2025 7-foot center Leo Curtis commits to the Sun Devils

ASU lifted the lift on their 2025 class in a significant way, as 7-0 220-pound Cambridge (Mass.) CATS Academy Center and Iceland native Leo Curtis pledged to Arizona State on Friday afternoon.
“I had a really good relationship with all of the coaches,” Curtis said. “I’ve known (ASU assistant coach) Ty Larson the longest, and I knew right when he got to ASU that he wanted to get me. He was really consistent with recruiting and did a good job building our connection and showing what they got for me.
“I really like the program and I think they are a good fit for my game and they got a role for me, and I also like the place a lot. The coaches told me that they wanted a tall big who can space the floor and shoot and I can help them. I like how their bigs play. They are very involved, and they play pretty fast. It's easy to imagine myself being one of their players.”
Curtis had numerous high-major offers and ultimately chose the Sun Devils over Big 12 foe West Virginia, and Indiana. Alabama, Creighton, Xavier, Stanford, and UCF were some of his other offers. He averaged 21.6 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 2.1 BPG in the Icelandic League and also played for his country during the U20 European Championships. Curtis is scheduled to sign his Letter of Intent with ASU during the April signing period.
