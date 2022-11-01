(Kyson Brown Twitter photo)

Lancaster (Tex.) 2023 running back Kyson Brown’s official visit to Tempe created a deep impact and, in essence, led to him committing to Arizona State nearly a month ago. Yet, the fact that he announced his decision just yesterday didn’t necessarily mean that he was having second thoughts about the Sun Devils.

“I really liked the support and reassurance the coaches gave me,” Brown said of his visit experience. They showed me how they care about the athletes’ academics first. Even though the coaching staff is a little shaky, I know that the coaches said that they’ll still be supportive throughout the whole process.

“The two running backs, Tevin White and Daniyel Ngata, hosted me. They told me that like at any college is gonna be, it’s gonna be rough the first gear, but the coaches really push them, and they really want the best for them. They reassured me about how things work around there, how the practices work, and how they work around the schedules. They told me about their experiences with coach Aguano and his (team) culture and explained how much he and the coaches love all the people and how much their families are tied to the program. They expressed how the coaches treated their players like sons.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGVuIHlvdSB3YWxrIHRocm91Z2ggdGhlIGZpcmUgeW91IHNoYWxs IG5vdCBiZSBidXJuZWQsIGFuZCB0aGUgZmxhbWUgc2hhbGwgbm90IGNvbnN1 bWUgeW91IPCflKXwn5mM8J+PviBJc2FpYWggNDM6MiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vWm1JN2hJUTZxaCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ptSTdoSVE2 cWg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgxaDErlBQwqXCpfCfjqwgKEBLeXNvbkJyb3du MTEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS3lzb25Ccm93bjEx L3N0YXR1cy8xNTg3MjU5NTU3MzEwNjAzMjY0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Needless to say that Arizona State’s newest addition to this 2023 class could not have picked a better weekend to spend his time on campus, as he personally witnessed a 45-38 dramatic win over then-no. 21 Washington.

“I was very impressed,” Brown admitted. “It showed me that they (ASU) were similar to the offense that I’m in right now. So they use they actually use a running back like me, and they actually use their running backs in the pass game too. I just really liked the running back play by those guys.”

Through seven games this year, Brown has collected 506 yards rushing, averaging 7.7 yards per carry and scoring eight touchdowns, and also has two receiving scores for the 7-2 Tigers. The 5-11 195-pound running back was clocked at a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash, 10.9 in the 100-meters, and 21.7 in the 200-meters.