Okay, let’s be clear and not mince words: The Pac-12 Conference had a rough season last year.



The conference was the laughing stock among college basketball pundits, who took every opportunity to disparage the conference … and rightfully so. The “Conference of Champions” struggled mightily in non-conference play, and if not for a late-season run by Oregon, the Pac-12 would have likely sent only two teams—Arizona State and Washington—to the NCAA Tournament.

However, as is often the case in October, the dawn of a new season brings fresh optimism. With the conference exhibiting as much parity as we’ve seen in the last decade, the Pac-12 is hoping for a bounce-back season in 2019-20.

As many as eight teams could be in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament berth, which should bring national relevance, and hopefully respectability, back to the conference.

Here are my projections for the upcoming 2019-20 season (in the team’s projected order of finish): 1. OREGON Who’s Gone: Bol Bol, Louis King, Kenny Wooten, Paul White, Victor Bailey Jr., Ehab Amin, Miles Norris Who’s Back: Payton Pritchard, Will Richardson, Francis Okoro

Key Additions: Shakur Juiston (grad transfer), Anthony Mathis (grad transfer), Chris Duarte, N’Faly Dante, CJ Walker, Addison Patterson, Chandler Lawson, Lok Wur

Oregon guard Payton Pritchard is one of the best returning players in the conference

Projected Starting Five:

F/C – Francis Okoro / 6-9 / So. F – Shakur Juiston / 6-7 / R-Sr. G – Chris Duarte / 6-6 / Jr. G – Anthony Mathis / 6-4 / R-Sr. G – Payton Pritchard / 6-2 / Sr.

Projected Bench: G – Will Richardson / 6-5 / So. F – CJ Walker / 6-8 / Fr. C – N’Faly Dante / 6-11 / Fr. G/F – Addison Patterson / 6-6 / Fr. F – Chandler Lawson / 6-8 / Fr. F – Lok Wur / 6-8 / Fr.

The Skinny: After a surprising run to the Sweet 16 last season, Oregon heads into the 2019-20 campaign as the prohibitive favorite to win the Pac-12 title. It’s a remarkable feat considering only three scholarship players return from last year’s squad. Luckily for veteran coach Dana Altman, he is no stranger to roster turnover. He simply revamped his lineup with the nation’s third-ranked recruiting class, and a pair of highly-touted grad transfers.

Much of the preseason hype surrounding Oregon is based on the return of senior Payton Pritchard, a three-year starter. The heady point guard was the catalyst behind the Ducks’ late-season surge last year and is expected to lead this new cast of characters. Combo guard Will Richardson also returns, and he should have an expanded role as a sophomore. The additions of Chris Duarte, the JUCO Player of the Year, and Anthony Mathis, a grad transfer from New Mexico, will give Oregon’s backcourt a significant boost. Duarte is a smooth wing player who can score at all three levels. Mathis, a former high school teammate of Pritchard, is known as a lethal outside shooter. Freshman Addison Patterson, a four-star wing, gives the Ducks additional firepower off the bench.

Oregon expected freshman N’Faly Dante, a five-star center, to anchor its frontcourt but he was ruled ineligible to start the season after the NCAA missed his clearance date. Dante has re-enrolled in school and Oregon is hopeful he will become eligible in mid-December. In the interim, look for the Ducks to start sophomore Francis Okoro, a physical post player who came on strong at the end of last season. Okoro should get plenty of help from Shakur Juiston, a grad transfer from UNLV. Juiston, a versatile combo forward, is a perfect fit for Oregon’s up-tempo system and could have a breakout season. Freshman CJ Walker, a five-star recruit, has turned some heads with his play this offseason. Walker has the talent and athleticism to be an NBA lottery pick someday. Two other freshmen—CJ Lawson and Lok Wur—provide additional depth and versatility to Oregon’s frontcourt. Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Sweet 16)

2. ARIZONA Who’s Gone: Brandon Randolph, Justin Coleman, Ryan Luther, Alex Barcello Who’s Back: Chase Jeter, Dylan Smith, Ira Lee, Devonaire Doutrive, Brandon Williams* (*will miss entire season – knee injury) Key Additions: Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji, Jermal Baker (transfer), Max Hazzard (grad transfer), Stone Gettings (transfer), Christian Koloko

Freshman Nico Mannion is expected to engineer a dramatic turnaround from last year in Tucson (Matt Moreno/GOAZCATS.com)

Projected Starting Five:

C – Chase Jeter / 6-10 / R-Sr. F – Ira Lee / 6-7 / Jr. G – Josh Green / 6-6 / Fr. G – Jemarl Baker / 6-4 / R-So. G – Nico Mannion / 6-3 / Fr.

