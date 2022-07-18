2024 Local Prospect is on ASU's Radar

One quote that's been embedded in the 2022 Chandler (Ariz.) High School football team's mind is one often used by players and coaches. It is "you have to earn the opportunity to get the opportunity."

The quote has special resonance with Class of 2024 defensive back Kennedy Urlacher, who has garnered an uptick in high major Division 1 offers as readies himself for a ramped-up defensive role this fall.

A physical and athletic 6-foot-1 free safety, Urlacher, the son of former NFL star linebacker Brian Urlacher is a quick, hard tackling safety who possesses ball tracking skills. He's already developed a college-ready build, with a high order commitment to speed and weight room work throughout the summer.

In earning opportunities, as Urlacher has with scholarship offers from Arizona State, Arizona, Iowa, University of New Mexico, Urlacher is cognizant that he must stay focused on the task at hand and tune out any other noise.

The Class of 2024 Urlacher garnered an offer from Arizona State following his performance at ASU camp back in June. The Sun Devils offered both Urlacher and his teammate, Class of 2024 wide receiver Jaxon Branch.

"In transitioning to being a junior and being a leader, I'm trying to help all my teammates, being vocal and communicative, being there to help, and just being a great leader to the whole defense."

The tight-knit culture of the Chandler program has made the game a livelihood for Kennedy, who cited a state championship as the goal every year within the program. The team as a whole employs a steadfast, live in the moment approach with emphasis on daily goals and a schedule that includes weekly team leadership meetings and even some trips to go play paintball. Having the freedom to travel for the first time since the pandemic hit has certainly helped build the culture.