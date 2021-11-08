2021-22 ASU Basketball Preview

ASU head coach Bobby Hurley

Shortly after Arizona State’s season-ending loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals, Bobby Hurley sat at the podium for a candid Zoom session with reporters.

In a rarely seen moment of vulnerability, Hurley spoke at length about the most disappointing season of his Sun Devil coaching career.

He lamented on a number of issues that de-railed a once-promising season: COVID, injuries, illnesses, players’ personal setbacks, and perhaps most significantly, a lack of team chemistry.

ASU, which opened the 2020-21 season ranked no. 18 in the AP Poll, had actually garnered some preseason buzz as a Final Four candidate. Pac-12 media members picked them to finish second in their preseason poll.

But as we know by now, the Sun Devils didn’t come close to those lofty expectations.

Instead, ASU posted an 11-14 record and sputtered to a ninth-place finish in the conference standings.

By all accounts, it was a colossal disappointment.

So, when Hurley sat at that podium, the frustration was palpable. The desperation was genuine. And the message was clear.

“I just have to identify qualities and people that I want to go to war with,” Hurley said. “I need to find more people like (forward) Kimani Lawrence and (former ASU guard) Remy Martin, and guys that just lay it out on the line and play with their heart…We have an opportunity to reshape our team this offseason, and we’re going to work hard to do that.”

Hurley kept his promise and worked relentlessly in the offseason to revamp his roster, which was out of necessity as much as desire.

He had to replace nine (yes, NINE!) players who departed ASU’s program at the end of last season. Josh Christopher opted to leave college after just one season in Tempe and was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. The other eight players decided to transfer to various schools.

The most notable departure was point guard Remy Martin, who’s coming back for a fifth season of college basketball, thanks to his extra “COVID year.” Martin, a three-time All-Pac-12 selection, was the face of the Sun Devil program over the last few seasons but elected to finish their career at Kansas.

ASU also lost some key contributors, including guards Alonzo Verge (Nebraska), Jaelen House (New Mexico), and Holland Woods (Grand Canyon), as well as forwards Taeshon Cherry (Grand Canyon) and Chris Osten (Northern Illinois).

With so many roster spots to fill, Hurley transformed the living room of his home into a makeshift war room during the offseason. With the help of his trusty whiteboard, he kept a running tab of ASU’s roster and meticulously tracked potential targets in the transfer market and on the recruiting trail.

When the dust settled, Hurley had completely rebuilt the Sun Devil roster in a matter of months. He added a trio of elite transfers and put the finishing touches on a six-man recruiting class, which Rivals ranked in the top-25 nationally.

The newcomers should team nicely with the solid core of returning players for ASU, which includes sophomore Marcus Bagley. The talented small forward surprised everyone by not only returning to college for another season but also deciding to stay in Tempe.

“When it was time to make a decision,” Bagley explained, “It was hard to see myself suiting up for anybody else.”

Bagley’s presence gives ASU a potential star for the upcoming season and makes the Sun Devils a sneaky dangerous team in 2021-22. It might not be Hurley’s most talented group (although it is plenty talented), but it is arguably his most balanced one. Perhaps more importantly, the pieces on this year’s team seem to fit better, which of course, was a glaring issue last season.

Despite the rollercoaster offseason, Hurley is optimistic about the current state of ASU’s program and likes the potential of this year’s squad, which was picked to finish seventh in the Pac-12 preseason poll.

“I don’t really put a lot of stock into where we’re projected to be picked,” Hurley said. “I just kind of follow my own instincts on what I’m seeing day-to-day, and I like my group. I think we are going to be very competitive in the league.”

If everything goes according to plan, this could be a season of redemption for Hurley and ASU, who are perfectly positioned to sneak up on opponents and out-perform expectations.

Let’s a take a deeper look at ASU’s 2021-22 roster and examine each positional group:

Point guard Marreon Jackson is the reigning MAC Player of the Year

Guards The loss of Martin, who ranks among ASU’s all-time leaders in scoring and assists, cannot be overstated. He was the heart and soul of the program and the player most synonymous with Sun Devil basketball over the last few seasons.

Replacing Martin is a difficult task, but if there’s anybody up to the challenge, it is incoming transfer Marreon Jackson, who capped off a stellar four-year career at Toledo by winning the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Player of the Year award last season.

