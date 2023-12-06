Reno (Nev.) Bishop Manogue defensive end Salesi Manu has been on several official visits during the recruiting cycle, and following his trip last weekend to Tempe, he feels ready to make the commitment to the school of his choice in a few days.

“It was an awesome visit,” Manu said. “DJ Foster, the Director of Player Development, really stood out to me, and I enjoyed talking to him about life after ball and stuff. You can tell how much he likes he likes his job and how into it he is. I was hosted by (ASU defensive lineman) CJ Fite, and he told me that he enjoyed playing and being there. The campus really surprised me with how nice it was and how close it was to the airport. It’s cool because if I came here, my family could be here on a direct flight.

“Coach Ragle and his defensive analyst Max Silver are the ones recruiting me. Coach Ragle said that he likes my twitchiness and the way I get off the ball. I’d say their scheme really fits me, and that was also surprising to me how well I could fit into that scheme. They don’t drop their Edges as much because Coach Dillingham was telling me he likes to keep people’s specialties and have them do their specialties. I really liked how Coach Dillingham interacted with me and a lot of the other recruits who were there on a visit. I saw him quite a bit during the visit. He’s a young coach who’s really chill. I really enjoyed talking to him.”

Following his visit to ASU, his first one to that campus, Manu noted that the only other school he was considering was Washington State, who he also visited in the fall. BYU, Oregon State, and Cal were the other programs the defensive end visited previously.

Manu said that he plans to sign on December 20, and he will graduate his high school in May of next year.

“I expect to make a decision sometime this week,” Manu remarked. “Because the transfer portal is just opening, and I gotta keep that in mind.”