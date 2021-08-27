2021 Uniformity: Review of 2020 ASU Football Uniforms & 2021 Season Preview

Welcome Back to Uniformity!

Welcome back to the feel-good column that details the uniforms for the best looking team outfitted by the best equipment staff in all of college football. That’s right; Uniformity is back for its 3rd season with Devil’s Digest and 7th season overall of covering Arizona State football’s uniforms, equipment, swag, and beyond. I’m beyond excited to bring the latest in Sun Devil aesthetics for another season on the finest news and recruiting site in Sun Devil Nation.

With COVID limiting the 2020 Pac 12 season and ASU’s season being even further limited by the virus, last year left a lot to be desired. There were, however, still some great looks and some (70-7) memorable (70-7) games (70-7) and moments (70-7) that took place during the 2020 season. Now that we have a full 12 game slate on the docket, I’m excited for another season of Sun Devil football with you all! Now, let’s talk some 2020 uniforms.

A Year in Review

Abnormal is one of the best words to describe Arizona State’s 2020 college football campaign. On, off, on-again, off-again, on-again, but greatly reduced schedule. Simply making it to the first game was an emotional whirlwind for coaches, players, and fans alike. Missing three straight games following that first game due to COVID-related issues didn’t help the continuity of the season either. However, despite all of the turmoil, the team showed fight and flashed talent that has led to optimism for the 2021 season.

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Sun Devils finished the shortened 2020 season with a 2-2 record, tallying 2 wins with strong showings in the final two games of the season. They began by losing a nail biter to USC, in which they held the advantage for the vast majority of the game until some late game heroics combined with some defensive meltdowns led to the Trojans coming out on top. After three long, football-less weeks, the Devils took the field against UCLA, only to yield a similar result to that which they had experienced one month earlier. A game in which they were competitive the majority of the time, only to see a win slip away in the waning moments. Fortunes turned the next week, however, and the Sun Devils finally found their way into the win column after two heartbreaking losses and three empty weeks due to COVID.

The most memorable of the Sun Devils’ four games was certainly the resounding 70-7 win in the Territorial Cup game as the Devils retained the Cup for the fourth consecutive season. It was made more memorable by the fact that Jackson He became the first Chinese-born player to score a touchdown for a power five team, and even more memorable still because ASU was wearing their classic Sparky uniforms. The following week, the Sun Devils were able to exorcise the demon of Reser Stadium by traveling to Corvallis and winning convincingly in cold weather. Finishing the season on those two high notes allowed them to even their final record to 2-2 with a lot of promise leading into this upcoming season.

2020 Uniforms in Review

2020 had limited options, but Jerry Neilly and his equipment staff were able to bring some great looks to the gridiron last season. Week 1 at USC featured the well-known Whiteout with a new helmet decal combination, a large maroon pitchfork with gold trim and matching number decals. The helmet also featured the return of a maroon facemask to the Whiteout for the first time since 2015, as the 2016-2019 helmets all had white facemasks. It was the best Whiteout combination worn since the initial Whiteout in 2011 and is the best version of Whiteout ever worn, in this writer’s opinion.

Fast forward nearly a month to ASU’s one and only home game of the season against UCLA, and we were all gifted with what was possibly the best look of the season when the Sun Devils honored the undefeated 1975 Fiesta Champion team by wearing throwback uniforms. The accuracy and attention to detail that went into adapting that uniform into today’s modern template was exquisite. The undershirt half sleeve had stripes on it to replicate the stripes on the much longer jersey sleeves from the 70s. Gray facemasks and the gold sunburst were critical to that 1975 look, as was the mesh style jersey print of the player numbers. It was an amazing look all around.

The following week, the Sun Devils earned their first win in spectacular fashion by dropping 70 points while wearing the classic beauties that every ASU fan loves to see, the Sparky uniforms. Even with a tremendous look like the 1975 throwback; the annual Sparky uniform always makes a play for the top spot, regardless of whether there are 4 games or 14 games in that season.

The final week of the season brought one final opportunity for the equipment staff to show their creativity, and they did just that. The Devils donned a gold helmet with white silhouette pitchfork decals, a white center stripe, and a white facemask to match their white jersey and pants. It was a clean and sharp look, though the pitchfork decals got washed out and hard to notice from a distance and were really only noticeable during TV close-ups. It’s easier to have a fonder recollection of this look, however, because it accompanied a win over Oregon State in Corvallis, a feat that has proven to be very hard to come by for Arizona State.