Hurley may have struck gold with the addition of Jackson, who was one of the prizes of the transfer portal this offseason. He was a two-time all-conference selection at Toledo and averaged an impressive 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists last season for the Rockets. However, playing in the MAC, Jackson was often overlooked and didn’t receive the type of attention from NBA scouts that he hoped for.

So the crafty point guard elected to exercise his extra “COVID year” this season in hopes of elevating his profile at a Power 6 school. The early returns have been overwhelmingly positive for Jackson, who has not only impressed the coaching staff with his skill set but with his approach and leadership qualities as well.

“He’s come in and been a difference maker,” Hurley said of Jackson. “He’s been vocal in our practices. He can create not only for himself but for his teammates [too], and he really does a good job of moving the ball. I think we have a better synergy in that regard of not being so ball dominant and moving the ball. I’m seeing the guys share it and make the extra pass in practice. So that’s been good to see. He’s spearheading that.”

ASU snagged another high-level transfer in Jay Heath, who went largely unnoticed the past two seasons playing for a struggling Boston College program. The 6-foot-3 guard was one of the top scorers in the transfer portal when ASU secured his commitment in late March.

Heath led BC in scoring (and finished 12th in the ACC) with 14.5 points per game this past season while shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc. He showed he is capable of putting up big numbers, as evidenced by his five games of 20-plus points this past season, including a 28-point performance against Florida State.

Although he can play either guard spot, Heath is better suited to play off the ball, where he can showcase his natural scoring ability. Slowed by a minor leg injury in the preseason, he is still trying to find his rhythm but is ready to go for the season open on Nov. 9.

Illinois State transfer DJ Horne is the team's best sharp shooter

As if that wasn’t enough backcourt firepower, the Sun Devils added a third high-scoring transfer, DJ Horne, in the offseason. The 6-foot-1 combo guard played two seasons at Illinois State and was an All-Missouri Valley selection this past season after averaging 15.1 points per game.

Known for his solid ball handling and lights-out shooting (Hurley said he’s the team’s best outside shooter), Horne is expected to figure prominently into the rotation. Over the course of his career, he has shot almost 45 percent from the field, 41 from 3-point range, and 81 from the free-throw line. If he can shoot with that type of accuracy this season, it will be hard to keep him off the court.

Horne has also impressed Sun Devil coaches and teammates with his maturity – both on and off the court. “We’ve got a lot of different guys that bring a lot of different things to the table,” said (ASU forward) Kimani Lawrence.

“But if I were to point out one player that a lot of people will be talking about, it would probably be DJ Horne. He plays the right way. He keeps the game simple, and he definitely brings a different [dimension] to our team. He shoots the ball really well, and he’s locked in on defense.”

(Note: Despite playing two seasons of college basketball, both Heath and Horne are listed as sophomores on ASU’s official website and have three years of eligibility remaining.)

With the flurry of offseason moves, it was easy to forget about redshirt junior Luther Muhammad, who was on ASU’s 2020-21 roster but sat out last season due to a shoulder injury. The Ohio State transfer is completely healthy now and expected to make a significant impact this season. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes before joining the Sun Devils last April.

Muhammad is a capable scorer, and the coaching staff has been pleasantly surprised with his ability to create off the bounce. However, his greatest value comes at the other end of the floor, where he was one of the top defensive guards in the Big Ten during his time in Columbus. Hurley has hinted that rebounding and defense will be priorities for ASU this season -- and the former top-75 recruit should play an integral part in changing the identity of the Sun Devils in 2021-22.

Muhammad has also established himself as one of ASU’s vocal leaders this offseason and has been a catalyst for the Sun Devils’ improved on-court communication.

“If practice is sliding, he’s another voice,” said Hurley of Muhammad. “It’s not the coaches constantly demanding and trying to urge guys to compete and play hard. We haven’t had to do that a whole lot, to be honest – but when we dip, or we’re not concentrating or not executing, then Luther is really one of the main guys who has been vocal about that.”

The return of Marcus Bagley to the team is a serious boost of talent for ASU

Wings The unexpected return of Marcus Bagley sent reverberations thru the Sun Devil program this summer. It was widely believed the 6-foot-8 forward was a one-and-done player (like Christopher) and would not be back this season.

Bagley, who was considered a second-round pick if he had stayed in the NBA Draft, is hoping to improve his stock with a strong sophomore campaign. Last season, he showed flashes of his potential, averaging 10.8 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game.

