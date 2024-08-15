2024 Uniformity – BREAKING NEWS: Sun Devils Reveal New Gold Jersey
New Gold Alternate for Arizona State
Arizona State Football just released a new iteration of a gold jersey utilizing the new adidas Strategy uniform template. No word yet on what game the Sun Devils will be wearing these uniforms. Take a look at the reveal tweet below, and then let’s dive into the details
The uniform has a gold base, maroon numbers, and Vegas gold trim on the front and back of the jersey, as well as on the sleeves atop the shoulder pads. The player numbers on the chest and back have a mesh-look print that provides some nostalgia for when the uniforms themselves were mesh material. There is also a maroon “Arizona State” wordmark with Vegas gold trim written in Sun Devil Bold font.
The Big 12 XII logo is Vegas gold with maroon trim near the right shoulder, and the three adidas stripes are Vegas gold near the left shoulder. The black and white PT*42 patch honoring Sun Devil legend Pat Tillman is in its proper place at the base of the collar to round out the details on the front of the jersey.
The maroon helmet features a white pitchfork with gold trim, a maroon facemask, a maroon chin strap, and a front bumper decal that features a maroon “Sun Devils” print with gold trim on a white base. Just because it is being worn for the media release does not necessarily mean that this is the helmet that will be worn with the uniform on game day, but it is still an interesting detail to look at.
There are sure to be more details added to this between now and the time the uniform is worn, or the official Uniformity article coming some time this season.