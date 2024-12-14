Five takeaways from ASU’s loss to Florida

In a humbling and dominant performance, Arizona State (8-2) was outmatched in every facet of the game on Saturday. The Sun Devils suffered their second loss of the season against Top 10 opponent, falling 83-66 to No. 9 Florida (10-0) in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta. Florida's commanding performance offered a clear indication of where ASU stands as it prepares for Big 12 play, which begins on New Year's Eve.

Sanon Struggles to Find His Rhythm









Freshman guard Joson Sanon has proven to be one of Arizona State’s most consistent offensive weapons, particularly during the team’s six-game winning streak. Sanon, a five-star recruit, led the nation in points per game off the bench, averaging 19 points per game in his reserve role across those contests. His overall season averages of 14.8 points per game and a 52% clip from beyond the arc have solidified his reputation as one of ASU’s most dangerous scoring threats.









However, on Saturday against Florida, Sanon struggled to find his rhythm. In 30 minutes of action, he managed just five points on 2-of-9 shooting. He was ineffective from three-point range as well, going 1-for-4 from distance. Florida’s defense clearly had Sanon high on its scouting report, forcing him into traps and hedges off screens that limited his ability to make decisive moves.

















Sanon thrives as a three-level scorer when he gets into an offensive rhythm early, but on Saturday, Florida kept him out of the paint and away from his comfort zone. Of his five first-half field goal attempts, only one was a layup. Florida’s strategy of forcing Sanon into tough looks paid off, as they successfully neutralized ASU’s most lethal scoring option.

















The Physical Disparity: Florida’s Athletic Dominance









Arizona State has demonstrated its athletic prowess against lower-quality opponents by winning fast-break opportunities and battling hard on the glass. On Saturday, however, Florida outmatched the Sun Devils physically, showcasing superior speed, strength, and discipline throughout the contest.









Fast-break points highlighted this disparity. Florida tallied 28 transition points compared to ASU’s 11. A major contributor to this was the number of turnovers the Sun Devils committed under pressure. ASU had 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Gators, but those miscues proved costly, as Florida converted 20 points off ASU's errors compared to just 19 points off turnovers for the Sun Devils.









The Gators dominated in the paint as well, scoring 38 points in the key compared to ASU's 28. The rebounding battle revealed an even starker contrast. Florida out-rebounded Arizona State by 20, grabbing 12 offensive boards that led to 14 second-chance points. These second-chance opportunities were particularly devastating for ASU, as they limited momentum and underscored Florida’s hustle and physicality.









The Sun Devils struggled throughout the game to match the Gators’ intensity, especially in the face of relentless defensive pressure and effective ball movement. ASU’s inability to combat these factors reflected the gap in both talent and execution.













ASU’s Offense Hits a Wall









Arizona State’s offensive struggles were another key factor in the loss. The Sun Devils entered the game averaging 78 points per game while shooting 46% from the field and 38% from three-point range. On Saturday, however, their shooting was far less efficient. ASU managed just 37% shooting from the floor and a dismal 28% from three.









The Sun Devils’ offensive issues stemmed from their inability to execute consistently. ASU had trouble generating clean looks, often settling for late shot-clock heaves. This lack of offensive flow was evident throughout the contest, especially in the first half, where Florida’s defense stymied ASU’s efforts and forced tough shot attempts.









Bobby Hurley’s team has now struggled to generate double-digit assists in two of its most difficult matchups this season. Against Florida and Gonzaga, ASU failed to reach ten assists, a statistic emblematic of their difficulty in breaking down top-level defenses.









The lack of cohesive offensive execution led to poor performances from key players. Senior guard Alston Mason, for instance, finished just 3-for-11 from the field, reflecting the Sun Devils' overall struggles to find a scoring rhythm against elite competition.









Defensively, the Gators capitalized on ASU’s miscues and rhythm issues. Florida shot lights out during crucial stretches, connecting on 60% of their shots during significant runs. In the first half, Florida connected on 9-of-17 shooting in a dominant display, including four three-pointers, as they built a commanding lead.









The second half brought more of the same. Florida extended its lead with an impressive run, scoring 23 points on 12-of-15 shooting over an eight-minute stretch from 13:21 to 4:10. These two dominant stretches proved insurmountable for the Sun Devils, as they failed to mount a sustained comeback after falling behind in the early stages of the game.









Bright Spot: Jayden Quaintance Shines









Despite the loss, one bright spot for ASU was the performance of five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance. The 17-year-old forward has experienced his share of growing pains during his first collegiate season but showed why he was so highly touted on Saturday against Florida.









Quaintance played like a seasoned veteran for Arizona State, scoring 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting. His ability to score from all three levels — including an impressive three-pointer — showcased his versatility as a scoring threat. Defensively, Quaintance was a standout as well. He recorded eight rebounds, two blocks, and two steals in what was an all-around energetic performance on both ends of the floor.









His defensive performance, in particular, stood out as he effectively defended pick-and-roll situations and showcased impressive recovery speed. Quaintance continues to develop as a player, with his recent performances demonstrating his ability to stay out of foul trouble, a significant development considering his earlier struggles. Over the last six games, he has only had three fouls in a single contest once, a positive adjustment from his earlier struggles in that area.









Quaintance has now scored at least 10 points in five of his last six games, marking a stark contrast to his single-digit scoring performances early in the season. His growth has provided a ray of hope for Arizona State as it prepares for the rigors of the Big 12 Conference schedule.









Time to Refocus Before Big 12 Play









Arizona State’s loss to Florida marks a significant moment as the Sun Devils near their Big 12 debut. Unlike their previous loss to Gonzaga, which revealed silver linings and momentum-building opportunities, this defeat offers a sobering reset. Florida is undefeated and currently ranked ninth in the nation, but the loss nonetheless raises concerns about ASU’s readiness to compete against a demanding Big 12 schedule.









With only one remaining non-conference game, facing UMass on a neutral court a week from today, before opening Big 12 play against BYU on New Year’s Eve, time is of the essence for Arizona State to adjust, recalibrate, and find consistency. As they prepare for one of the most competitive conferences in the nation, ASU will face a slew of ranked opponents, with teams as talented as Florida awaiting them.









This loss serves as both a lesson and a reminder. Saturday’s performance revealed gaps in physicality, execution, and discipline that will need addressing before the Sun Devils step into the conference spotlight. While the Sun Devils have shown flashes of potential this season, their ability to bounce back from this defeat and make necessary adjustments will define their ability to compete moving forward.









As ASU looks ahead, the focus shifts to learning from this experience, building on the growth of players like Quaintance, and refining their game in preparation for the Big 12’s challenging gauntlet.









Arizona State will now look to build off of these lessons as it attempts to find its rhythm ahead of conference play. With the Big 12 landscape promising challenges, ASU’s ability to respond with resilience will determine the trajectory of its season.