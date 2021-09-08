2021 Uniformity – BREAKING NEWS: Sun Devils Shifting to Maroon Helmets

Fought for the Ol’ Maroon… and Won

For the past couple of seasons, Arizona State has limited its helmet color choice to just two options: gold and white. For those unaware, the reason for this is that the helmet scan technology and high end helmet models that Sun Devil Athletics is prioritizing for the health of its players take a hefty toll on the budget. Therefore, only two helmet color options are available. Gold is a must keep. Gold has been the official and primary helmet color for nearly a century, and that is not going to end anytime soon. White was cleverly used. Devoid of any real character by itself, it provided a blank canvas for Jerry Neilly and his crew to dress with a variety of creative decals and facemask colors that could match any jersey and pant combination.

Some memorable looks definitely came out of that; one that comes to mind is the white helmet with the large fork and gold facemask worn against Michigan State in 2019. However, we, as a fan base, got used to and have been thirsting for something other than white helmets. Some have clamored for black, some for maroon. The latter has gotten their wish. Maroon helmets have taken the place of white helmets as the second color option alongside gold.

However, there is a new twist, or shift, with these brand new maroon lids. A completely new paint finish has been used for this maroon lid. Rather than the metallic flaked gloss that was used before maroon helmets became temporarily defunct, there is now a candy finish color shift paint job on these helmets.

Have you ever driven by a car that seems to change color as the light hits it from different angles? Transfer that technology from an automobile to a linebacker that can hit like a truck, and you have the new maroon color shift ASU football helmets. These helmets are a maroon base with a gold color shift. The surface of the helmet directly in front of the eye will appear as the candy maroon finish, but the angles from which light hits the helmet will shift to gold, ultimately showcasing Arizona State’s primary colors at all times. It’s a brilliant look and adds a whole new dimension to the equipment staff’s creative arsenal. It will also allow for a true return of the Maroon Monsoon uniform combination.