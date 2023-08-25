Earlier today, ASU released their black alternate uniform called Ghost Story. The Sun Devils will aptly be wearing these uniforms when they play Colorado on October 7th. It is important to note that this is not the Blackout uniform. The Blackout is going to be worn against Oklahoma State on September 9th and will not include any of the following elements. As far as I know, this is a one-time alternate uniform, much like last year’s beige Rising Devils uniforms.

The uniform makes use of a primarily black and white theme. The PT*42 shield at the base of the collar is black and white, the Pac-12 logo is white, the adidas logo is white, and the border around the gold player numbers is white. While the PT*42 shield is always black and white, this is a departure from other black uniform options in which the Pac-12 and adidas logos have been gold, and the border around gold player numbers has been maroon.

The black and white plays into the “ghost” theme. The gold numbers also boast a subtle flame pattern inside of them, a design characteristic that we have not seen the last of this year.

As seen below, another special feature to the white border around the player numbers exists. They glow in the dark. A cool feature that adds to the ghostly aesthetic. One would hope that the game against Colorado takes place at night so that the LED light show will reveal this feature on the field; otherwise, I’m not sure we’ll be able to see them glow in the dark.

Another feature that we’ll see on other uniforms throughout the season is the new placement of the State of Arizona flag moving from the chest to more of a stripe feature on the sides of the uniforms. It is a tonal gray with the rays leading up to the armpit, the star around the base of the rib cage, and the river block running downward and eventually fading towards the waist.

The black pants feature a large gold pitchfork with white trim on the right thigh as well, further lending to the black, white, and gold ghostly theme.

There are sure to be more details added to this between now and game week as the helmet that will be worn for the game is yet to be revealed, so keep an eye out for the official Uniformity article leading up to the game against Colorado on October 7th. And don’t forget, you can purchase these uniforms, and any other ASU ones, at our sponsor Cactus Sports.

