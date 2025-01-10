2025 7-foot center Leo Curtis commits to the Sun Devils

ASU lifted the lift on their 2025 class in a significant way, as 7-0 220-pound Cambridge (Mass.) CATS Academy Center and Iceland native Leo Curtis pledged to Arizona State on Friday afternoon.





“I had a really good relationship with all of the coaches,” Curtis said. “I’ve known (ASU assistant coach) Ty Larson the longest, and I knew right when he got to ASU that he wanted to get me. He was really consistent with recruiting and did a good job building our connection and showing what they got for me.





“I really like the program and I think they are a good fit for my game and they got a role for me, and I also like the place a lot. The coaches told me that they wanted a tall big who can space the floor and shoot and I can help them. I like how their bigs play. They are very involved, and they play pretty fast. It's easy to imagine myself being one of their players.”