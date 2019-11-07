2019-20 ASU Basketball season preview
The strides made by Arizona State’s program under head coach Bobby Hurley are undeniable. In only four seasons, the program has made consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, set attendance records, and secured high-profile recruits that were once unattainable.
But perhaps the most significant achievement under Hurley is not in the win-loss column, or even tangible, for that matter. The most impressive accomplishment has been his ability to change the perception of ASU basketball. On a local level, he’s helped create a buzz in and around the program. Nationally, he’s made the Sun Devils relevant for the first time in, well, maybe ever.
Last year, ASU reached its second-consecutive NCAA Tournament, which marked the first time the program had reached the milestone since the 1980-81 seasons. And entering Year 5 of his tenure at ASU, Hurley has the opportunity to build on his legacy.
The team is positioned nicely to make its third straight trip to the Big Dance—a feat the program hasn’t accomplished since 1964—seven years before the coach was even born.
ASU returns five of its top seven scorers and adds a top-25 recruiting class to the mix. On paper, it appears to be a promising formula for the Sun Devils.
When examining this season’s roster, Hurley is optimistic about the potential of this group. “We do have a strong core of returning players that have been to consecutive NCAA tournaments,” he explained. “So there's a good expectation of winning a lot of basketball games.”
There are, however, significant departures from last year’s team, which finished with a 23-11 record and advanced to the round of 64 after defeating St. John’s in a First Four matchup.
ASU lost its top two defenders—Zylan Cheatham and Luguentz Dort—to the NBA. The duo made the Pac-12’s All-Defensive Team last season, and set the tone for the Sun Devils, especially on that end of the floor.
Cheatham, an All-Pac-12 First team selection graduated in the spring and was signed to a two-way contract by the New Orleans Pelicans. In addition to being ASU’s vocal leader last season, the athletic forward led the league in rebounding (10.3 per game) and typically guarded the opponents’ best frontcourt player.
Dort, the Pac-12’s Freshman of the Year last season, decided to leave school early and make the jump to the NBA, where he was signed to a two-way contract by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dort was the team’s leading scorer (16.1 points per game) last year, and usually had the job of defending the opponents’ top backcourt player.
With the duo gone, ASU is expected to revert back to a more guard-centric style of play, focused on spreading the floor, pushing the tempo and shooting the three, similar to the “Guard U” team of 2017-18, which featured Shannon Evans, Tra Holder, and Kodi Justice.
“I think we'll resemble more of what my team was like two years ago than last year's team,” Hurley stated at the Pac-12 media day. “We've added some different guys that I think will make us a little bit more guard-oriented, a more dangerous team in terms of being able to score the ball in a variety of ways, and just have some positional versatility with our roster.”
It remains to be seen if that approach will get the Sun Devils back to the NCAA Tournament, especially considering that the team must implement six new players— three freshmen and three junior college transfers—into the mix. With so many new faces on the roster, it could take some time for this group to jell.
Nonetheless, the coaching staff is excited about the potential of this year’s squad, which was picked to finish sixth in the conference by the Pac-12 media. Of course, the Sun Devils were slotted in the same spot in last year’s preseason poll and ended up finishing second in the Pac-12 standings with a 12-6 record.
Let’s a take a deeper look at ASU’s 2019-20 roster and examine each positional group:
Backcourt
With each passing season, point guard Remy Martin assumes a larger role for the Sun Devils.
As a freshman, he was a super sub off the bench, who won the Pac-12’s Sixth Man of the Year Award. As a sophomore last season, he became a starter and shared leadership duties along with Cheatham and Dort, en route to earning All-Pac-12 Second Team honors. This season, as a junior, Martin is the team’s undisputed leader.
“I think Remy certainly has earned the right to have a strong voice in the locker room because of what he's accomplished on our team and being a guy that's projected to be an all-league player coming in,” Hurley said.
Martin was arguably ASU’s best player down the stretch last season, averaging 14.2 points and 6.2 assists per game in conference play. However, he sustained a nasty groin injury in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. The injury ultimately hampered Martin the rest of the way and derailed a promising season for the Sun Devils, who were red-hot heading into the postseason.
