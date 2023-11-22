On the week of the Territorial Cup matchup, it’s perhaps only appropriate that a local prospect who committed and decommitted to Arizona just six months ago is now a Sun Devil. Chandler Hamilton offensive lineman Toby Mealer, ranked No. 3 among the 2025 in-state prospects and 18th among offensive guards in his class pledged to Arizona State today.

“I like the family aspect, and committing there just felt right,” said Mealer, who made his decision after attending the Sun Devis’ practice today. “When I told the coaches, they were pretty ecstatic. I hope I can recruit players in my class and future classes. Coach Saga liked me at both guard and tackle and likes the big physical nature that I play with. I love the type of linemen he chooses, and I want to play on a team that I feel I can win some football games.





“I love this coaching staff, and I don’t think I could really find a coaching staff that appreciated me as much as I appreciate them.”





The lineman was bullish about the future of the program, even in the midst of a challenging 2023 campaign. “They were dealt a bad hand by the last staff,” Mealer said in a previous interview, “but they are playing really hard through all the injuries and adversity. Coach (Shaun) Aguano showed up at my school on the first day the rules allowed to contact sophomores, and he offered me. That means something. ASU has been a class act from the start. Coach Saga is like family and a great o-line coach. Coach (Kenny) Dillingham is famous for what he has done with QBs, but it’s who he is overall that makes him special. Very inventive. I really love his energy.”





Mealer joins SoCal quarterback Michael Tollefson and Texas defensive back Joseph Smith as the other ASU pledges in the 2025 class.





Mealer committed to the University of Arizona on May 10 of this year and recommitted from the Wildcats just 12 later. When I asked him if the timing of his asked him if his timing to pledge to ASU the week of the Territorial Cup was a coincidence, he replied: “I just want to see ASU beat up on them.”