and compete for a spot in my freshman year. Those are the three things that I’m really looking for. Arizona State and a bunch of other schools that have made a push for me have those things. So, it’s gonna be a hard decision, for sure.”
It may be hard to imagine the recruiting interest this year surpassing the high bar that was already established for the Notre Dame Prep standout, yet Perry is still seeking to build on an outstanding sophomore campaign and continuing to develop his game in 2023.
“I want to make sure I get better in going up and making that contested catch,” Perry stated. “I can always work on route running. Those are two things that, if I can take them to a whole other level, then my game will be at a whole other level, especially when I know teams are gonna key up on me. I also want to get quicker and faster and find ways to always get open. Whenever I’m one-on-one, I need to make that guy miss, and being wide open is something that I not only need to happen every time I get in a one-on-one, but I need to put myself in a position to score. This is what I need to work on to get ready and get better for my junior season.”
