ASUDevils - 2021 guard Justin Rochelin commits to ASU

2021 guard Justin Rochelin commits to ASU
6-5 Northridge (Calif.) Heritage Christian shooting guard announced his commitment to Arizona State today.
In 14 games played last season for the Warriors, Rochelin averaged 9.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. In the previous season, those averages were 12.6, 7.1, and 2.0, respectively, over 28 games.
Committed 🏁 #respectmydecision pic.twitter.com/0YdLg6APLs— Justin Rochelin 🇨🇦 (@justin_rochelin) October 17, 2020
The Canadian shooting guard chose the Sun Devils over other suitors that offered him such as SDSU, Cal, Temple, Florida, Oklahoma, TCU and Washington State.
Rochelin becomes the Sun Devils’ third pledge of the 2021 class joining forward Will Felton and guard Demari Williams