Projected Bench: G – Max Hazzard / 6-0 / R-Sr. F – Zeke Nnaji / 6-11 / Fr. F – Stone Gettings / 6-9 / R-Sr. G – Dylan Smith / 6-5 / R-Sr. G – Devonaire Doutrive / 6-5 / So. C – Christian Koloko / 7-0 / Fr.

The Skinny: Nobody knows what, if anything, will transpire from the NCAA’s investigation into Arizona’s program. For now, it’s all quiet on the sanction front and head coach Sean Miller is hoping for a bounce-back year after missing the NCAA tourney last season for the first time since 2011-12. Arizona’s re-tooled roster, which includes a trio of five-star freshmen and noteworthy transfers, has the talent and depth to make some noise in March.

The Wildcats’ season may hinge on how quickly a pair of freshmen guards—Nico Mannion and Josh Green—acclimate to college basketball. Both players, who are likely one-and-done talents, are expected to make a significant impact from day one. Mannion is a crafty point guard who is comfortable playing the role of facilitator or high-level scorer. Green, an athletic wing, is a solid two-way player who can jump out of the gym. The Wildcats received significant news this week when they learned redshirt sophomore Jemarl Baker, a transfer from Kentucky, received a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately this season. Baker should compete for a spot in the starting lineup and brings much-needed shooting to the backcourt. Another newcomer, Max Hazzard, can stroke it from deep. The grad transfer from UC-Irvine can play both guard spots and provides valuable experience off the bench. Returnees Dylan Smith and Devonaire Doutrive are two additional options in this extremely deep backcourt.

Arizona’s frontcourt may lack star power, but it is solid. Center Chase Jeter, a fifth-year senior, proved to be a reliable low-post option last season and will once again anchor the Wildcats’ frontline. Junior Ira Lee, a rugged but undersized power forward, is known for his energy and work ethic. Lee will likely start the season at the four spot, but don’t be surprised if he’s eventually supplanted by freshman Zeke Nnaji. The five-star forward has looked impressive in preseason workouts, and coaches are excited about his long-term potential. One player who is probably not getting enough preseason attention is redshirt senior Stone Gettings, who sat out last season after transferring from Cornell, where he earned all-conference honors. Freshman Christian Koloko rounds out the rotation. The 7-footer has potential, but probably needs a year of seasoning. Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Sweet 16)

3. COLORADO Who’s Gone: Namon Wright, Deleon Brown Who’s Back: McKinley Wright IV, Tyler Bey, Shane Gatling, D’Shawn Schwartz, Lucas Siewert, Evan Battey, Dallas Walton (injured last season), Daylen Kountz, Elijah Parquet, Alexander Strating, Jakub Dombek Key Additions: Maddox Daniels, Keeshawn Barthelemy

Colorado guard McKinley Wright is the prohibitive preseason selection for Pac-12 Player of the Year



Projected Starting Five: C – Dallas Walton / 7-0 / R-Jr. F – Tyler Bey / 6-7 / Jr. F – D’Shawn Schwartz / 6-7 / Jr. G – Shane Gatling / 6-2 / Sr. G – McKinley Wright IV/ 6-0 / Jr.

Projected Bench: F – Evan Battey / 6-8 / R-So. F – Lucas Siewert / 6-10 / Sr. G – Daylen Kountz / 6-4 / So. G/F – Maddox Daniels / 6-6 / Jr. G – Elijah Parquet / 6-3 / So. F – Alexander Strating / 6-7 / R-Jr. F – Jakub Dombek / 6-11 / R-Fr. G – Keeshawn Barthelemy / 6-2 / Fr.

The Skinny: Colorado returns nearly its entire rotation—including all five starters—from a team that won 23 games and advanced to the NIT quarterfinals. That’s good news for Tad Boyle, who enters his tenth season as Colorado’s head coach. This is perhaps the deepest and most versatile team Boyle has had during his tenure in Boulder, and the program’s three-year drought from the NCAA Tournament should end this season.

For Colorado, everything starts with junior guard McKinley Wright IV. Despite playing most of last season with an injured shoulder, the savvy point guard still performed well enough to earn all-conference honors. His toughness sets the tone for the Buffs’ backcourt, which also features returning starters D’Shawn Schwartz and Shane Gatling. Schwartz, a junior wing, reportedly looked impressive in summer workouts and is primed for a breakout season. Gatling, a senior guard, can be inconsistent on the offensive end but is a solid defender. Maddox Daniels, a newcomer from the JUCO ranks, could be an X-factor off the bench. He brings size and much-needed shooting to the Buffs’ backcourt. A couple of sophomore guards – Daylen Kountz and Elijah Parquet—will also compete for minutes off the bench.

