Quarterback

Height: 6-3 Weight: 180 Year: Freshman Hometown/Last School: San Bernardino, Calif./Cajon HS State/Position/National Rankings: 17/3 (Dual-Threat Quarterback)/107 Competing Power Five Offers: Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt Official Visits: California (9/1/18), UCLA (9/15/18), Utah (10/20/18), ASU (11/10/18) Immediate Expectations: It is the prediction of many that ASU’s starting quarterback in 2019 will be a true freshman. Among those true freshmen, Daniels brings the most intrigue and the most impressive accomplishments from the high school level. What seems to be the primary concern is if he has the physique to endure the leap from high school to college, but as an early enrollee it is not out of the question that he could add at least 10 to 15 pounds from January until the end of August. As is the case with all three quarterbacks ASU signed, Daniels has the benefit of joining the Sun Devils for spring football. Daniels without a doubt will be the overwhelming “People’s Champion” as the popular favorite to take over as starting quarterback. He will, however, certainly face stiff competition, both by his fellow 2019 signees as well as by Dillon Sterling-Cole. Statistics: Some of the most impressive statistics from a quarterback in recent memory, Daniels posted video game numbers his junior and senior seasons. As a senior in 2018, Daniels completed 70.7-percent of his passes for 4,515 yards (322.5 per game) with 60 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 14 games, adding 1,536 rushing yards on 168 carries (9.1 avg.) with 16 touchdowns. His junior year, Daniels completed 69.9-percent of his passes for 5,139 yards (321.2 per game) with 62 touchdowns with five interceptions in 16 games, adding 1,292 rushing yards on 193 carries (6.7 avg.) with 15 touchdowns. In all, in 30 varsity games spread over two seasons he completed 70.3-percent of his passes, averaged 321.8 passing yards per game, 94.3 rushing yards per game on 7.8 yards per carry, threw 122 touchdowns to just nine interceptions and scored 31 rushing touchdowns – accounting for an average of more than five total touchdowns per game during his junior and senior seasons. He had a combined record of 26-4 as a varsity starter. In 2018, Daniels had nine games with at least 300 passing yards, three of which surpassed the 400-yard mark including a season-high of 431 yards. He had no fewer than two touchdown passes in any game as a senior and had at least four touchdown throws in 10 games. He had a season-best six touchdown passes on three occasions. On the ground as a senior, Daniels had eight games with at least 100 rushing yards – three of which over 150 – with a season-high of 200 yards. As a junior, Daniels had nine games with at least 300 passing yards, three of which went for more than 400 including a career-high 567 in the second game of the season. He had 11 games with at least four touchdown passes including three games with six touchdown throws. As a runner, Daniels had four 100-yard games including a 281-yard, four-touchdown outing that included a 99-yard touchdown run. Long-Term Impact: If he adapts to the Pac-12 level of play and reaches his potential, Daniels could be a three or four year starter with an NFL future. If he happens not to earn the starting nod this year, the million dollar question for Daniels – and all three quarterback signees – is how long he remains at Arizona State.

Height: 6-1 Weight: 205 Year: Freshman Hometown/Last School: West Linn, Ore./West Linn HS State/Position/National Rankings: NR/NR/NR Competing Power Five Offers: Utah Official Visits: ASU (6/1/18) Immediate Expectations: Of the three quarterback signees, Long presumes to be the longest shot (pun intended) to jump into the thick of things for the starting position in 2019 – but that is not to say he will not have a role as a true freshman. Depending both on performance in the spring and summer and if any others at the position opt to transfer before the season kicks off, not only could the starting quarterback position be manned by a true freshman in 2019 but perhaps also the backup role(s) as well. Long will have an opportunity to claim any depth chart role at the position. Statistics: As a senior in 2018, Long completed 61-percent of his passes for 3,247 yards (270.6 per game) with 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 12 games, adding 362 rushing yards and eight scores on 86 carries. Long had five 300-yard passing efforts as a senior, topped by a 411-yard, six-touchdown performance in the second game of the season. However, he also had five multi-interception games. In 2017 as a junior, he completed 66-percent of his passes for 3,102 yards (258.5 per game) with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 games along with 184 rushing yards including seven scores on 87 carries. He posted three games with at least 300 passing yards including a high of 335, which was also one of his two five-touchdown pass games of the year. Long-Term Impact: It is never easy to predict how quarterback logjams will transpire. In the months leading up to the 2012 season, Taylor Kelly went from third out of three in spring ball to a three-year starter and one of the winningest quarterbacks in Arizona State history. Likewise, few would have predicted Manny Wilkins to have emerged from a pack that at various times included the likes of Brady White, Bryce Perkins and Blake Barnett. The easy prediction is that Long is more likely headed for a reserve role and perhaps a single year as a starter due to a Mike Bercovici level of patience, but the “clean slate” of the quarterback group entering 2019 gives Long a fair shake to begin. Based on statistics alone, he will need to improve his ball control as he threw 17 interceptions in 12 games as a high school senior.

Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Year: Freshman Hometown/Last School: Mission Viejo, Calif./Mission Viejo HS State/Position/National Rankings: 52/17 (Pro-Style Quarterback)/NR Competing Power Five Offers: Georgia, Oregon State, Washington State Official Visits: ASU (12/1/18) Immediate Expectations: Like his quarterback classmates, Yellen arrives in the spring with a focus on gaining the starting position. Though he is a very different quarterback and overall athlete compared the likes of Jayden Daniels, he is an experienced and polished passer that can thrive in the Pac-12 Conference. In fact, prior to the late surge in ASU’s recruitment of Daniels, the overwhelming public opinion was that Yellen would be ASU’s 2019 starter. Yellen remains a strong candidate to either start or push the starter as ASU’s backup quarterback as a true freshman in 2019. Statistics: As a senior in 2018, Yellen completed 64.7-percent of his passes for 3,516 yards (293.0 per game) with 27 touchdowns and three interceptions in 12 games. By no means a threat on the ground, Yellen managed nine net rushing yards with one touchdown. Yellen had six games with at least 300 passing yards – three of which over 350 – with a season-best 393 yards along with a season-high five touchdowns. He had at least three touchdown throws on three occasions. During his junior season, Yellen completed 54.5-percent of his passes for 2,439 yards (203.3 per game) with 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and had minus-32 net rushing yards. Two times Yellen threw for more than 300 yards including a career-best 399. He had seven games with at least three touchdown passes. Long-Term Impact: As mentioned, as recently as a month or so ago, many in-the-know of ASU football recruiting had he educated guess that Yellen would be the starting quarterback for the Sun Devils in 2019. That remains as much of a possibility for Yellen as for any quarterback an ASU’s spring roster, and if he is named the starter he will have to keep an eye over his shoulder to remain atop the depth chart. If he happens not to become the starting quarterback at Arizona State, he still has enters college with the credentials befitting a starter at the Power Five level. Running Back

Height: 6-0 (Per ASU’s December 2017 press release) Weight: 219 (Per ASU’s December 2017 press release) Year: Freshman (greyshirt from the Class of 2018) Hometown/Last School: Bellflower, Calif./St. John Bosco HS State/Position/National Rankings: 87/43/NR (Class of 2018) Competing Power Five Offers: Boston College, Iowa State, UCLA, Wisconsin (2018) Official Visits: ASU 12/8/17 Immediate Expectations: A freshman for 2019 after a greyshirt year, Flowers will face a period of acclimation back to football after sitting out in 2018 and having injury issues causing him to miss the bulk of his senior season of high school the previous year. Also, with Eno Benjamin, Isaiah Floyd and A.J. Carter slated to return, he faces an uphill battle for immediate playing time. Flowers still can use a redshirt season and that could be his destiny in 2019. Statistics: According to MaxPreps, Flowers only appeared in three games as a senior in 2017 due to injury and totaled 164 rushing yards on 33 carries with a touchdown. As a junior in 2016, he rushed 126 times for 954 yards (7.6 avg.) with 20 touchdowns in 15 games. Long-Term Impact: The landscape at running back from 2019 to 2020 depends completely on whether Benjamin opts to return for his senior season at ASU. Regardless, it is likely that Flowers’ best bet for substantial playing time is in 2021 and beyond. Wide Receiver

Height: 6-1 Weight: 180 Year: Freshman Hometown/Last School: Austin, Texas/McNeil HS State/Position/National Rankings: NR/NR/NR Competing Power Five Offers: Arizona, Baylor, TCU Official Visits: ASU (6/8/18) Immediate Expectations: ASU will be able to go two or three-deep with returning scholarship receivers, so there is no pressing need for any player at the position from the 2019 class to jump right into action. However, it is conceivable that Kerley could perhaps take advantage of the four-game rule and see some field time while still preserving his redshirt year in 2019. Statistics: Kerley had statistically consistent and impressive junior and senior seasons as he caught 73 passes for 1,018 yards with 12 touchdown receptions in 10 games in 2017 and totaled 75 catches for 1,185 yards with 12 touchdowns catches as a senior in 2018. In just five games as a sophomore on varsity, he caught 35 passes for 379 yards with two touchdowns. He had five games with at least 10 receptions and seven 100-yard receiving games as a senior and four 100-yard games as a junior. As a sophomore on varsity, he had two 100-yard games including a 17-reception effort. Long-Term Impact: After the 2019 season, Brandon Aiyuk, Kyle Williams, John Humphrey (unless he can regain a year of eligibility due to past injuries), Ryan Newsome and Terrell Chatman all will be gone from the roster. Though Kerley’s name is not likely to be called much – if at all – in 2019, at a minimum in spring 2020 he, along with other classmates at the position, should have many opportunities to earn playing time.

