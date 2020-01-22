In Part 1 of Uniformity’s rankings, I counted down the bottom half of Sun Devil Football’s 2019 uniform combinations. Here in Part 2, the Top 6 uniforms will be revealed. Before we dive into the best looks of the season, let’s review the rankings from Part 1:



13. Week 8 at Utah: Gold Helmet/White Jersey/White Pants 12. Week 9 at UCLA: All White Sustainability Uniform 11. Week 2 vs Sacramento State: White Helmet/Maroon Jersey/Maroon Pants 10. Week 7 vs Washington State: Gold Helmet/Maroon Jersey/Gold Pants 9. Week 1 vs Kent State: Gold Helmet/Maroon Jersey/Gold Pants 8. Week 5 at Cal: White Helmet/White Jersey/Maroon Pants 7. Week 12 at Oregon State: Gold Helmet/White Jersey/Maroon Pants

Now without any further ado, here are the six best uniforms of 2019:

6. Week 4 vs Colorado: Gold Helmet/Black Jersey/Gold Pants

The classic look, but black jerseys. Black pitchfork decals adorned the gold helmets for the first time ever to match the jerseys. This uniform combination was recognizably ASU because of the gold pants and helmets but gave a modern edge with the black tops. It was the first time since the rebrand this combination was used, and it was a successful look despite the outcome of the game. When this combination inevitably sees the field again at some point in the future, it will almost certainly be with black facemasks and chinstraps on the helmets which will make the look more complete. 5. Week 11 vs. USC: “Blackout” White Helmet/Black Jersey/Black Pants

Limited helmet variety reared its head all season long, but never more noticeable than during the color theme games we’ve all come to know. For the 2019 edition of the Blackout, Jerry Neilly and Co. elected to match a white helmet with the black jerseys and pants. Because it coincided with Military Appreciation Weekend, the helmet’s center stripe was a maroon, gold, and black digital camo pattern. The white lid atop the black jersey and pants is sharp itself, but that camouflage center stripe took it up a notch. 4. Week 3 at Michigan State: White Helmet/White Jersey/Gold Pants

There was no better road uniform than the first away combination of the season when the Devils earned a hard-fought win at Michigan State. The gold facemask made its historic debut on the white helmet and it did not disappoint. On one side of the white helmet was a large gold pitchfork with maroon trim. On the other side were maroon player numbers with a gold outline to match the numbers on the jersey. It was perfectly balanced and complemented the rest of the uniform. There was no dark color element to anchor the uniform, but it was not at all necessary. The gold pants played off the gold facemask and gold pitchfork on the helmet perfectly. Each element of this uniform combination felt like it was meant to be which led to it being the only road uniform in the top half of the rankings. I hope to see this again in the near future.

3. Sun Bowl vs. Florida State: Gold Helmet/Black Jersey/Black Pants

This late-entry uniform concluded the 2019 football season in the Sun Bowl but left an indelible impression. It was something of a surprise to see a classic gold ASU helmet outfitted with the iconic center stripe, but with all black decals. Given the rest of the all-black elements including jerseys, pants, socks, and shoes, it made perfect sense. It was an intimidating look which the defense played up to, making the uniform all the more memorable. It wasn’t a traditional look, but there was maroon in the outline of the numbers on the jersey and the pitchfork on the pants, preventing the uniform from being completely devoid of the classic color. That wasn’t enough to satisfy ASU purists, but the overall look amazing and was quintessential of ASU in the pitchfork era.

2. Week 14, Territorial Cup: Gold Sparky Helmet/Maroon Jersey/Gold Pants

Despite being ten full seasons into the pitchfork era, this is the most iconic and recognizable look in Sun Devil Football history. Wearing Sparky is never wrong, and Sun Devil Nation has Jerry Neilly to thank for reintroducing the Sparky helmet into the fold and uniform repertoire in 2014. The Sparky helmet has been worn once a season every year since and never disappoints. Even better now, Sparky is 2-0 in the Herm Edwards era after scuffling with the prior coaching staff.



This season’s traditional gold Sparky helmet/maroon jersey/gold pant carried a little extra weight as it was saved for the last game of the regular season, and it was worn against the Sun Devils’ rival in the first-ever all-color uniform Territorial Cup game. The fact that the inaugural game took place in Sun Devil Stadium meant the Sun Devils had to protect their turf, their colors, and Sparky’s honor. They did just that. Sparky will always remain one of the best, if not the best helmet that ASU has. 1. Week 13 vs Oregon: “Maroon Monsoon” Gold Helmet/Maroon Jersey/Maroon Pants