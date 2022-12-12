It was only natural that change in coaching staff would create some apprehension with a few of ASU's pledges and Tatum (Tex.) 2023 defensive lineman Cullen (CJ) Fite feel in that group. Fite, who was committed since July 31 of this year, decides to recommit on November 28 due to the change of guard in Tempe. Nonetheless, thanks to the efforts of defensive coordinator Brian Ward and defensive line coach Vince Amey, Fite decided to recommit to Arizona State just 15 days later.

“When I decide which school to choose, I’m going to look at their strength program.” Fite stated in a previous interview, “The connection between the players and coaches, the type of culture the team has and do the players enjoy playing for the coaches.”

His impressions during his official visit in June ultimately played a significant role in today's decision, as well as his initial commitment.





“We had a real small group of people (recruits) there,” Fite said. “So there was a lot more intimacy, you were able to talk to coaches more, and it wasn’t rushed. You feel loved, and the coaches showed that they want you. And the coaches didn’t talk just about football but also about life. The coaches explained that it’s not just about football, and there are a lot more advantages to going there and playing for them.

“I was hosted by BJ (Green), and he told me that you don’t earn playing time by seniority. If you come in and you work, then you have a chance to play. He first came in here as a freshman walk-on, but he worked his butt off, and that shows that there’s an equal opportunity here.”