2025 four-star QB Michael Tollefson commits to ASU
These days the college recruiting landscape will see the last of the elite 2024 quarterbacks commit to their respective schools. But today, it was actually the top California signal caller in the 2025 class, J Serra Catholic’s Michael Tollefson, who made his announcement pledging to the Sun Devils, marking the first ASU commit in this class.
In 2021 Tollefson had a sensational freshman campaign for San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) San Juan Hills starting in six games (played in nine total), recording 1,307 passing yards for 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also showed his prowess on the ground rushing for 449 yards and six scores for the Stallions. A year later, despite nagging injuries, the quarterback was still able to post 1,567 passing yards and eight touchdowns, as well as rushing for 644 yards and nine more scores.
The 2023 season will be the first one where he will play across town at JSerra Catholic. Earlier this year, in an Elite 11 Regional event, he showed impressive athleticism recording an electronic 40-yard dash time of 4.65 and displaying a 38-inch vewrtical.
ASU's depth chart at quarterback wasn't conducive as all of its four scholarship signal callers do have at least two years of eligibility remaining. Trenton Bourguet will be a junior this season and is the presumed starter. Sophomore and Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne is battling for those starting duties. True freshman Jaden Rashada ann sophomore and BYU transfer Jacob Conover round out the depth chart. Currently, ASU is not expected to take more than one quarterback in the 2025 class.
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!