Martin used the untimely injury as motivation this offseason. He worked like a maniac this summer, improving his body and game. He is noticeably stronger this season, and according to Martin, his jump shot is improved.
“People already know that I can get to the rim pretty fast,” Martin joked. “So if I hit that jumper, then [opponents] will have to choose what they want.”
Also returning in ASU’s backcourt is redshirt senior Rob Edwards. The 6-foot-5 guard played most of last season with a nagging back injury, which he sustained in the season opener. After successful back surgery in April, Edwards heads into his final collegiate season motivated, and more importantly, healthy.
“There's no one that works harder on their game, that's more disciplined in taking care of their body,” Hurley said. “And it's just great to see him happy, and out on the floor, moving freely. So I'm excited for Rob and the season he could have.”
In spite of the injury, the sweet-shooting guard posted solid numbers in 2018-19, averaging 11.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, while shooting nearly 38 percent from 3-point range. He struggled with his consistency, but showed glimpses of being an explosive scorer, including a season-high 28 points at Utah.
The final returnee in the backcourt is sophomore Elias Valtonen. The 6-foot-7 wing played sparingly as a freshman last season. However, he reportedly had a productive offseason and could be poised for a bigger role this year. Hurley said that Valtonen has looked good in preseason action and took advantage of increased playing time in the team’s “secret” scrimmage against UC-Santa Barbara a few weeks ago, a game in which several ASU players were sidelined with minor injuries.
Although he wasn’t able to showcase it last season, the Finland native has a reputation of being a good outsider shooter with a high basketball IQ. Hurley values smart players that can shoot, and if Valtonen can learn to impact the game in other areas, he has a chance to crack the rotation.
ASU added three players to its backcourt, but the newcomer that has garnered the most preseason attention is junior Alonzo Verge. The 6-foot-3 combo guard arrives in Tempe with an impressive résumé.
As a senior at Thornton High School, Verge was named the Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year. After high school, he ran into some academic issues, which landed him at Moberly Area Community College in Missouri, where he blossomed into a JUCO All-American last season. The dynamic playmaker put up monster numbers, averaging 30.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, while shooting almost 42 percent from 3-point range.
Verge has reportedly looked sensational since he arrived on campus in June. In a recent interview with a local radio station, Hurley referred to Verge as the “most talented offensive player” he’s ever coached.
“He couldn’t have been more impressive the last couple of months,” Hurley added. “Just watching him day-to-do, he’s going to have a big impact on what we do…and I expect really big things from him.”
Another newcomer turning heads this offseason is freshman Jaelen House. The son of ASU legend Eddie House, he has already developed a reputation for himself. House was a local standout at Phoenix Shadow Mountain, where he developed into a four-star prospect. The 6-foot-2 combo guard is lightning quick and has the reputation of being a fierce competitor.
Although House is a gifted scorer, his greatest value may be on the other end of the floor, where he has the potential to be a lock-down defender. “He’s really put his imprint on things with his defensive ability,” Hurley added. “And just picking up the speed and tempo of the game.”
House could assume a similar role to the one Martin had two seasons ago (as a freshman), as an important member of ASU’s second unit, who brings energy and production off the bench. Compared to other freshmen, the learning curve shouldn’t be as steep for House, who has played against elite competition from an early age.
Rounding out the backcourt is another freshman Caleb Christopher, a three-star prospect. Christopher, who grew up in the Los Angeles area, was originally a member of the 2018 class but decided to take a prep year last season at Phoenix Hillcrest Prep. Known for his steady ball handling and outside shooting, Christopher gives ASU another weapon off the bench.
With so much depth in the Sun Devil backcourt this season, it may be difficult for Christopher to crack the rotation. However, the coaching staff is high on his long-term potential. It should be noted that Christopher’s younger brother, Joshua, is a five-star prospect in the 2020 class, and is being heavily pursued by ASU, which recently made his list of top five schools.
Frontcourt
Redshirt junior Romello White will once again play a pivotal role in the Sun Devil frontcourt. White has set the tone for ASU’s front line in the last two seasons with his aggressive style of play. According to the coaching staff, the 6-foot-8 forward had one of the most productive summers of any player in the program.
