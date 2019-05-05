Ever since he received his release from his signed Letter of Intent with Buffalo, there have been dozens of high-major schools pursuing Arizona Western standout Andre Allen. Currently, though, there has been only one school in particular, standing out to him as the recruiting process between the junior college forward and the Sun Devils has been moving in a very rapid and positive pace.



“I received my offer yesterday,” Allen said. “I’ve been talking to the coaches today too building a relationship with them. Coach Burno is a real high character and no-nonsense coach. He expressed his team’s need for my position on the team. It was really mutual between us, and in this day and age, you don’t get much authenticity from coaches. You usually get the runaround and I appreciate how Coach Burno got straight to the point. He didn’t only tell me what he wants from me and what he’s looking for, but he also asked me what I was looking for from a college program in my last two years.

“I appreciated that a lot and I never got that from any coach that recruited me, except him.”

The forward added that he’s looking for high character coaches and players, a high energy team that takes the game seriously, that takes care of their business on and off the court, and overall having clear communication lines that will lead to winning.

“I feel that this is the type of culture established at Arizona State,” Allen commented. “All I care about is competing and winning, and I feel that I have a really good chance of doing that at Arizona State.”

The 6-9 210-pound forward averaged 13.3 ppg and 8.4 rpg for the 25-9 Matadors. Allen said that his versatility is one of his strongest traits and one that has been very appealing to the Sun Devil staff.







