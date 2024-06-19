2025 Oklahoma RB Demarius Robinson commits to the Sun Devils
Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe standout Demarius Robinson may have visited Arizona State nearly two months ago, but ultimately, the Sun Devils were never far from his mind, as the versatile running back announced his pledge to ASU this evening.
“Everybody at ASU are great people who believe in me,” Robinson said. “I wanted to go to a place where I have great teammates because those are the guys I’m gonna be around the guys most of the time. I need to make sure they’re gonna have my back at all times. I liked everything I saw on the visit. The city is beautiful out there, and I like the academics.
“I met great people who were really cool to be around, and it was very nice out there. Coach Aguano (running backs coach Shaun Aguano) is great. I know he’ll always be honest with me and make sure he helps me get to the next level.”
As a junior, Robinson, who played in 11 games, rushed for 2,139 yards, averaging 10 yards a carry and nearly 195 yards per game, scoring 28 touchdowns for the 7-4 Wolves, who played in the 6A-I level in Oklahoma.
“Coach Aguano sees me as a home run threat,” Robinson described, “someone who can bust out 80 or 90 yards. He could put me on a receiver and say I’m an all-purpose back who can really bring it all to the table. I just need to go out there and compete. Coach Dillingham said I would be a great asset to the team.
“I like the scheme that they run, and I know it’s a team that will run the ball a lot and has great offensive linemen.”
Robinson, who is scheduled to graduate from Santa Fe High School in December, did officially visit Houston, which appeared to be ASU’s stiffest competition in the recruiting sweepstakes, and Tulsa earlier this month. Kansas State and North Texas were the other schools in his top five.