As good as Wright is, the real strength of this Colorado team is its frontcourt, which is among the best in the Pac-12. Tyler Bey, a junior forward, is a bit undersized at the four position, but he has developed into an all-conference player—largely due to his freak athleticism and relentless motor. Boyle has a couple of options for his starting center: Dallas Walton or Evan Battey. Walton, a redshirt junior, missed all of last season with a torn ACL. However, the 7-footer is healthy now and gives Colorado a true rim protector. Battey, a burly 6-foot-8 forward, is one of the more intriguing players in the country. He looks like an offensive lineman but is a skilled passer, ball handler and surprisingly agile. Lucas Siewert, a senior, is an underrated stretch four who can also help on the glass. Alexander Strating, a redshirt junior, and Jakub Dombek, a redshirt freshman, round out the rotation. Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Round of 32)

4. ARIZONA STATE Who’s Gone: Luguentz Dort, Zylan Cheatham, De’Quon Lake, Vitaliy Shibel Who’s Back: Remy Martin, Rob Edwards, Romello White, Kimani Lawrence, Taeshon Cherry, Elias Valtonen, Mickey Mitchell

Key Additions: Khalid Thomas, Alonzo Verge, Andre Allen, Jaelen House, Jalen Graham, Caleb Christopher

ASU guard Remy Martin will lead a good mix of veterans and newcomers for the Sun Devils ((AP Photo/Rick Scuteri))

Projected Starting Five:

F – Romello White / 6-8 / R-Jr. F – Taeshon Cherry / 6-8 / So. G – Rob Edwards / 6-5 / R-Sr. G – Alonzo Verge / 6-3 / Jr. G – Remy Martin / 6-0 / Jr.

Projected Bench: F – Kimani Lawrence / 6-8 / Jr. F – Khalid Thomas / 6-9 / Jr. G – Jaelen House / 6-2 / Fr. F – Andre Allen / 6-9 / Jr. G/F – Elias Valtonen / 6-7 / So. F – Jalen Graham / 6-9 / Fr. G – Caleb Christopher / 6-1 / Fr. F – Mickey Mitchell / 6-7 / R-Sr.

The Skinny: Head coach Bobby Hurley clearly has Arizona State on an upward trajectory. The Sun Devils have made consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, and have their eyes set on a third straight trip to the Big Dance – a feat the program has not accomplished since the early 1960s. With five of its top seven scorers back in the fold, ASU has a legitimate shot of reaching that milestone.

The Sun Devils’ fortunes will fall squarely on the shoulders of junior Remy Martin, who wouldn’t have it any other way. Martin is the undisputed leader of this year’s squad, and ASU will ride or die with the all-conference point guard at the helm. Also returning in the backcourt is redshirt senior Rob Edwards. The silky smooth shooting guard played most of last season with a nagging back injury, but he’s healthy again and could put up big numbers this year. ASU’s coaching staff has raved about newcomer Alonzo Verge, a transfer from the JUCO ranks. The junior combo guard is a dynamic playmaker, who is expected to make an immediate impact in the Sun Devil backcourt. Another newcomer—freshman Jaelen House—has looked impressive in preseason workouts and is expected to bring defensive energy off the bench. Sophomore wing Elias Valtonen and freshman guard Caleb Christopher will also compete for backcourt minutes.

In the frontcourt, ASU will lean heavily on redshirt junior Romello White. Although he’s a bit undersized at the five spot, White has been a steady contributor during his college career. Junior Kimani Lawrence, a versatile combo forward, also should compete for a starting role. Lawrence can do a little bit of everything, but consistency has been an issue early in his career. Sophomore Taeshon Cherry, a former top-40 recruit, showed flashes of his potential last season. He will have an expanded role this year and is a prime candidate to have a breakout season. A couple of JUCO transfers—Khalid Thomas and Andre Allen—were added in the offseason and should provide athleticism and scoring to ASU’s frontcourt. Freshman Jalen Graham and redshirt Mickey Mitchell round out the rotation. Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Round of 64)

5. WASHINGTON Who’s Gone: Jaylen Nowell, Matisse Thybulle, Noah Dickerson, David Crisp, Dominic Green Who’s Back: Naz Carter, Hameir Wright, Sam Timmins, Jamal Bey, Elijah Hardy, Bryan Penn-Johnson, Nate Roberts

Key Additions: Isaiah Stewart, Jaden McDaniels, Quade Green (transfer), RaeQuan Battle, Marcus Tsohonis

Jaden McDaniels is one of two five-star true freshman for the Huskies (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Projected Starting Five:

F – Isaiah Stewart / 6-9 / Fr. F – Jaden McDaniels / 6-9 / Fr. G/F – Naz Carter / 6-6 / Jr. G – Jamal Bey / 6-6 / So. G – Quade Green / 6-0 / Jr.

Projected Bench: C – Sam Timmins / 6-11 / Sr. G/F – RaeQuan Battle / 6-5 / Fr. G – Elijah Hardy / 6-2 / So. F – Hameir Wright / 6-9 / Jr. F – Nate Roberts / 6-10 / R-Fr. C – Bryan Penn-Johnson / 7-0 / R-Fr. G – Marcus Tsohonis / 6-3 / Fr.

The Skinny: Last year, in only his second season as head coach, Mike Hopkins guided Washington to a Pac-12 regular season title and an NCAA Tournament appearance—the program’s first since the 2010-11 season. The Huskies, however, lost five of its top six scorers including the Pac-12’s Player of the Year (Jaylen Nowell) and Defensive Player of the Year (Matisse Thybulle). Hopkins, however, is hopeful that a monster recruiting class can propel Washington back to the NCAA tourney.

The crown jewels of Washington’s recruiting class are five-star prospects Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels. Both are projected to be first-round picks in next year’s NBA Draft, but for now, they will lead Washington’s frontcourt. Stewart is a bruising post player with a college-ready body and game. He had a monster summer and some think he can be an All-American this season. McDaniels is a versatile combo forward, who can play inside or out. His game may not be as polished as Stewart’s, but his upside is extremely high. Junior Hameir Wright, the only returning starter from last season, has valuable experience playing in Washington’s 2-3 zone, which should help the newcomers. Senior Sam Timmins, a solid reserve throughout his career, will provide experience and size off the bench. Freshmen Nate Roberts and Bryan Penn-Johnson, who both redshirted last season, could also compete for minutes.

Junior Naz Carter will be the Huskies’ primary scoring option on the perimeter. During his first two seasons, Carter was a “super sub” playing behind Nowell and Thybulle. The junior wing, however, will have an expanded role this year and is poised for a breakout season. Joining Carter in the backcourt is point guard Quade Green, a transfer from Kentucky. Green, a former five-star recruit, will be counted on to run the offense this season, but he won’t be eligible until mid-December. Until then, the point guard duties could fall to sophomore Elijah Hardy, who had a productive summer. Another sophomore, Jamal Bey, is a versatile wing who should compete for a starting job this year. Freshman RaeQuan Battle, a four-star recruit, is the team’s best perimeter shooter and provides scoring off the bench. Marcus Tshohonis, another freshman, rounds out the rotation. Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Round of 64)

6. USC Who’s Gone: Bennie Boatwright, Kevin Porter Jr., Derryck Thornton, Shaqquan Aaron, J’Raan Brooks, Victor Uyaelunmo

Who’s Back: Nick Rakocevic, Jonah Matthews, Elijah Weaver, Charles O’Bannon Jr.,

Key Additions: Onyeka Okongwu, Isaiah Mobley, Daniel Utomi (grad transfer), Quinton Adlesh (grad transfer), Max Agbonkpolo, Kyle Sturdivant, Ethan Anderson, Drake London

Five-star forward Isaiah Mobley is a key addition for the Trojans (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Projected Starting Five:

F – Nick Rakocevic / 6-11 / Sr. F – Onyeka Okongwu / 6-9 / Fr. F – Isaiah Mobley / 6-10 / Fr. G – Jonah Matthews / 6-3 / Sr. G – Elijah Weaver / 6-6 / So.

Projected Bench: G/F – Daniel Utomi / 6-6 / R-Sr. G – Quinton Adlesh / 6-1 / R-Sr. G – Charles O’Bannon Jr. / 6-6 / R-So. G – Ethan Anderson / 6-1 / Fr. F – Max Agbonkpolo / 6-8 / Fr. G – Kyle Sturdivant / 6-3 / Fr. G – Drake London / 6-5 / Fr.

The Skinny: By all accounts, USC did not play to its full potential last season, finishing below .500 and failing to qualify for a postseason tournament. Head coach Andy Enfield knew a change was necessary, so he overhauled his roster and brought in a top-10 recruiting class and a pair of highly-touted grad transfers. After missing the NCAA tourney the last two seasons, he’s banking on these new additions to get the Trojans over the hump.

USC will rely on a talented (and jumbo-sized) frontcourt this upcoming season. Enfield is expected to start senior Nick Rakocevic (6-11), and five-star freshmen Onyeka Okongwu (6-9) and Isaiah Mobley (6-10). Rakocevic earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors last season and will be expected to assume more of a leadership role this year. Okongwu, who has looked sensational in preseason action, is a skilled low-post player who can affect the game on both ends of the floor. Mobley, a versatile combo forward, is equally comfortable playing on the perimeter or the low block. If/when Enfield elects to go with a more “traditional” lineup, Daniel Utomi will likely be on the floor. Utomi, a grad transfer from Akron, is a solid-two player with a reputation of being a sharpshooter. Max Agbonkpolo, a four-star wing, should also compete for minutes in the frontcourt.

In the backcourt, senior Jonah Matthews will reprise his role as starting shooting guard. Matthews, a double-digit scorer last year, should be one of the top 3-point shooters in the Pac-12 this season. Sophomore Elijah Weaver will take over as the team’s starting point guard after the unexpected transfer of Derryck Thornton last spring. Weaver’s size and athleticism could pose matchup problems for opposing guards. Quinton Adlesh, a grad transfer from Columbia is a solid combo guard and career 40-percent shooter from beyond the arc. After taking a medical redshirt (hand) last season, sophomore Chuck O’Bannon Jr. is healthy again and expected to be a rotation player. The rest of the backcourt is comprised of freshmen: Ethan Anderson, Kyle Sturdivant and Drake London. Of the three, Anderson has looked the most impressive and is expected to be Weaver’s backup on opening night. Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (First Four)

7. UCLA Who’s Gone: Kris Wilkes, Jaylen Hands, Moses Brown Who’s Back: Prince Ali, Jules Bernard, Chris Smith, Cody Riley, David Singleton, Jalen Hill, Shareef O’Neal (redshirted last season), Tyger Campbell (redshirt), Alex Olesinski, Kenneth Nwuba

Key Additions: Jamie Jaquez, Jake Kyman

After a forced redshirt forward Shareef O’Neal could be an immediate impact player for the Bruins

Projected Starting Five:

F/C – Jalen Hill / 6-10 / R-So. F – Cody Riley / 6-9 / R-So. F – Chris Smith / 6-9 / Jr. G – Prince Ali / 6-4 / R-Sr. G – Tyger Campbell / 5-11 / R-Fr.

Projected Bench: G – Jules Bernard / 6-6 / So. G – David Singleton / 6-4 / So. F – Alex Olesinski / 6-10 / R-Sr. F – Shareef O’Neal / 6-9 / R-Fr. G/F – Jamie Jaquez / 6-6 / Fr. C – Kenneth Nwuba / 6-9 / So. G/F – Jake Kyman / 6-6 / Fr.

The Skinny: It’s a new era in Westwood. Steve Alford, who was fired midway through last season, is out. Replacing Alford is veteran coach Mick Cronin, who had a successful stint at Cincinnati where he guided the Bearcats to nine straight NCAA Tournament appearances. The well-respected coach is expected to bring his hard-nosed brand of basketball to the west coast. Talent won’t be an issue for Cronin, who has a roster littered with former top-100 recruits. Having the young Bruins buy into his philosophy, however, may take some time.

Luckily for Cronin, he has some real talent in the frontcourt. A couple of redshirt sophomores—Jalen Hill and Cody Riley—should be in the starting five and are the type of players (physical, athletic and unselfish) that thrived under Cronin at Cincinnati. Chris Smith, a junior, is a wing player with good size and sneaky athleticism. Consistency is the key for Smith, who has the potential to play at the next level. The coaching staff is excited for the return of redshirt freshman Shareef O’Neal. The high-flying power forward had to sit out last season due to heart surgery, but he’s healthy and should give UCLA another weapon off the bench. Alex Olesinki, a fifth-year senior, provides valuable leadership in the frontcourt, while Kenneth Nwuba, a sophomore, is an athletic shot blocker.

UCLA’s backcourt is extremely young, which only emphasizes the importance of redshirt senior Prince Ali. After battling injuries for most of his collegiate career, Ali is healthy and poised for a productive senior season. He’s impressed the new coaching staff with his work ethic and defensive instincts. Starting alongside Ali will be redshirt freshman Tyger Campbell, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury. Campbell, who is the only pure point guard on the roster, will be counted on to run the offense. A couple of sophomores—Jules Bernard and David Singleton—should also factor prominently into the rotation. They both had solid rookie campaigns last year, and are expected to make a leap this upcoming season. A pair of freshmen wings—Jamie Jaquez and Jake Kyman—round out the rotation. Postseason Prediction: NIT Tournament

8. OREGON STATE Who’s Gone: Stephen Thompson Jr., Gligorije Rakocevic, Warren Washington Who’s Back: Tres Tinkle, Ethan Thompson, Kylor Kelley, Alfred Hollins, Zach Reichle, Antoine Vernon Key Additions: Jarod Lucas, Payton Dastrup (transfer), Dearon Tucker, Sean Miller-Moore, Gianni Hunt, Julien Franklin, Ramon Silva

Beaver forward Tres Tinkle's return give a fighting chance for OSU to compete for a spot in the upper half of the conference (@beavermbb)

Projected Starting Five: C – Kylor Kelley / 7-0 / Sr. F – Tres Tinkle / 6-7 / R-Sr. G/F – Alfred Hollins / 6-6 / Jr. G – Ethan Thompson / 6-5 / Jr. G – Jarod Lucas / 6-3 / Fr.

Projected Bench: G – Zach Reichle / 6-5 / Jr. F – Payton Dastrup / 6-10 / R-Jr. G – Antoine Vernon / 6-0 / So. G – Sean Miller-Moore / 6-5 / Jr. G – Gianni Hunt / 6-3 / Fr. F – Dearon Tucker / 6-10 / Fr. G/F – Julien Franklin /6-7 / Fr. C – Roman Silva / 7-1 / Jr.

The Skinny: Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle received an early Christmas present when his son, Tres, announced that he would return to Corvallis for his senior season. That should give the Beavers a fighting chance to compete for a spot in the upper half of the conference, and hopefully an NCAA Tournament appearance—something the program has accomplished only once in the last 29 seasons.



Perhaps no single player in college basketball is as important to his team as Tinkle is to Oregon State. The two-time All-Pac-12 First Team selection is the ultimate Swiss Army Knife, who can legitimately do a little bit of everything. Tinkle should get plenty of help in the frontcourt from returning senior Kylor Kelley. The 7-foot center was shot blocking machine last season—his first at the Division-1 level—and finished second in the nation with 3.4 blocks per game. Redshirt junior Payton Dastrup, a transfer from BYU, should provide quality depth off the bench after sitting out last season. Dastrup is a savvy post player with a high basketball IQ. Another option off the bench is freshman Dearon Tucker—an active big man that should help immediately on the glass. JUCO transfer Ramon Silva, a 7-foot-1 center, provides additional frontcourt depth.

In the backcourt, the Beavers will rely on junior Ethan Thompson. Now that his older brother Stephen has graduated, the offensive-minded shooting guard will be the No. 2 option for Oregon State. Perhaps the most important newcomer for the Beavers is freshman guard Jarrod Lucas. Oregon State has not had a true point guard on its roster since Gary Payton II, and the arrival of Lucas will allow Thompson to slide back to his natural position on the wing. Lucas, who graduated high school as California’s Southern Section’s all-time leading scorer, is not afraid to look for his own offense. The fifth starter will likely be Alfred Hollins or Zach Reichle. Neither of the junior wings provides much offense, but they are solid defenders. Sophomore guard Antoine Vernon and junior wing Sean Miller-Moore, a JUCO transfer, should also factor into the rotation. Freshmen Gianni Hunt and Julien Franklin provide additional depth. Postseason Prediction: NIT Tournament

9. UTAH Who’s Gone: Sedrick Barefield, Donnie Tillman, Jayce Johnson, Parker Van Dyke, Novak Topalovic, Charles Jones Jr., Naseem Gaskin Who’s Back: Timmy Allen, Both Gach, Riley Battin, Lahat Thioune (redshirt) Key Additions: Rylan Jones, Branden Carlson, Alfonso Plummer, Jaxon Brenchley, Mikael Jantunen, Matt Van Komen, Brendan Wenzel

This year could be an uphill battle for Utah head coach Larry Krystowiak (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Projected Starting Five:

F – Branden Carlson / 7-0 / Fr. F – Riley Battin / 6-9 / So. F – Timmy Allen / 6-6 / So. G – Both Gach / 6-6 / So. G – Rylan Jones / 6-0 / Fr.

Projected Bench: G – Alfonso Plummer / 6-1 / Jr. F – Mikael Jantunen / 6-8 / Fr. G – Jaxon Brenchley / 6-5 / Fr. C – Matt Van Komen / 7-4 / Fr. F – Lahat Thioune / 6-10 / R-Fr. G – Brendan Wenzel / 6-6 / Fr. F – Marc Reininger / 6-9 / Sr.

The Skinny: Over the last decade, no coach in the Pac-12 has consistently maximized his team’s potential like Larry Krystowiak. This season, however, could be an uphill battle for the veteran coach. To say the Utes are young and inexperienced is a gross simplification. Utah’s scholarship roster includes seven freshmen, three sophomores, one junior (JUCO transfer Alfonso Plummer) and one senior (former walk-on Marc Reininger). Growing pains should be expected in Salt Lake City this season.

Krystowiak has a nice building block in the form of sophomore Timmy Allen. The small forward was an All-Pac-12 Freshman selection last season and will be the Utes’ primary scoring option this year. Also returning in the frontcourt is sophomore Riley Battin. The power forward was a part-time starter last season as a true freshman and will be expected to play an even bigger role this year. The program is excited for the arrival of freshman Branden Carlson, who was on an LDS mission for the last two years. The 7-footer is a former top-75 recruit and should provide immediate help in the paint. Freshman Mikael Jantunen should provide some scoring punch off the bench. The versatile combo forward, who hails from Finland, is the type of European prospect that has had success in the Utes’ system. Freshman Matt Van Kommen, a 7-4 center, is an intriguing prospect. His offensive game is raw, but his shot blocking ability could earn him minutes this season. Redshirt freshman Lahat Thioune provides additional depth in the frontcourt.

After a solid rookie campaign last season, sophomore Both Gach will have a featured role in Utah’s backcourt this year. Gach had a productive offseason, and some scouts believe he could eventually play in the NBA. The starting point guard spot will likely be filled by freshman Rylan Jones. Jones, a top-100 prospect, is a pass-first point guard who has impressed coaches with his high basketball IQ. Plummer, a JUCO transfer, is a high-scoring combo guard who should provide instant offense off the bench. Freshmen Jaxon Brenchley, who is returning from an LDS mission, and Brendan Wenzel could also compete for minutes in the backcourt. Postseason Prediction: None

10. STANFORD Who’s Gone: Kezie Okpala, Josh Sharma, Cormac Ryan, Marcus Sheffield, Trevor Stanback

Who’s Back: Daejon Davis, Oscar da Silva, Bryce Wills, Jaden Delaire, Isaac White, Lukas Kisunas, Keenan Fitzmorris (redshirt), Rodney Herenton, Sam Beskind, Kodye Pugh* (*will miss entire season – knee injury)

Key Additions: Tyrell Terry, Spencer Jones, James Keefe

Junior Daejon Davis will lead an undermanned Stanford sqaud ((AP Photo/John Hefti))

Projected Starting Five:

F/C – Lukas Kisunas / 6-10 / So. F – Oscar da Silva / 6-9 / Jr. G – Bryce Wills / 6-6 / So. G – Daejon Davis / 6-3 / Jr. G – Tyrell Terry / 6-1 / Fr.

Projected Bench: F – Jaiden Delaire / 6-9 / So. G – Isaac White / 6-2 / Jr. C – Keenan Fitzmorris / 7-0 / R-Fr. F – Spencer Jones / 6-7 / Fr. F – James Keefe / 6-9 / Fr. G – Rodney Herenton / 6-1 / Sr. G – Sam Beskind / 6-4 / R-Sr.

The Skinny: Stanford was poised to have a breakout season in 2019-20, but the unexpected departures of Kezie Okpala (NBA) and Cormac Ryan (transfer), as well as a season-ending knee injury to Kodye Pugh, has left the Cardinal roster young and undermanned. It could be a long season for head coach Jerod Haase, who has failed to reach the NCAA Tournament in his first three years in Palo Alto.

One bright spot for Stanford is the return of junior Daejon Davis. Forced to play out of position the last two seasons, the athletic guard will be able to play off the ball this coming year, which should increase his productivity, and hopefully, limit his turnovers. Incoming freshman Tyrell Terry, a top-100 prospect, will assume the point guard duties. Terry is a pass-first point guard with a high basketball IQ and a solid jump shot. Bryce Wills, a sophomore, started 23 games last season and should have an even bigger role this year. Wills needs to improve his shooting, but he provides good size and defense on the perimeter. Junior Isaac White also returns and gives Stanford a reliable combo guard off the bench. Former walk-ons Rodney Herenton and Sam Beskind, both seniors, were awarded scholarships this summer and provide additional depth in the backcourt.