His athleticism, rebounding, and three-point shooting (35 percent last season) are undeniable, and if he can improve his all-around game this season, he’ll likely elevate himself to first-round status in next June’s draft. When Bagley is the best version of himself, the coaching staff believes he is a potential lottery pick.

Also returning to the mix is ‘super senior’ Kimani Lawrence, who decided to utilize his extra (COVID) year of eligibility. The 6-foot-6 forward (who apparently shrunk two inches from last season, but I digress) is expected to provide experience and leadership for the Sun Devils.

Lawrence, the consummate “glue guy” throughout his ASU career, played his best basketball as a collegiate during last season’s home stretch. The versatile combo forward averaged 13.1 points and 7.8 rebounds in the final nine games, including a 21-point, 20-rebound performance against Washington. It marked the first 20-20 game by a Sun Devil player since 1997.

Lawrence has reportedly carried that momentum into the preseason, where he’s been one of ASU’s most consistent performers. He bulked up over the summer and has been rebounding the ball with authority in practice. Lawrence’s most important contribution, however, might be the guidance he’s provided to all the newcomers on ASU’s roster, which isn’t lost on his coach.

“The loyalty and the trust Kimani showed in the program is something I’ll remember,” Hurley said. “He wants to be part of this and see it through.”

A trio of incoming freshmen rounds out this group.

The most college-ready player of the bunch is Jamiya Neal, who was ranked as the no. 40 small forward in the 2021 class, according to Rivals. The 6-foot-6 wing is one of ASU’s most athletic players and has impressed the coaches with his motor and defensive intensity. He’s also proven to be a better ball handler and outside shooter than advertised.

Neal, a former standout at Phoenix Hillcrest Prep, is expected to be part of the regular rotation this season, and the coaching staff thinks he has a bright future in the program. His willingness to dive headfirst into the action has made quite an impression. “He’s not the type of freshman that’s sitting back and wondering, what did I get myself into?” Hurley said. “He’s trying to jump in and go right to the deep end of the pool.”

Another local prep standout on this year’s roster is Demari Williams, a three-star prospect. ASU prioritized the 6-foot-6 wing early in his recruitment and secured a commitment from him last fall. The Texas native became acquainted with the Sun Devil program after moving to the valley to attend his senior year at Dream City Christian in Glendale.

Williams, who Rivals ranked as the no. 50 shooting guard in the 2021 class is known as a good ball handler and passer for his size. The incoming freshman also has a reported 6-foot-11 wingspan, which should help him on the defensive end of the floor. With his length and versatility, he could be an intriguing weapon off the bench. Minutes will be hard to come by, however, in ASU’s crowded backcourt.

Rounding out the rotation is Justin Rochelin, a three-star prospect who signed with ASU last fall. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard was a standout player at Northridge (Calif.) Heritage Christian last season. Rochelin has a reputation of being a good outside shooter and rebounds well for his position. Although he does not excel in any one particular area, there are no glaring holes in his game either.

Hurley has lauded the freshman for his effort and maturity in practice, and many believe Rochelin could eventually be a solid contributor later in his career. However, with such an abundance of veteran talent in ASU’s backcourt this season, it will be difficult for him to crack the rotation as a true freshman.

Jalen Graham should greatly benefit from a deeper ASU frontcourt this year

Bigs During the Hurley era, the frontcourt has frequently been an issue, lacking the necessary size and depth to make consistent contributions. This season, however, should be vastly different. The Sun Devil frontcourt could actually be one of the team’s strengths, which is a welcomed change.

Jalen Graham, a junior, is back and expected to anchor the middle. He was thrust into a starting role last season after Romello White unexpectedly transferred out of the program. The bouncy 6-foot-9 forward responded with a breakout season and developed into one of the better post players in the Pac-12. Graham’s emergence was one of the few positive storylines in an otherwise disappointing season for the Sun Devils.

After an early-season slump and a case of mono (which sidelined him for a few weeks), Graham proved to be one of ASU’s most consistent players down the stretch. Over the final 14 games, he averaged 9.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting almost 56 percent from the field. Graham is expected to be an integral part of ASU’s lineup once again while also assuming more of a leadership role this season.

