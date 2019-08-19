ASU Football, in its partnership with adidas, is taking a page out of the books of many soccer clubs, while promoting the university’s zero-waste initiative, by wearing a sustainability uniform for game still to be determined during the 2019 season.

“Selfless” Uniforms

Arizona State University has dedicated itself to sustainability, pioneering the first-ever School of Sustainability as well as expanding to a business of sustainability degree program within their business school. They have also taken many steps on campus to reduce waste and make a positive impact on the environment. Those goals can be found here.

The Sun Devil football team is also getting on board with the university’s mission as they have released images of the “Selfless” sustainable uniform that they will wear this 2019 season. This uniform, which has been in the works for over a year, features a white helmet, white jersey, white pant combination that is minimalist in detail and color variety, yet very clean, modern, and stylish.



This follows suit and has a very similar theme to the sustainable uniforms that adidas has put out for MLS teams such as the Seattle Sounders. The Sounders can be seen here wearing their all-white sustainable kits in late April 2018.



“Selfless” Details In an adidas marketing release, a diagram shows the uniform’s features and why certain things look the way they do. A white base uniform was used to eliminate the use of any toxic dyes. Econyl is a nylon is made up completely of post-consumer waste products and the “Selfless” uniform is composed of over 70% Econyl yarn. Many fans have already noticed that the typeface on the uniform is different than the “Sun Devil Bold” font we’ve come to know since 2011. The reason for this is that block lettering utilizes less material, therefore contributing to the sustainability of the uniform. An Arizona state flag stylization is also featured on the sleeves, designed to give credence to the vast number of solar panels on ASU’s campus. Tying everything together, the cleats are made completely from recycled material.

Even in an “off the beaten path” design like this sustainability uniform, the Sun Devil Equipment staff really boils it all down to the details. This can be seen in the state flag on the sleeve and the color coordination in the details on the helmet. A few details from the base uniforms still exist, and we will delve into the nitty-gritty during the game week in which the “Selfless” uniform is used, which is still yet to be determined. I’ve seen it reported that this uniform is also a Pat Tillman tribute, and that is not the case at all. Rather, it is simply dedicated to sustainability and minimizing waste in manufacturing uniforms. If I learn of any true Tillman tribute related to this uniform in the future, I will be sure to report on it.

Until then, take a look at some of the other details from the adidas press release today pictured