In the frontcourt, the Cardinal will need junior Oscar da Silva to take a big leap this season. The versatile forward has shown flashes of greatness during his first two seasons, but ultimately needs to become more consistent if he ever reaches his full potential. Sophomore Lukas Kisunas could slide into the starting lineup this season. The Lithuanian native is a rugged post player who doesn’t mind doing the dirty work in the paint. Redshirt freshman Keenan Fitzmorris, a 7-foot center, sat out last season to develop his body and game. He added 25 pounds and looks like he could provide some quality depth off the bench. Since Stanford’s depth is so limited this season, freshmen forwards Spencer Jones and James Keefe could have a larger role than perhaps was originally planned. Postseason Prediction: None

11. WASHINGTON STATE Who’s Gone: Robert Franks, Viont’e Daniels, Carter Skaggs, Ahmed Ali, Isaiah Wade, Davante Cooper Who’s Back: CJ Elleby, Marvin Cannon, Jeff Pollard, Jervae Robinson, Jaz Kunc

Key Additions: Jaylen Shead (grad transfer), Deion James (grad transfer), Isaac Bonton, Noah Williams, Daron Henson, Volodymyr Markovetskyy, Ryan Rapp, DJ Rodman

Forward CJ Elleby is a returning Pac-12 All-Freshman Team selection (Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB)

Projected Starting Five: F – Jeff Pollard / 6-9 / Sr. F – Deion James / 6-8 / R-Sr. F – CJ Elleby / 6-6 / So. G – Isaac Bonton / 6-3 / Jr. G – Jaylen Shead / 6-1 / R-Sr.

Projected Bench: G – Marvin Cannon / 6-5 / Jr. F – Daron Henson / 6-7 / Jr. F – Jaz Kunc / 6-8 / So. G – Noah Williams / 6-5 / Fr. G – Jervae Robinson / 6-2 / Sr. C – Volodymyr Markovetskyy / 7-1 / Fr. G – Ryan Rapp / 6-5 / Fr. F – DJ Rodman / 6-6 / Fr.

The Skinny: After five lackluster seasons, the Ernie Kent era is over. Enter Kyle Smith, who comes to Pullman after a three-year stint as San Francisco’s head coach. Smith, who is known as one of the most analytics-savvy coaches in the country, has the arduous task of turning around a program that has historically struggled.

There are lot of question marks on the Cougar roster, but Smith can depend on sophomore forward CJ Elleby, who was a Pac-12 All-Freshman Team selection last season. Expect a heavy dose of Elleby, who should be one of the conference’s top scorers this year. Also returning in the frontcourt is senior Jeff Pollard, a defensive-minded forward. Pollard has been a solid role player for most of his collegiate career, but will need to carry a heavier load this coming season. Deion James, a grad transfer from Colorado State, is an undersized four man, but plays with great energy and brings valuable experience to the Cougs’ frontline. Daron Henson, a JUCO transfer, and Jaz Kunc, a returning sophomore, should also factor prominently into the rotation. Freshman Volodymyr Markovetskyy, a 7-foot-1 center from Ukraine, is still raw but brings much-needed size to the frontcourt.

In the backcourt, Washington State will rely on a pair of newcomers—Jaylen Shead and Isaac Bonton—to set the tone. Shead, a grad transfer from Texas State, is a dependable point guard who led the Sun Belt Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.3) last season. Bonton, who was a JUCO All-American last year, is a dynamic combo guard and should make an immediate impact in the backcourt. Junior Marvin Cannon, a holdover from the Kent regime, returns and gives the Cougars a solid two-way player off the bench. Noah Williams, a freshman, has been a pleasant surprise this offseason. The 6-foot-5 combo guard should factor prominently into the rotation, and possibly even push for a role in the starting five. Senior Jervae Robinson, who started seven games last season, will provide experience off the bench. Freshmen Ryan Rapp and DJ Rodman round out the rotation. Postseason Prediction: None

12. CALIFORNIA Who’s Gone: Justice Sueing, Darius McNeill, Connor Vanover, Roman Davis Who’s Back: Paris Austin, Matt Bradley, Andre Kelly, Juhwan Harris-Dyson, Grant Anticevich, Jacobi Gordon Key Additions: Kareem South (grad transfer), Joel Brown, Lars Thiemann, DJ Thorpe, Kuany Kuany, Dimitrios Klonaras

Guard Paris Austin was a reliable floor general last season (Jeff Swinger - USA Today Sports)