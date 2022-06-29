2023 linebacker RL Miller commits to ASU

2023 LB RL Miller during his ASU visit with linebacker's coach Chris Claiborne (RL Miller Twitter)

As the quiet recruiting period was coming to a close this past weekend, RL Miller was planning to squeeze his one last visit to the University of Arizona. Yet, when the Wildcats’ archrival extended an offer of their own, the 2023 San Francisco Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker decided to venture to Tempe before heading down for his Tucson trip. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DIE8gTSBNIEkgVCBUIEUgRCAhIEZPUktTIFVQIPCflLE8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJEZGF2aXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QDJEZGF2aXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQnJhbmRvbkh1ZmZtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyYW5k b25IdWZmbWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Nv YWNoY2NsYWlib3JuZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hjY2xh aWJvcm5lPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo QmVhcmRBU1U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoQmVhcmRBU1U8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSkpLaWxnb3JlX0FT VT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASkpLaWxnb3JlX0FTVTwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BU1VGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQVNVRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hNaWtlSGlsbFNGP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaE1pa2VIaWxsU0Y8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQV9fUF9fP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBX19Q X188L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWxlY3NpbXBz b241P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhbGVjc2ltcHNvbjU8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdHRoZXJ6b2c/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHR0aGVyem9nPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2V2YW5zX2FudG9pbmU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGV2YW5zX2FudG9pbmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vUGF0UGF1bF8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBhdFBhdWxfPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoRmVlMTA/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoRmVlMTA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfQk1hYzEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9CTWFjMTA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9PUm9Iekt0aTlWIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT1JvSHpLdGk5VjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSTCBNaWxsZXIgKEBtaWxsZXJfcmwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbWlsbGVyX3JsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTQyMjI1MDQw NDQzMjg5NjAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjksIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“Arizona State is close enough that my family can come to watch me,” Miller said, “and all their games are televised, so it will be awesome for my family to always see me play. It’s a good school overall, and (linebackers) coach Chris Claiborne is one of the best coaches and can’t get better than that. When he offered me I contacted him and decided I wanted to visit there before I visit U of A.

“We sat down after my visit, and the way he was talking to me, he seemed like he really cared about my future outside of football. He is a really good coach and a good guy. And because he played in the NFL, he knows what he’s doing, and that means a lot.”

The Sun Devils offered Miller a mere three days before his arrival for an unofficial visit on campus, one that preceded his visit to Arizona. The Sacred Heart Cathedral standout couldn’t have asked for a more impactful first impression experience with the eventual college of his choice.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9j b2FjaGNjbGFpYm9ybmU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoY2Ns YWlib3JuZTwvYT4gYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hCZWFyZEFTVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hCZWFy ZEFTVTwvYT4gZm9yIHRoZSBsYXN0IG1pbnV0ZSB1bm9mZmljaWFsIHZpc2l0 IGhhZCBhIGdyZWF0IHRpbWUgY2Fu4oCZdCB3YWl0IHRvIGdldCBiYWNrIGRv d24gdGhlcmUuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0ZvcmtzVXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNG b3Jrc1VwPC9hPvCflLEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1kzdWdLdWVH VFQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZM3VnS3VlR1RUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFJMIE1pbGxlciAoQG1pbGxlcl9ybCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9taWxsZXJfcmwvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mzg5NDM3MTEyNDQ5OTY2MDk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

“I really enjoyed it was a good time,” Miller remarked. “I liked it a lot more than U of A. Everyone on my visit was really welcoming, and I liked that. Visiting Arizona State just felt like being with your family because that’s how it felt hanging out with (linebackers) coach Chris Claiborne. That’s what I needed to feel on the visit, and he was right there by my side the whole visit. Do you know how schools usually have the recruiting assistants taking around the school? Coach Claiborne was right there with me.

“Of course, the facilities there are really nice, and that school just ended up being my top choice. I always thought about playing football at the next level in the Pac-12, which is one of the best leagues, and Arizona State isn’t too far away from home. I knew about Arizona State because they were in the Pac-12, and I knew that they kicked U of A’s ass 70-7. But ASU really didn’t talk about them (U of A) during my visit, and I know U of A can’t talk smack about ASU, so they said nothing about them when I was on that visit.”

Miller who is being recruited as an outside linebacker and played both wide receiver and cornerback for Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep, who captured the 4-A CIF championship this past year with a 48-29 win over Northview. In that contest, three of Miller’s four receptions went for touchdowns as he posted 108 receiving yards, a performance that netted him the MVP award as well. On the season, Miller collected a total of 1,076 receiving yards, 62 receptions, and 19 touchdowns. On defense, he tallied 101 tackles, seven of them for a loss, in addition to 13 pass breakups, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGF0cyBmcm9tIG15IEpyIHNlYXNvbiBjYW7igJl0IHdhaXQgdGls bCBuZXh0IHllYXLwn5Kq8J+PvfCfkq8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9CcmFuZG9uSHVmZm1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A QnJhbmRvbkh1ZmZtYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTWF4UHJlcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1heFByZXBzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pdGNoTWFzaE1heD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWl0Y2hNYXNoTWF4PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0thc3NlbE1lZGlhP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLYXNzZWxNZWRpYTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbGVjc2ltcHNvbjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGFsZWNzaW1wc29uNTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9QR3JlZ29yaWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQR3JlZ29yaWFu PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dyZWdCaWdnaW5z P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHcmVnQmlnZ2luczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9CTWFjMTA/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0JNYWMxMDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ldmFuc19hbnRvaW5lP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBldmFuc19hbnRvaW5lPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoTWlrZUhpbGxTRj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q29hY2hNaWtlSGlsbFNGPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTlQ5 V3prVzVkcCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05UOVd6a1c1ZHA8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgUkwgTWlsbGVyIChAbWlsbGVyX3JsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21pbGxlcl9ybC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5NDgxMzg4ODE0NzE4 OTc2Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxOCwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK