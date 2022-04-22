2023 SoCal QB Israel Carter commits to ASU

Some 15 years ago, Arizona State had an established pipeline to Southern California powerhouse Corona (Calif.) Centennial High School landing impact players such as Brandon Magee, Vontaze Burfict, and Will Sutton. Today the Sun Devils secured the services of another standout player from the Huskies’ program, 2023 quarterback Israel (Izzy) Carter.

In his junior year for the Huskies, Carter completed 60 percent of his passes for 844 yards, eight touchdowns, and a lone interception. On the ground, he also tallied eight scores while posting 316 yards. His game film clearly showcases his dual-threat capabilities and deft mobility outside the pocket.

“When I was talking to (offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas) coach Thomas, A lot of it wasn’t just football. He was telling me everything that he's done, his accomplishments, what he can bring to Arizona State, and what this place is going to look like in a couple of years. Him telling me all that like it really connected to what I wanted to do in the future. I want to be in NFL one day, but I also want to get coached by some of the best coaches ever. I feel like with Arizona State, they have that with all the veteran coaches and the people who know the game, so I feel like they can help me take the next step in my football career.”

“I like the coaches and how Herm Edwards brought me in and really paid attention to me also outside of football. And it is really, really right to do something like that. So I went all in and committed. They were recruiting me last year too, and have always been in the loop with me. But this year, they really have been recruiting me hardest. They took their time recruiting me, and then once I finished up this past season, they started recruiting me really, really hard.

"Israel Carter brings explosive dual-threat skills and an electrifying arm to the quarterback position in Tempe,” said Recruiting Analyst Cody Cameron. “Carter is the no. 3 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the state of California, and the no. 58 ranked overall prospect in that state. The 6'2 175-pound 3-Star signal-caller led Corona Centennial to an (11-1) record last Fall and posted a 112.8 QBR mark on the year.





"Turning on the tape, Carter shows a nice, easy throwing motion with pin-point accuracy, especially on his deep throws. He also shows his tremendous athletic ability right out the gates as he hurdles over a would-be tackler in the open field on a quarterback scramble. The quarterback’s speed is on full display on the read-option keeper at the : 23-second mark as he dusts past the 2nd and 3rd levels of the defense for a long touchdown run. Carter exhibits elusiveness out of the pocket when facing back-side pressure at the 1:08 mark, and he shows the ability to throw on the run, all while maintaining his accuracy and strength behind his throws.





"The thing that impresses me the most about Carter's game when watching his film is how comfortable he looks standing tall and throwing in the pocket, especially when facing pressure. The plays at the :33-second mark and at the 1:15 mark are evidence of that. Those are very quick throws that require precise timing, and Carter hums both passes in tight windows. This is a big-time playmaker coming to Arizona State."





Carter, who is on track to arrive in Tempe in the spring of 2023, admitted that having a very similar skillset to that of outgoing ASU's starting quarterback Jayden Daniels was another significant selling point in his recruitment.





“Jayden was he was really great at Arizona State. Once they (Arizona State) were telling me that they were really trying to get me, I immediately looked at film and everything that Jayden did last year and even in his freshman year, and trust me; it was crazy. When I looked at that, it just brought me closer to the program, and I feel like I can for sure do something like that, if not better because that's just the type of competitor I am. Jayden is definitely a guy that I look up, so me seeing him do that, I’ll challenge myself to do that and a little bit better. Seeing him and that offense really opened my eyes.





“Coach Thomas was saying that they don't recruit players and tell them you have to fit the system. They're gonna utilize their system to fit whatever I can do. So I know that they are going to adjust the system to me, and that really stood out to me the most about the college I want to go to.





Carter’s first ever time on the Tempe campus was at the Sun Devils’ Spring Showcase on April 9th, an experience that naturally left a deep positive impression on the quarterback.





“Honestly, after that visit, I felt really, really close and connected to the program even more,” Carter recalled. “Everyone there showed me a good time. I had a lot of fun, and it definitely felt like home. My dad was on the visit, and he was telling me that he really wants me to go there. Every time the older players that used to play for Centennial, like Vontaze (Burfict), talked about ASU, they only had good things to say about it.





“Honestly, I was looking at UCLA because they were in my top two with Arizona State. So I was looking at UCLA to see what they were going to do with me, but after that (ASU) spring game, I was like, “Okay, it’s a no-brainer.” I believe Arizona State is one of the best teams in the Pac-12.”





ASU currently has five scholarship quarterbacks which include sophomore Trenton Bourguet, sophomore Paul Tyson, redshirt freshmen Daylin Mclemoe, redshirt freshman Finn Collins and true freshman Bennett Meredith.





