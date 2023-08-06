If anyone was still unsure of what the effect of ASU recruiting could be in the state of Texas just days after the announcement that they will join that conference in 2024, this weekend provided more than satisfactory answers. 24 hours after ATH Joseph Smith committed to the Sun Devils, another Houston-area prospect, defensive back Joseph "JoJo" Albright, did the same, committing sight unseen. And once again, Sun Devils cornerbacks coach Bryan Carrington proved his prowess in recruiting that fertile region.

" I didn't expect to commit this early," Albright said. "But Joseph Smith is my boy, so when he committed (yesterday), I was thinking about it. It was hard committing to a school that I haven't visited, but I know (ASU freshman wide receiver) Kaleb Black, and it told me it's a cool vibe there. He was once committed to another school (Memphis) before he went to Arizona State, so it had to be a good school. I also like how they are gonna be in the Big 12 (starting in 2024)





"When I first started this relationship with Coach BC (Carrington), I found out that we're both from the same area. Ever since then, he's been locked in with me and being consistent. He's been great to me, he's a great dude, and I just trust him. My high school coaches also told me that Coach BC is a really good dude.





"He thinks I can be the face of the defense. And he knows that when I come in, he can make me a better player. He really believes in me. I'm a very hungry player, and I want it more than other players on the field. This year I'm gonna work on my coverage. I'm a very physical player, and I can tackle well, but I want to improve my coverage. If I do that, I'll be OK."