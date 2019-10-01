Wood has visited Arizona State twice since the offer, including a trip to Tempe when the Sun Devils hosted Colorado for their PAC-12 opener two games ago. I caught up with Wood to discuss his recruiting process with the Sun Devils and the special connection his family has with Tempe.

Brayden Wood is a three-star defensive end from Fairview, Colorado and is regarded as one of the top defensive linemen in the state of Colorado from the class of 2021. Arizona State was after Wood early in the recruiting process, and after receiving a phone call from Arizona State’s defensive line coach Jamar Cain last March, the Sun Devils extended an offer out to the 6’3 257-pound defensive end.

Wood: I would say my motor. I’m constantly on the field, I’m going both ways, so I don’t really get off the field that much. Also, my effort after the plays they noticed, and that’s what they really liked. Even if I’m all the way across the ball, I’m number to number hustling around. They really liked my physicality and leadership. That was kind of a big thing that they talked about that really stood out to me.

Cameron: When they’re talking to you about your film, what are some areas in your game that they really like?

Wood: They’ve been really personal conversations. For them trying to get to know me better and focusing on my game and my skill. We’ve been discussing my film and digging out things that they like. Kind of having the nice, I’d say laid back and personal conversations. I’d say it’s one of my top connections that I have right now.

Class of ‘21 6’3 260 DE @bray_wood with Class of ‘20 @ASU_Baseball commit @JMo2288 on the field at the #ASU game this past Saturday. Wood is one of the top defensive players in the state of Colorado, he’s registered 156 total tackles and 5 sacks already in his High School career pic.twitter.com/K9Fucth3MV





Cameron: When you visited Tempe last week it was the first game of PAC-12 play. How’d you like the overall environment and how did you feel at the game?





Wood: You know it was a great atmosphere I’m not going to lie. I’ve been to some pretty big-time games, but this has to be one of the top ones. The environment and the fan base were really special. I really loved the energy that they (ASU) brought in pre-game. Just watching the game, the D-line was always flying around to the ball. Just watching a team that’s so close to you and that you know a lot about said something to me. I really enjoyed the game and really enjoyed the atmosphere there. It was probably one of my top college games that I’ve gone to.









Cameron: The NFL presence on this Arizona State staff is second to none. A staff with that much NFL experience, is that something that would attract you to eventually going to Arizona State?





Wood: Yeah 100%, especially when you’re in college that’s always going to be a main thing. I think everybody’s goal is to get to the next level. So, when you have those guys at your availability that have been there and know what it takes to get there, it makes a huge impact. This is something that I look really into to because it’s a really cool thing when you have all those ex-NFL guys on staff. This was another eye-opener for me too.









Cameron: Brayden we’re still early in your recruitment but you have some big-time offers from Texas Tech, Missouri, and Syracuse. Is Arizona State one of your top schools over the schools that have offered you?





Wood: Yeah for sure, especially since my uncle (Ryan Wood) is an alumnus there. I’ve always been around ASU and it’s always been a big thing for me and my family, especially having a cousin already there. We have some family ties there, so we’ve been around that program for a while. It’s always kind of been one of my dream schools and when I got that offer it meant a lot more to me than just football for me. There 100% one of my top schools right now.









Cameron: Looking ahead, when you take your official visits next year, would Arizona State be on that list of places you take an official visit to?





Wood: 100% they would.





Ryan Wood, the uncle of Brayden Wood, is an Arizona State football alum and is also one of the three co-founders of Under Armour. Ryan played fullback on the ’94 and ’95 Arizona State Sun Devil teams. I spoke with Ryan about his times in a Sun Devil uniform as well as what it would mean to him to see Brayden play for Arizona State.





Cameron: Ryan your Senior year you had some big wins against BYU, Cal, and an Oregon team on the road who was ranked #10 in the nation at the time. When you look back at your playing career at Arizona State what were some of the highlights?





Wood: Some of those games that you just talked about definitely. That Oregon game was awesome, that was kind of a smash mouth game. We were kind of one of the only teams in the PAC-10 that year, you know most offenses were starting to open up and chuck the ball around a lot, and we were still a power running team that ran the ball probably 75% of the time. That Oregon game was great. It was a beautiful day and it was just a really good win for us. I’d say that Oregon game was the one that stands out the most. That Cal game was great as well.





Cameron: When I talked to Brayden, he kept referring to the family ties that he has to the city of Tempe and how special it would be to go to Arizona State. What would it mean to you seeing Brayden in a Sun Devil uniform?





Wood: I’d love it. At the end of the day, I want Brayden to go wherever makes him happy. Wherever he has a great chance to get a great education and play with a great group of guys. ASU, for me, just ended up being a really great place to land and graduate from and play football. I met a lot of great friends there and I love going back. It would be great. I’d love for him to be a Sun Devil and for him to carry on that tradition and be a part of that. I think what they have going on down there with the stadium and the investments into the facilities is tremendous. I think ASU has a ton of upside in front of it. At the end of the day, however it shakes out for Brayden, I’d love for him to play there of course but I just want him to be happy and be at a good spot.





