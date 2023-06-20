These days the college recruiting landscape will see the last of the elite 2024 quarterbacks commit to their respective schools. But today, it was actually the top California signal caller in the 2025 class, J Serra Catholic’s Michael Tollefson, who made his announcement pledging to the Sun Devils, marking the first ASU commit in this class.

In 2021 Tollefson had a sensational freshman campaign for San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) San Juan Hills starting in six games (played in nine total), recording 1,307 passing yards for 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also showed his prowess on the ground rushing for 449 yards and six scores for the Stallions. A year later, despite nagging injuries, the quarterback was still able to post 1,567 passing yards and eight touchdowns, as well as rushing for 644 yards and nine more scores.





The 2023 season will be the first one where he will play across town at JSerra Catholic. Earlier this year, in an Elite 11 Regional event, he showed impressive athleticism recording an electronic 40-yard dash time of 4.65 and displaying a 38-inch vewrtical.