In the offseason, Graham worked hard on developing his perimeter game, which has been on display in preseason workouts. He has reportedly extended his range out to the 3-point line in anticipation of being utilized in a different role this season. Most of his minutes will still be at the center position, but don’t be surprised to see him play at the four spot if/when Hurley elects to play a bigger lineup.

Incoming freshman, Enoch Boakye, arrives in Tempe with loads of hype. He is the program’s first-ever five-star prospect at the center position and is expected to make an immediate impact for the Sun Devils. Originally a member of the 2022 class, Boakye decided to reclassify to the 2021 class when he committed to ASU in late March.

At 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, he adds much-needed size and length (7-4 wingspan) to the Sun Devil frontcourt. His offensive game is still a work-in-progress, and at this juncture, his greatest value may be his rebounding and interior defense. Not surprisingly, the freshman center is still adjusting to the speed of the college game and the fast pace at which ASU plays. Boakye was slowed by a minor leg injury in the preseason but is ready for the season opener.

The coaching staff is excited about the God-given talent that Boakye possesses. “He’s going to be a physical presence,” Hurley said. “He has elite measurables. His wingspan, size of hands, footwork, etc.” However, the most impressive aspect of Boakye’s game might be his work ethic and seemingly endless motor.

Boakye may be the newcomer garnering the most attention, but if the preseason is any indication, the frontcourt addition that could actually have the biggest impact is junior Alonzo Gaffney. A top-75 prospect coming out of high school, Gaffney played sparingly as a freshman at Ohio State, which prompted a move down to the JUCO ranks, where he worked on his game last season at Northwest Florida State.

The 6-foot-9 forward/center has arguably been the biggest surprise of the offseason, if not the biggest steal among the newcomers. Gaffney’s versatility has the coaching staff giddy about the various roster combinations his presence creates. He has the size and impressive length with a 7-3 wingspan to play the four and five positions, but also has consistently displayed the athleticism and outside shooting to play the three. On offense, the staff thinks he can be a significant threat in the pick-and-roll game. On defense, he has the potential to be an elite shot blocker.

“He’s wiry,” Hurley said. “Extremely bouncy. And I think he’s a good fit for how we play, how we go up and down. And then Zo can shoot. He can make the 3, so that’s a plus, a guy at that size who can step away and hit that shot.” Gaffney has also made an impression with his maturity and professionalism. His willingness to do all the little things will make a valuable piece in ASU’s rotation.

Rounding out the Sun Devil frontcourt is incoming freshman Will Felton, a three-star prospect who hails from North Carolina. Felton, who was ranked by Rivals as the no. 30 power forward in the 2021 class, may not be overly athletic or explosive, but he has a college-ready body at 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds.

Felton is a solid two-way player who does most of his damage from the low block. Known for his motor and rugged style of play, he reminds some of former ASU standout Romello White. However, with a logjam expected in the frontcourt, playing time will be challenging to come by this season. At a minimum, Felton provides quality depth on ASU’s bench and a solid insurance policy if one of the rotation players goes down.

Projected Rotation According to the coaching staff, the rotation is still a work in progress, but here’s how we see it playing out:

STARTING FIVE Pos. Player Ht. Yr. 2020-21 stats (if applicable) F Jalen Graham 6-9 Jr. 8.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.6 BPG F Kimani Lawrence 6-6 Grad. 8.1 RPG, 5.0 RPG, 52.1% FG F Marcus Bagley 6-8 So. 10.8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 34.7% 3PT G Luther Muhammad 6-3 R-Jr. 7.0 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 1.3 APG * (w/ Ohio State) G Marreon Jackson 6-1 Grad. 18.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 5.9 APG (w/ Toledo)

(*) Sat out last season w/ shoulder injury. Stats are from the 2019-20 season.

BENCH Pos. Player Ht. Yr. 2020-21 stats (if applicable) G DJ Horne 6-1 So. 15.1 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 42.4% 3PT (w/ Illinois St.) F/C Alonzo Gaffney 6-9 Jr. 8.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.2 BPG ^ (w/ NW Florida St.) G Jay Heath 6-3 So. 14.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 35% 3PT (w/ Boston College) C Enoch Boakye 6-10 Fr. N/A G/F Jamiya Neal 6-6 Fr. N/A G/F Demari Williams 6-6 Fr. N/A F Will Felton 6-5 Fr. N/A G Justin Rochelin 6-4 Fr. N/A