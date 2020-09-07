ASUDevils - 2022 RB Jonah Coleman raves about the Sun Devils

Jonah Coleman didn’t know much about Arizona State. He knew they upset Oregon last season. He knew the Sun Devils sported “fire” uniforms. And he knew De’Marieya Nelson, his mentor (or “uncle,” as he calls him) played tight end in Tempe a little over five years ago.

Both products of Stockton, Calif., Nelson has been in the ear of the 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back, trying to get him to consider his alma mater.





“He told me it’s the best college in the world. There’s no getting away from that. It’s ASU all the way. His car is customized with ASU logos,” Coleman said of Nelson. “He said, ‘ASU is a great school and coach Herm is a great coach, and he’ll get you to where you want to be.’





“He also said that just because you’re a senior doesn’t mean you’re going to start. That the best man will play. I feel like if I went to ASU as a freshman, I’d have a chance to actually compete for and start as a freshman.”





Back in early February, Nelson wasn’t yet spewing his all-out recruiting pitches, but he was trying, at least, to get Coleman to look at ASU, to research them, and possibly reach out to their coaches. He showed him the sales pitch of the Sun Devils’ state-of-the-art locker room and the shiny features -- like a barbershop -- that stick out to a 16-year old.





And ASU stuck out to Coleman. With just a sliver of recruiting interest at that point, he thrust them to the top of his list of schools to look into.





A few days later, Coleman hopped on the phone with ASU defensive analyst Anthony Garnett and began a relationship with the Sun Devils that led to his second offer.





“It was literally crazy. I don’t know what it was,” Coleman said. “It was like, ‘Dang, they really hit me up out of nowhere. I was literally just talking about this school a couple of days ago.”