In and around Chicago, there has been much interest in Jaden Smith. The 6-11 210-pound center is one the standouts in the local Kenwood Academy program, whose head coach is Mike Irvin, the brother of Nick Irvin, who assumes ASU’s special assistant to head coach role. That windy city connection facilitated Smith’s official visit to Tempe, an experience he gave rave reviews for.

“It was a really fun experience. I really enjoyed it,” Smith said of his visit. “The campus is very beautiful and modern. I liked the basketball side of things, too, playing in a big time conference. They (ASU) have a legendary head coach, great coaching staff, and great, great players who play for the program. They practice really hard, the talent is there, and there were NBA scouts there. That’s great to see, and that’s something that I want for myself. The football game blew me away because it (the atmosphere) was crazy.









“I was hosted by (freshman guard) Braelon Green and (freshman forward) Akil Watson. They both said that they loved it there and that you gotta come in and work as hard as you can. It’s not gonna be easy (to transition to the college level), but that’s what they’re there for, and it’s a great experience. My opinion of Arizona State changed in a good way. I love the school. I love the team and the coaches. Everything about it was just great.”









Prior to arriving on ASU’s staff, Nick Irvin headed Mac Irvin Fire, one of the most heralded clubs in the AAU circuit and a team that Smith has been a part of. It is a connection that the 2024 center believes was paramount in his development and one that intrigues him when it comes to playing at the next level.





“I played on Mac Irvin Fire after he (Nick Irvin) wasn’t coaching there,” Smith commented. “But I know him very well, and we are really close. Even before he came to Arizona State, we used to talk to each other a lot. He has given me advice on basketball and just life. He has really helped me grow as a player, and I’m excited to continue to build a great relationship with him because he’s family.”





Smith describes himself as a formidable shot blocker (reported a 7-3 wing span) and rebounder. Aside from playing well in the paint, the center feels that he is versatile to the degree that he has a good face-up game as well.





“I have a good mid-range game,” Smith described, “and hit 15-footers. I’m capable of hitting threes. When I get to college, I want to continue to develop my three-point shot because that can really help me at the next level. I also just want to continue to work on my body.





“The Arizona State coaches think I could be a versatile four or five that could initiate the offense, put the ball on the floor. They think I can be a threat on the offensive side and also be that big, defensive presence. Coach Hurley and I have a good relationship, and it’s important for me to have that type of relationship with a head coach who believes in you and is investing in you. And that’s something that he has for me, and that really stood out to me. It’s exciting that he believes in me and that he really thinks I can help his program.”





The 2024 center has officially visited Fordham and Loyola Chicago and plans to visit DePaul this weekend.





“After this weekend, I’m looking to narrow things down and make my decision and sign in November,” Smith noted. “When I choose the school, I want a place that I can really believe that will continue to help me develop as a player. A place where I have an opportunity to play as a freshman and has a good culture and a good environment of coaches and players where I can thrive.





“That’s really what I look for in a school on the basketball side.”