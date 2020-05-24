Committing to a school unseen is naturally more common than ever for the 2021 class during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, committing to a school over a thousand miles away is more a rarity even during these times. Nonetheless, today Mukwonago, Wisconsin tight end Garrett Gillette became the third such addition for Arizona State.

“I just love everything about their family atmosphere,” Gillette said. “The coaching staff really made me feel at home. They have been recruiting me for over a month. I loved the virtual tour because the whole facility is totally amazing and I loved the weight room. It was hard making a decision without seeing the school in-person. But all the coaches at Arizona State made me feel at home, I didn’t expect to commit this early but everything I saw from them and the coaching staff made me feel very comfortable. Coach Herm Edwards talked about how much of a family they are on the team.

“Coach Derek Hagan has been the one recruiting me, and sees me as someone who can get down the field fast (Gillette reported has a 4.6 second 40-time) on different routes. I’m someone who just likes to move down the field, catch the ball and score. I do want to add some weight, get up to 225 lbs. and for sure work more on my blocking.”