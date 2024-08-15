PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xNDI1NFpGTFZKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTE0MjU0WkZMVkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

2024 Uniformity – BREAKING NEWS: Sun Devils Reveal New Gold Jersey

Cole Streeper
Staff Writer
New Gold Alternate for Arizona State


Arizona State Football just released a new iteration of a gold jersey utilizing the new adidas Strategy uniform template. No word yet on what game the Sun Devils will be wearing these uniforms. Take a look at the reveal tweet below, and then let’s dive into the details

The uniform has a gold base, maroon numbers, and Vegas gold trim on the front and back of the jersey, as well as on the sleeves atop the shoulder pads. The player numbers on the chest and back have a mesh-look print that provides some nostalgia for when the uniforms themselves were mesh material. There is also a maroon “Arizona State” wordmark with Vegas gold trim written in Sun Devil Bold font.

The Big 12 XII logo is Vegas gold with maroon trim near the right shoulder, and the three adidas stripes are Vegas gold near the left shoulder. The black and white PT*42 patch honoring Sun Devil legend Pat Tillman is in its proper place at the base of the collar to round out the details on the front of the jersey.


In the media release, the gold jersey is matched with gold pants and a maroon helmet. The maroon helmet features a white pitchfork with gold trim

The maroon helmet features a white pitchfork with gold trim, a maroon facemask, a maroon chin strap, and a front bumper decal that features a maroon “Sun Devils” print with gold trim on a white base. Just because it is being worn for the media release does not necessarily mean that this is the helmet that will be worn with the uniform on game day, but it is still an interesting detail to look at.

There are sure to be more details added to this between now and the time the uniform is worn, or the official Uniformity article coming some time this season.

