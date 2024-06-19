Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe standout Demarius Robinson may have visited Arizona State nearly two months ago, but ultimately, the Sun Devils were never far from his mind, as the versatile running back announced his pledge to ASU this evening.

“Everybody at ASU are great people who believe in me,” Robinson said. “I wanted to go to a place where I have great teammates because those are the guys I’m gonna be around the guys most of the time. I need to make sure they’re gonna have my back at all times. I liked everything I saw on the visit. The city is beautiful out there, and I like the academics.





“I met great people who were really cool to be around, and it was very nice out there. Coach Aguano (running backs coach Shaun Aguano) is great. I know he’ll always be honest with me and make sure he helps me get to the next level.”





As a junior, Robinson, who played in 11 games, rushed for 2,139 yards, averaging 10 yards a carry and nearly 195 yards per game, scoring 28 touchdowns for the 7-4 Wolves, who played in the 6A-I level in Oklahoma.