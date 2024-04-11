(2Cleat Photo)

Under head coach Kenny Dillingham, the Sun Devils have prided themselves on establishing a solid recruiting pipeline to Texas, especially when it comes to defensive backs. Case in point: Arizona State landed its second defensive back from the state of Texas in the 2025 class when Texas City's Xavier Skowron committed to ASU during his unofficial visit today.

“As soon as I got off the plane last night, I loved the atmosphere being in Arizona,” Skowron said. “This was my first time in Tempe, and the vibe here is different. Seeing the (football) facility, I just fell in love with it, and it feels like it's home. It blew away any other facility I saw. I love the coaching staff and what stood out to me when I saw practice is how Coach Dillingham was keeping his coaches and players both accountable. That made me fall in love even more.

“I know the coaches said it was a horrible practice. But when I saw how everyone was kept accountable in practice that made my decision to be a Sun Devil easier.”

The 6-0 179-pound Skowron, who has a 6-4 wingspan, said that defensive coordinator Brian Ward can see him at both safety and nickel back. ASU's newest addition has enjoyed the relationship he has developed with both Ward and and Arizona State's Director of Recruiting Isaiah Williams during the recruiting process.

“Coach Ward said I can make a true impact with my size,” Skowron described, “my ability to move and having a great fit for their culture with my personality. I liked the way he coaches; it’s simple, and he will always help you understand what you need to do. He will always break it down for you and never get frustrated for asking him a small question.

“Isaiah Williams made a big impact on me. He always calls me to keep me in the loop with everything going on with the team. He always made sure I knew what was going on. He showed me what I can pursue outside of football too and showed me why I need to be a Sun Devil.”

Texas High School guru Dave Campbell has named Skowron and fellow ASU defensive back commit Joseph Smith as Top 10 2025 safeties in the Lone Star State. And the fact that just from the 2024 class alone, Skowron got to see three true freshmen from his home state at defensive back practicing today only strengthens the sentiment he has towards the program.

“Having a lot of players from Texas on the team played a big part in my decision,” Skowron admitted. “(True freshman) Rodney Biamge grew up 15 minutes away from me, and we worked out together sometimes. Having him and all the Texas players…it’s a movement we’re starting getting Texas players here.

“The players on the team love it here. The afterlife program (preparing players for a post-football career) is great. It's a beautiful city, and it's only really hot three months out of the whole year. The connections and the networking they have out here are crazy, and it helps build your brand up. I came here with a little bit lower expectations, and I saw the dorms, the facility and it’s just really a beautiful place. Everything just blew me away.”

Skowron had offers from Houston, Arkansas, and Ole Miss, among others. He will be on the ASU campus again for his official visit on May 31 and is scheduled to graduate his high school in December and arrive in Tempe in January.