2021 Uniformity – Week 8, Bye Week: Sun Devil Off-field Gear

With Arizona State Football on a bye week, there is no new uniform to detail; however, the 2021 off-field gear has some good looks with adidas really setting the team up nicely, so let’s take a look at those while the team rests up and the equipment staff prepares the uniform for the next game.

Jackets and Hoodies

This first jacket follows a standard white and black colorway that we’ve seen from adidas off-field gear over the years. It is a white zip-up with a black-lined zipper leading up to a mock neck collar. There is a black adidas logo on the left side of the chest and a small, white pitchfork with black trim on the left sleeve.

The next piece of gear is a black hoodie. There is a gold adidas logo just below the collar and a maroon pitchfork with gold trim just below that on the chest. A short, horizontal gold line breaks up the logos from the text on the hoodie. The small gold print just underneath the horizontal line reads:

Arizona State University Tempe, Arizona Established in 1885

The long sleeves are sectioned out in black/gold/black portions from the shoulder to the wrist, with a solid gold stripe running along the top of each sleeve. There is a gold pitchfork with maroon trim stitched near the left wrist within that gold stripe.

There is a matching pair of pants that go with the hoodie. These black pants have a gold adidas logo near the right hip and a maroon pitchfork with gold trim near the left hip. There is a sectioned stripe running along the outside of the pant legs that have a gold, black, gold pattern. The right pant leg also has “Arizona State” in gold Sun Devil Bold print in the black section of the right pant leg.

The maroon travel top was issued with the gold Valley Heat jersey. This maroon, short-sleeved windbreaker has a gold adidas logo on the right side of the chest and a small Sparky on the left side of the chest. The sleeves mimic the sleeves of the Valley Heat jersey but have a significant difference. Upon the sleeves is a stylized Arizona state flag with a maroon base, maroon star outlined in gold, and maroon and gold rays. The major difference is that the gold used on this windbreaker is the traditional collegiate sunflower gold, whereas, on the uniform, the gold used was a matte metallic gold.

All of these have been used by players and coaches as their travel clothing on gameday,s whether it’s from the hotel to Sun Devil Stadium or during flights and bus trips for road games.

Off-field Gear

Whether traveling or just walking around campus from class to class, the Sun Devil players have also been given some clothes to wear while away from the gridiron.

Pictured below is a casual gold t-shirt with a maroon adidas logo at the base of the collar. The shirt reads “Fear the Fork” in a maroon stripe stylized print on the left side of the chest and has a gold pitchfork with maroon trim on the right side of the chest. There is a horizontal maroon line below the pitchfork and maroon font that reads:

The team has also been issued a pair of white shorts and a black duffle bag. Both the shorts and the duffle bag are without any ASU branding. The shorts have a black adidas logo near the right hip, and the duffle bag has a large silver adidas logo on it as well.

Shoes

The Sun Devils have also been issued three pairs of off-field shoes, pictured below. The first pair are adidas Ultraboosts. The shoes’ base color is white, and they have white laces with gold aglets. It is accented by gold fabric that begins on the toe and works its way back as a stripe on either side of the shoe.

There are also plastic maroon heel accents and maroon adidas stripes on either side of the shoe. The white tongues are topped with maroon tags, the right shoe’s tag has gold adidas stripes with white adidas font, and the left shoe’s tag features Sparky’s face. The bottom of the sole is a base white with maroon, gold, and black accents. The heel features a tag with an adidas logo that has maroon adidas stripes and gold adidas font, as well as Sparky’s pitchfork. The interior sole has a maroon base with gold Forks Up print under the heel.

The second pair are adidas Supernovas. The shoes’ base color is maroon, and they have maroon laces. The maroon tongue has a lighter shade, a reflective tab that features a small, gold adidas logo. There are reflective, white adidas stripes on either side of the shoes, as well as a gold leather heel patch that features a gold pitchfork with maroon trim. The bottom of the sole is a base white with maroon accents towards the toe and gold accents towards the heel. The interior sole has a gold base and features a gold pitchfork with maroon trim under the heel.

The third and final pair we’ll cover is the adidas Ultra4D which is an homage to the Ultraboost 1.0 that adidas created for ASU 5 years ago to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the partnership between ASU and adidas. The shoe has a maroon and gold weave of primeknit material that makes up the majority of the top of the shoe, and it has maroon laces. The top of the tongue is gold, and it has a small gold reflective tab with a small, black adidas logo on it. Solid maroon primeknit material begins at the toe and wraps around the base of the shoe until it approaches the three black adidas stripes on either side of the shoe. The base of the heel features a gold accent, while the top of the heel is a maroon mesh material.