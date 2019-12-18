Eight players have been signed on this side of the ball on Wednesday by the Sun Devils, with nearly half of them four-star prospects. Here’s the breakdown of this group.

Height: 6-3 Weight: 296 Hometown/Last School: North Highlands, Calif./Grant Union High School Expected Arrival: Spring 2020 State/Position/National Rankings: 29/27/NR Competing Power Five Offers: Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Oregon State, TCU, Texas A&M, USC Official Visits: ASU (9/20/19), USC (11/22/19) Immediate Expectations: A talented, active lineman with readymade size and an early enrollee, Norman-Lott should have every chance and all abilities to claim a game day role as a true freshman. Statistics: Posted 45 tackles including 9.0 for loss with 5.0 sacks in just six games as a senior in 2019. Compiled 110 tackles including 32.0 for loss with 17.0 sacks in 21 career varsity games. Long-Term Impact: Regardless of the alignment employed by ASU’s new defensive coordinator, Norman-Lott brings a very high ceiling and a level of talent that can be implemented from day one at Arizona State. It is well known that talent and depth are much-needed commodities for the Sun Devil defensive line, so he should be a contributor through his entire collegiate career.

Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Hometown/Last School: Florrisant, Mo./Cardinal Ritter College Prep Expected Arrival: Fall 2020 State/Position/National Rankings: 8/14/NR Competing Power Five Offers: Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon, Purdue, West Virginia, Wisconsin Official Visits: Minnesota (6/18/19), North Carolina (6/21/19), ASU (10/11/19) Immediate Expectations: Rated the No. 14 weakside defensive end in the country, Moore more than likely will join Norman-Lott as year one contributors to help fortify a Sun Devil defensive line that is in need of top-to-bottom improvement. As a fall arrival, he will need to make sure he is physically prepared to immediately jump in and learn, but talent-wise and based on positional need there could very well be a first-year role for Moore. Long-Term Impact: Several of ASU’s key defensive linemen will be juniors and seniors in 2020, creating the need and potential for Moore to possibly enter the starting lineup within a year or two after his arrival to Arizona State.

Height: 6-2 Weight: 230 Hometown/Last School: Harbor City, Calif./Narbonne High School Expected Arrival: Spring 2020 State/Position/National Rankings: 19/8/139 Competing Power Five Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State Official Visits: Oregon (4/20/19), ASU (11/9/19) Immediate Expectations: With the graduation of Khaylan Kearse-Thomas – and a general need showing repeatedly through the 2019 season – ASU has openings to fill in terms of linebackers that can pressure the quarterback. Banks, the highest rated defensive player signed by ASU showed the ability to harass opposing backfields during his high school career. One would have to assume that he has the skillset to avoid a redshirt and, especially since he is an early enrollee could be in the thick of the competition for a starting position. Statistics: Had 68 tackles including 10.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks and three interceptions as a senior and 61 tackles including 20.0 for loss with 13.0 sacks as a junior in 2018. Long-Term Impact: As time quickly moves on, linebackers from the 2018 class such as Darien Butler and Merlin Robertson now enter the back half of their collegiate careers, creating a need to usher in impact defenders for the future. Banks stands an excellent chance to enter the fray immediately and be a multi-year high-level contributor for the Arizona State defense.

Height: 6-2 Weight: 210 Hometown/Last School: Oxnard, Calif./Pacifica High School Expected Arrival: Spring 2020 State/Position/National Rankings: 43/36/NR Competing Power Five Offers: Arizona, California, Kansas, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State Official Visits: Utah (9/6/19), Nebraska (9/13/19), Boise State (10/11/19), ASU (11/9/19) Immediate Expectations: A hugely productive linebacker in high school – he reportedly ranked second nationally in tackles as a senior – McCullough may be too active to keep off the field year one and will benefit from being an early enrollee. Though he faces a tough test to work his way into the starting lineup, a two-deep role and/or a spot on special teams is very feasible during his first year in Tempe. Statistics: According to MaxPreps, McCullough had 234 total tackles (122 solo) including 19.0 for loss with 4.0 sacks and 20 quarterback hurries along with five pass deflections, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception in 16 games as a senior. He also had 211 tackles (46 solo) including 7.0 for loss with 6.0 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries and five pass deflections in 13 games as a junior and 51 tackles in 10 games as a sophomore. Long-Term Impact: It may not be in year one or even year two, but McCullough has outstanding upside as a tackle machine and it stands to reason that he could, at worst, take over a starting position no later than the 2022 season.

Height: 5-10

Weight: 170 Hometown/Last School: Buford, Ga./Buford High School Expected Arrival: Spring 2020 State/Position/National Rankings: 65/58/NR Competing Power Five Offers: Alabama, Arizona, Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech Official Visits: ASU (10/12/19) Immediate Expectations: As with all ASU’s defensive back signees, the first step is to determine exactly where Lee fits – a process also, of course, influenced by whomever is selected to be ASU’s defensive coordinator in place of Danny Gonzales. Lee, however, was ASU’s most sought after defensive back recruit in terms of scholarship offers and by joining the program early for spring drills, the Georgia native stands a more than fair chance to earn immediate playing time. One would conclude that he is physically best fit to play cornerback. If so, he would likely battle a few redshirt freshmen for two-deep spots behind presumed starters Chase Lucas and Jack Jones (assuming both return for their senior seasons). Long-Term Impact: In all three classes thus far under Herm Edwards, ASU has attributed quite a bit of recruiting attention to the secondary, but Lee’s credentials compare favorably to many of those signed since 2018. Depending on where he is positioned, he could battle for first-team reps within perhaps a year or two.

Height: 5-11

Weight: 190 Hometown/Last School: Brandon, Fla./Tampa Catholic High School Expected Arrival: Fall 2020 State/Position/National Rankings: NR/NR/NR Competing Power Five Offers: Duke, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Wake Forest, West Virginia Official Visits: ASU (5/28/19), Nebraska (6/21/19), Louisville (10/4/19) Immediate Expectations: In the secondary, ASU returns multiple starters and top depth players but has a need to replenish depth and prepare for the future. Taylor could be a fringe candidate for a redshirt, however, his ability to contribute on special teams helps his cause to play as a true freshman. Statistics: Had 68 tackles as a senior and 45 tackles, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions as a junior. Also saw time on offense and stood out on special teams. Long-Term Impact: Depending on where he is slotted, there are juniors and seniors for 2020 that will soon make their way out of the program and Taylor will use his athleticism and versatility in hopes to claim a significant role on defense.



Height: 5-10 Weight: 170 Hometown/Last School: Carson, Calif./Narbonne High School Expected Arrival: Spring 2020 State/Position/National Rankings: 48/41/NR Competing Power Five Offers: Louisville, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee Official Visits: Oregon (4/20/19), ASU (12/7/19) Immediate Expectations: It is not etched in stone which position will be his at ASU, but the logical thought is that he is a candidate to play cornerback. If so, he will hope to use his early enrollment as an opportunity to compete for a spot in the two-deep. Statistics: Had 30 tackles as a senior and 44 as a junior with 14 pass deflections and three interceptions throughout his varsity career. Long-Term Impact: No later than the 2021 season there will be an overhaul at both starting cornerback positions, so assuming that is where Williams plays, he will be one of a handful of defenders vying for a first-string role within a year or so at ASU.