ASUDevils - 2020 Uniformity – How the Sun Devil Equipment Staff Has Dealt with COVID-19

By now, we all know that the year 2020 has been different than any other year any of us has experienced. The pandemic and the events that have taken place this year have affected each and every one of us in some way. The same rings true for the Sun Devil Football Equipment Staff. Since the pandemic and resulting quarantine began, the football team and equipment staff have had to transition from Spring practice to the unknown. Operations as far as competition and practice are concerned ceased throughout Sun Devil Athletics. All the while, the equipment staff had to remain prepared as the 2020 football season was in flux.

Hope remained for an on-time start to the season, so the staff prepared for that. Then the Pac-12 decided upon a late start, so the staff prepared for that. Then the Pac-12 delayed or canceled the 2020 fall season indefinitely, so the staff reacted to that. Now, the Pac-12 has decided on a November 7th start for the 2020 football season, and the staff is now operating based on that decision as fall camp has begun and preparations for the first game at USC progress.

I was able to catch up with Sun Devil Football Equipment Manager Jerry Neilly, and ask him a few questions about his staff’s experience throughout this time. The following is his insight into how things have affected him and his staff during this strange time:

Cole Streeper: Arizona State University as a whole went completely remote immediately following Spring Break 9and for the rest of that semester). How did that affect your day-to-day operations?

Jerry Neilly: Yeah. We did not... (laughing). We sent home our 12 student managers and our GA (Graduate Assistant). Me and Eric (Bowman) split duties in the office so that we were properly socially distanced, but we still came in every day to make sure the daily in-house duties were being performed. We also had daily Zoom recruiting calls during recruiting periods where we would showcase our space via Zoom calls with recruits to show them the equipment room. Once things started to become more regular, we welcomed back our GA, and then after time, we slowly started bringing back more and more student managers. We tested regularly and kept our distance and masks on.

Cole Streeper: Throughout the summer, there was great uncertainty because of the pandemic itself and how it might affect the season. How did that affect your preparation for the season?

JN: We didn’t know how to handle it. We just kept our heads down and grinded because we were on a schedule and needed to make sure that if things DID go off on a normal schedule, we would be ready to go. We are pretty regimented here and have a pretty tight window to have everything ready for camp and for game one, so we didn’t have much leeway.

Cole Streeper: What are the sanitation procedures that you and your crew have to go through now that the team is practicing on the field?

JN: We sanitize everything. We use the same chemicals the NFL is using to disinfect all the space. We clean the helmets and shoulder pads daily, spray and wipe the locker spaces, spray and clean all of the field equipment after every practice and do the same with all the footballs we use at practice.

Cole Streeper: Are there any mandates from the Pac-12 as to what equipment managers should and should not do?

JN: Most of the procedures and guidelines we are adhering to are coming from the university itself. We have very good doctors working through all of this to make sure we are on top of or above every guideline needed to ensure we are at our highest level of protection.

Cole Streeper: What challenges have you encountered due to COVID-19 because your job requires you to be onsite?

JN: Just making sure everything is properly sanitized and socially distanced. We spread out the team into two locker rooms allowing space between each athlete to ensure we are adhering to proper distancing protocols. It’s crazy. You don’t realize how much stuff you touch on a daily basis until it's scrutinized, but we became very aware of human interaction and the things we handle daily.