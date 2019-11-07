The strides made by Arizona State’s program under head coach Bobby Hurley are undeniable. In only four seasons, the program has made consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, set attendance records, and secured high-profile recruits that were once unattainable.



But perhaps the most significant achievement under Hurley is not in the win-loss column, or even tangible, for that matter. The most impressive accomplishment has been his ability to change the perception of ASU basketball. On a local level, he’s helped create a buzz in and around the program. Nationally, he’s made the Sun Devils relevant for the first time in, well, maybe ever.

Last year, ASU reached its second-consecutive NCAA Tournament, which marked the first time the program had reached the milestone since the 1980-81 seasons. And entering Year 5 of his tenure at ASU, Hurley has the opportunity to build on his legacy.

The team is positioned nicely to make its third straight trip to the Big Dance—a feat the program hasn’t accomplished since 1964—seven years before the coach was even born.

ASU returns five of its top seven scorers and adds a top-25 recruiting class to the mix. On paper, it appears to be a promising formula for the Sun Devils.

When examining this season’s roster, Hurley is optimistic about the potential of this group. “We do have a strong core of returning players that have been to consecutive NCAA tournaments,” he explained. “So there's a good expectation of winning a lot of basketball games.”

There are, however, significant departures from last year’s team, which finished with a 23-11 record and advanced to the round of 64 after defeating St. John’s in a First Four matchup.

ASU lost its top two defenders—Zylan Cheatham and Luguentz Dort—to the NBA. The duo made the Pac-12’s All-Defensive Team last season, and set the tone for the Sun Devils, especially on that end of the floor.

Cheatham, an All-Pac-12 First team selection graduated in the spring and was signed to a two-way contract by the New Orleans Pelicans. In addition to being ASU’s vocal leader last season, the athletic forward led the league in rebounding (10.3 per game) and typically guarded the opponents’ best frontcourt player.

Dort, the Pac-12’s Freshman of the Year last season, decided to leave school early and make the jump to the NBA, where he was signed to a two-way contract by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dort was the team’s leading scorer (16.1 points per game) last year, and usually had the job of defending the opponents’ top backcourt player.

With the duo gone, ASU is expected to revert back to a more guard-centric style of play, focused on spreading the floor, pushing the tempo and shooting the three, similar to the “Guard U” team of 2017-18, which featured Shannon Evans, Tra Holder, and Kodi Justice.

“I think we'll resemble more of what my team was like two years ago than last year's team,” Hurley stated at the Pac-12 media day. “We've added some different guys that I think will make us a little bit more guard-oriented, a more dangerous team in terms of being able to score the ball in a variety of ways, and just have some positional versatility with our roster.”

It remains to be seen if that approach will get the Sun Devils back to the NCAA Tournament, especially considering that the team must implement six new players— three freshmen and three junior college transfers—into the mix. With so many new faces on the roster, it could take some time for this group to jell.

Nonetheless, the coaching staff is excited about the potential of this year’s squad, which was picked to finish sixth in the conference by the Pac-12 media. Of course, the Sun Devils were slotted in the same spot in last year’s preseason poll and ended up finishing second in the Pac-12 standings with a 12-6 record.

Let’s a take a deeper look at ASU’s 2019-20 roster and examine each positional group: Backcourt With each passing season, point guard Remy Martin assumes a larger role for the Sun Devils.

As a freshman, he was a super sub off the bench, who won the Pac-12’s Sixth Man of the Year Award. As a sophomore last season, he became a starter and shared leadership duties along with Cheatham and Dort, en route to earning All-Pac-12 Second Team honors. This season, as a junior, Martin is the team’s undisputed leader.

“I think Remy certainly has earned the right to have a strong voice in the locker room because of what he's accomplished on our team and being a guy that's projected to be an all-league player coming in,” Hurley said.

Martin was arguably ASU’s best player down the stretch last season, averaging 14.2 points and 6.2 assists per game in conference play. However, he sustained a nasty groin injury in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. The injury ultimately hampered Martin the rest of the way and derailed a promising season for the Sun Devils, who were red-hot heading into the postseason.

Martin used the untimely injury as motivation this offseason. He worked like a maniac this summer, improving his body and game. He is noticeably stronger this season, and according to Martin, his jump shot is improved.

“People already know that I can get to the rim pretty fast,” Martin joked. “So if I hit that jumper, then [opponents] will have to choose what they want.”

When healthy Rob Edwards can be a lethal jump shooter for ASU

Also returning in ASU’s backcourt is redshirt senior Rob Edwards. The 6-foot-5 guard played most of last season with a nagging back injury, which he sustained in the season opener. After successful back surgery in April, Edwards heads into his final collegiate season motivated, and more importantly, healthy.



“There's no one that works harder on their game, that's more disciplined in taking care of their body,” Hurley said. “And it's just great to see him happy, and out on the floor, moving freely. So I'm excited for Rob and the season he could have.”

In spite of the injury, the sweet-shooting guard posted solid numbers in 2018-19, averaging 11.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, while shooting nearly 38 percent from 3-point range. He struggled with his consistency, but showed glimpses of being an explosive scorer, including a season-high 28 points at Utah.

The final returnee in the backcourt is sophomore Elias Valtonen. The 6-foot-7 wing played sparingly as a freshman last season. However, he reportedly had a productive offseason and could be poised for a bigger role this year. Hurley said that Valtonen has looked good in preseason action and took advantage of increased playing time in the team’s “secret” scrimmage against UC-Santa Barbara a few weeks ago, a game in which several ASU players were sidelined with minor injuries.

Although he wasn’t able to showcase it last season, the Finland native has a reputation of being a good outsider shooter with a high basketball IQ. Hurley values smart players that can shoot, and if Valtonen can learn to impact the game in other areas, he has a chance to crack the rotation.



No newcomer this year has arrived in Tempe with more anticipation than Alonzo Verge

ASU added three players to its backcourt, but the newcomer that has garnered the most preseason attention is junior Alonzo Verge. The 6-foot-3 combo guard arrives in Tempe with an impressive résumé.



As a senior at Thornton High School, Verge was named the Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year. After high school, he ran into some academic issues, which landed him at Moberly Area Community College in Missouri, where he blossomed into a JUCO All-American last season. The dynamic playmaker put up monster numbers, averaging 30.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, while shooting almost 42 percent from 3-point range.

Verge has reportedly looked sensational since he arrived on campus in June. In a recent interview with a local radio station, Hurley referred to Verge as the “most talented offensive player” he’s ever coached.

“He couldn’t have been more impressive the last couple of months,” Hurley added. “Just watching him day-to-do, he’s going to have a big impact on what we do…and I expect really big things from him.”

Another newcomer turning heads this offseason is freshman Jaelen House. The son of ASU legend Eddie House, he has already developed a reputation for himself. House was a local standout at Phoenix Shadow Mountain, where he developed into a four-star prospect. The 6-foot-2 combo guard is lightning quick and has the reputation of being a fierce competitor.

Although House is a gifted scorer, his greatest value may be on the other end of the floor, where he has the potential to be a lock-down defender. “He’s really put his imprint on things with his defensive ability,” Hurley added. “And just picking up the speed and tempo of the game.”

House could assume a similar role to the one Martin had two seasons ago (as a freshman), as an important member of ASU’s second unit, who brings energy and production off the bench. Compared to other freshmen, the learning curve shouldn’t be as steep for House, who has played against elite competition from an early age.

Rounding out the backcourt is another freshman Caleb Christopher, a three-star prospect. Christopher, who grew up in the Los Angeles area, was originally a member of the 2018 class but decided to take a prep year last season at Phoenix Hillcrest Prep. Known for his steady ball handling and outside shooting, Christopher gives ASU another weapon off the bench.

With so much depth in the Sun Devil backcourt this season, it may be difficult for Christopher to crack the rotation. However, the coaching staff is high on his long-term potential. It should be noted that Christopher’s younger brother, Joshua, is a five-star prospect in the 2020 class, and is being heavily pursued by ASU, which recently made his list of top five schools.

Frontcourt Redshirt junior Romello White will once again play a pivotal role in the Sun Devil frontcourt. White has set the tone for ASU’s front line in the last two seasons with his aggressive style of play. According to the coaching staff, the 6-foot-8 forward had one of the most productive summers of any player in the program.

ASU coaches hope Romello White can translate a productive preseason onto the court

“His fitness has been outstanding,” Hurley said. “He’s really taken care of his body [this offseason]. And he's just been working on his game, he's a true veteran.” The new-look White is noticeably slimmer, which has certainly impacted his play on the court. He is a step quicker and also more explosive around the hoop.



In terms of skill development this offseason, White worked on expanding his offensive arsenal. He concentrated on finishing through contact, with an emphasis on using both hands. He also worked on his passing out of the low block, which has earned rave reviews from his coaches and teammates. And yes, he’s even developed a mid-range jumper, accordingly to Hurley.

One thing is certain: in order for ASU to reach its full potential, the Sun Devils will need a big season from White, who is the team’s only experienced low-post player.

Kimani Lawrence poised for a breakout year

Also returning in the Sun Devil frontcourt is junior Kimani Lawrence. A part-time starter last year, Lawrence began the 2018-19 campaign with a bang. He was arguably one of ASU’s best players the first month of the season, averaging 15.4 points per contest. The rest of the way, however, he managed only 6.9 points per game.



A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Lawrence is the perfect glue guy that can do a little bit of everything on the court. Consistency, as highlighted above, is the key for Lawrence, who apparently grew an inch over the summer and is now listed at 6-foot-8. If Lawrence doesn’t start, he will likely be the first player off the bench. At a minimum, the savvy combo forward should get plenty of minutes this season.

Increased maturity can greatly help Taeshon Cherry's maturity