2023 Texas defensive lineman CJ Fite recommits to Sun Devils
It was only natural that change in coaching staff would create some apprehension with a few of ASU's pledges and Tatum (Tex.) 2023 defensive lineman Cullen (CJ) Fite feel in that group. Fite, who was committed since July 31 of this year, decides to recommit on November 28 due to the change of guard in Tempe. Nonetheless, thanks to the efforts of defensive coordinator Brian Ward and defensive line coach Vince Amey, Fite decided to recommit to Arizona State just 15 days later.
“When I decide which school to choose, I’m going to look at their strength program.” Fite stated in a previous interview, “The connection between the players and coaches, the type of culture the team has and do the players enjoy playing for the coaches.”
His impressions during his official visit in June ultimately played a significant role in today’s decision, as well as his initial commitment.
“We had a real small group of people (recruits) there,” Fite said. “So there was a lot more intimacy, you were able to talk to coaches more, and it wasn’t rushed. You feel loved, and the coaches showed that they want you. And the coaches didn’t talk just about football but also about life. The coaches explained that it’s not just about football, and there are a lot more advantages to going there and playing for them.
“I was hosted by BJ (Green), and he told me that you don’t earn playing time by seniority. If you come in and you work, then you have a chance to play. He first came in here as a freshman walk-on, but he worked his butt off, and that shows that there’s an equal opportunity here.”
Fite said back then that the coaches see him as a very athletic 3-technique interior lineman that is both adept at pass rush and run stopping and added that he would need to add weight to his 6-1 283-pound frame.
The lineman chose ASU over the other two teams on his short list of Oregon State and UTSA. Nebraska, TCU, Baylor, Tulane, and Kanas State were some of the other schools that pursued Fite earlier this year.
With Fite's announcement, ASU now has seven commits in the 2023 class, ahead of the signing period, which runs from December 21st through the 23rd. Since its head coaching change the Sun Devils also have added eight players from the transfer portal.
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!