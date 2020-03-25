The resurgence of Chandler Hamilton Football that began last year is certainly not poised to stop now with a key offensive addition. 2022 quarterback Nicco Marchiol moved with his family from Aurora, Col. and despite the fact he has yet to take a snap for the Huskies, he’s already one of the most coveted prominent to ever play for that program and one that the Sun Devils have now joined in pursuit.

Wow! Beyond blessed to receive the in State offer from Arizona State University! Huge thanks to coach @ZakHill10 and @ASUFootball for this opportunity! #ForksUp 🔱🧡 @EliteSpeedSp @Elev8QBacademy @Husky_Football7 @KeithBlackmon pic.twitter.com/acECdVcLA4

As a sophomore at Regis Jesuit Marchiol led the Raiders to an 11-1 season last Fall, as he threw for 2,552 yards, 27 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. The signal caller also rushed for 333 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“I've been in contact with Coach (Zak) Hill for probably like a month now,” Marchiol said of ASU’s offensive coordinator,” but I’ve been interested in them for a long time now and having the offer now is really awesome. When I was on the phone with him, he was telling me about their offense and just what they look for in a quarterback. It was really appealing to me just because they really rely on a good leader and a good general on the field and someone who will take control of the team. We mainly talked about schemes and what the quarterback will be doing day-to-day and it looks like a really good fit.”

“He (Zak Hill) said he liked my ability to just extend plays out of the pocket and keep my eyes downfield,” Marchiol remarked, “and being able to get outside the pocket and still make things happen as well as sit in the pocket and deliver a ball down the field.

“I know I'm listed as pro-style quarterback but I feel I have the ability to get outside the pocket and still make things happen as well on my feet and with my arm. I can make the throws that my coaches need me to make and just do whatever it takes to do what the coaches are asking you to do. I want to improve on my strength and my speed, just getting that to the max it can be, which will make it harder for defenses to stop me. I just need to have better footwork and work on the basics.”

By his own admission, The Huskies’ quarterback said it was no coincidence that former ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins was on his Twitter announcement of the Arizona State offer.

“I have spoken with Manny Wilkins before he went to the league and he was he was my main role model at ASU,” Marchiol noted. “I think he was a really, really good player there. And (Jayden) Daniels also. He did a really good job there and can't wait to watch him this year too.

“I really like the ability that the quarterback in that system has just to make audibles, check the line protection, call up blitzes and make sure that everything where it needs to be before the play happens and just, again, putting a big responsibility on the quarterback. I really like that.”

Marchiol moved to Arizona approximately a month ago due to his parents’ new jobs and said his entire family has been quite pleased with their new surroundings. Needless to say, this could play a factor down the road with his recruitment by the (new) hometown team.

“I’ve been on the campus,” Marchiol stated, “and I think it’s a really good place where that I could definitely see myself here for three or four years and just living down here in Arizona. The people are so welcoming and have been so nice to my family and me.”

The quarterback said that ahead of his family’s move, he thoroughly researched the football programs in the East Valley and settled on Hamilton, in part because of their tradition.

“We really just felt really comfortable with Hamilton,” Marchiol explained. “That's definitely a big responsibility to take up with how well they did last year and in previous years and all their state championships but I really feel like I can fill those shoes well and continue that tradition.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has for now put all state high school football programs in limbo in terms of their spring practice schedule, and Marchiol is certainly anxious to establish the on the field relationship with his teammates.

With over 15 scholarship offers, the quarterback is also eager to take additional unofficial visits to the various programs that have been recruiting him.

“I didn’t have a chance yet to see the ASU football facilities,” Marchiol said. “Once all this (pandemic) passes over, my family and I are definitely going to make the trip down there. Coach Hill and I have been talking about that.

“It’s been a humbling experience getting phone calls from all these schools, but it’s a lot of fun too. Schools in the SEC like Florida and Mississippi State have been recruiting me the hardest, and also Florida State and TCU have been on me a lot. There’s Michigan also - I’ve spent a lot of time there. I would definitely want to make it out to Clemson again because I was out there a while ago and it was a lot of fun.”

Marchiol fully plans to graduate high school in December of 2021 and has already increased his course load in anticipation of that so he can enroll in the school of his choice in spring of 2022. His decision date though could actually be a full year ahead of his Letter of Intent signing.

“Honestly, I think I maybe will commit after this football season or midway through it,” Marchiol stated. “I’m going to look at a place where I’m really wanted and I have a really good connection with the coaches and with the school in general and the area. I want to go somewhere where I could really see myself living for four years and spending a lot of time there and not be too worried about how far I’m going to be from family because I don’t think that would be an issue for them.”

Jesse Morrison contributed to this article