Height: 6-1 Weight: 195 Year: Freshman Hometown/Last School: Tempe, Ariz./Corona del Sol HS State/Position/National Rankings: NR/NR/NR Competing Power Five Offers: None Official Visits: None Immediate Expectations: As mentioned before, it is unlikely that any wide receivers from the 2019 class will either be needed on offense or be expected to leapfrog returning players at the position. Though he could potentially play on special teams, the safest bet is a redshirt season in 2019. Statistics: Pearsall’s numbers dropped quite a bit from his junior to senior seasons as he caught 74 passes for 1,153 yards with 13 receiving touchdowns in 10 games in 2017 and totaled 65 receptions for 815 yards with four touchdown receptions in 2018. He added four rushing touchdowns and two kick return touchdowns as a senior to add up to 10 total scores. Long-Term Impact: As mentioned before, the mass exodus at wide receiver following the 2019 season creates ample opportunities for all players returning at the position for 2020. Pearsall was also a talented kick returner at the high school level and could battle for time on special teams during his career. Tight End

Height: 6-5 Weight: 240 Year: Freshman Hometown/Last School: Frisco, Texas/Reedy HS State/Position/National Rankings: NR/NR/NR Competing Power Five Offers: Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, TCU, Utah Official Visits: ASU (6/8/18), Iowa State (6/15/18), TCU (6/22/18) Immediate Expectations: Matthews brings readymade size even as a true freshman, which coupled with the fact that no player at the position other than Tommy Hudson saw ample time in 2018 could create a wide open opportunity for action in 2019. Barring injury or unforeseen developmental issues, it appears to be a safe expectation that Matthews plays as a true freshman. Statistics: In 14 games as a senior in 2018, Matthews caught 55 passes for 756 yards with nine touchdowns. He recorded 20 receptions for 327 yards with five touchdowns in just seven games as a junior in 2017. Long-Term Impact: Hudson departs from the roster after the 2019 season and returners Jared Bubak and Mark Walton have seen little action to date. Jarick Caldwell brings intriguing athleticism but lacks prototypical size. All things considered, it stands to reason that Matthews could be ASU’s starting tight end in 2020 and beyond. Offensive Line

Height: 6-5 Weight: 290 Year: Freshman Hometown/Last School: Chandler, Ariz./Basha HS State/Position/National Rankings: NR/NR/NR Competing Power Five Offers: None Official Visits: None Immediate Expectations: In line with ASU’s recruiting philosophies as a team, DeWys brings excellent size to the offensive line. However, the Sun Devils return enough depth in 2019 to allow DeWys a redshirt season. Long-Term Impact: ASU loses half its scholarship line depth from 2019 to 2020, creating openings a year from now for competition all along the offensive line.

Height: 6-4 Weight: 280 Year: Freshman Hometown/Last School: Waxahachie, Texas/Waxahachie HS State/Position/National Rankings: NR/10 (Center)/NR Competing Power Five Offers: None Official Visits: None Immediate Expectations: All of ASU’s offensive line signees share the expected destination of a redshirt year in 2019. If all eligible scholarship offensive linemen return from 2018 to 2019, the Sun Devils will be able to go two-deep across the board without pushing any true freshmen into action. However, among those 10 potential returning scholarship linemen are five seniors in 2019, giving Henderson and others the ability to battle for starting positions in 2019. Specifically for Henderson, his senior season was only his second year playing organized football and he is very likely in need of additional refinement. Long-Term Impact: There are no offensive linemen currently on the Sun Devil roster with at least one collegiate start that will be on the 2020 roster for Arizona State. There will be multiple positional needs and depending on where Henderson is slotted, he could compete for first-team reps in 2020 if he develops as expected over the next year.

Height: 6-5 Weight: 290 Year: Freshman Hometown/Last School: Honolulu, Hawaii/St. Louis HS State/Position/National Rankings: NR/NR/NR Competing Power Five Offers: Washington State Official Visits: None Immediate Expectations: Scott joins DeWys as the largest signees at any position for ASU but like DeWys, Scott should not be needed for immediate action and would benefit from a redshirt season in 2019. Long-Term Impact: Assuming Scott competes for the time being at offensive tackle, beyond the 2019 season he likely will battle with players such as Spencer Lovell and Ralph Frias for action.