“His fitness has been outstanding,” Hurley said. “He’s really taken care of his body [this offseason]. And he's just been working on his game, he's a true veteran.” The new-look White is noticeably slimmer, which has certainly impacted his play on the court. He is a step quicker and also more explosive around the hoop.
In terms of skill development this offseason, White worked on expanding his offensive arsenal. He concentrated on finishing through contact, with an emphasis on using both hands. He also worked on his passing out of the low block, which has earned rave reviews from his coaches and teammates. And yes, he’s even developed a mid-range jumper, accordingly to Hurley.
One thing is certain: in order for ASU to reach its full potential, the Sun Devils will need a big season from White, who is the team’s only experienced low-post player.
Also returning in the Sun Devil frontcourt is junior Kimani Lawrence. A part-time starter last year, Lawrence began the 2018-19 campaign with a bang. He was arguably one of ASU’s best players the first month of the season, averaging 15.4 points per contest. The rest of the way, however, he managed only 6.9 points per game.
A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Lawrence is the perfect glue guy that can do a little bit of everything on the court. Consistency, as highlighted above, is the key for Lawrence, who apparently grew an inch over the summer and is now listed at 6-foot-8. If Lawrence doesn’t start, he will likely be the first player off the bench. At a minimum, the savvy combo forward should get plenty of minutes this season.
The X-factor in the Sun Devil frontcourt could be sophomore Taeshon Cherry. He had an up-and-down freshman season but showed glimpses of his potential. Cherry’s ability to shoot the ball from the four position could play a vital role in ASU’s offense. He will be able to space the floor in the half-court set, which should give the Sun Devils’ talented guards plenty of room to operate.
As important as his offensive game is, Cherry’s playing time could be dictated by how well he rebounds and defends. He is adequate in both areas, but there is certainly room for improvement. The good news: Cherry has shown a willingness to contribute to other aspects of the game, which is always a positive sign for a young player.
Talent has never been an issue for Cherry, who was a top-40 prospect coming out of high school. His decision-making and maturity on the court, however, have been questionable at times. The fiery 6-foot-8 forward plays with a lot of emotion, which can cut both ways. If Cherry hopes to have a big impact this season, he will need to manage his emotions and play smart.
The Sun Devils added a couple of key JUCO transfers—Khalid Thomas and Andre Allen—and both should factor prominently into the frontcourt rotation.
Thomas was one of the top JUCO players in the country last season at the College of Southern Idaho. ASU beat out Pac-12 rival Oregon for the services of the four-star prospect, who is expected to make an immediate impact this season. Thomas, a 6-foot-9 forward, brings athleticism and versatility to the Sun Devil frontcourt. Although he can play both forward positions, the bulk of his minutes will likely come at the four spot.
Thomas has been locked in a preseason battle with Cherry for that starting four spot. As a returning player, Cherry may get the nod, but Thomas is expected to get his fair share of minutes this season. The sweet-shooting forward is simply too talented to keep off the court. If Thomas doesn’t start, he will likely be one of the first players off the bench.
Allen, a standout at Arizona Western College was also a highly-coveted prospect from the JUCO ranks. The 6-foot-9 power forward was originally committed to Buffalo but opened up his recruitment after Nate Oats left the school to become Alabama’s new head coach. ASU’s coaching staff was quick to pounce on Allen, who proved to be a solid rebounder during his two seasons at Arizona Western.
With so much depth at the power forward position, Allen will likely be asked to backup White at the five. He has a slight frame, which could be an issue, but he makes up for it with his athleticism and versatility.
Another newcomer, freshman Jalen Graham, could also compete for minutes as the team’s backup center. Graham, who was a local prep standout at Phoenix Mountain Pointe, has been a pleasant surprise in summer and preseason workouts. As a result, the 6-foot-9 post player could have a more prominent role than originally expected.
Graham, who has been compared to former ASU standout Jeff Pendergraph (Ayres), is a bouncy athlete who plays above the rim. Graham has a slender frame, but he is extremely long (7-foot-3 wingspan), which could help offset his lack of weight. The three-star recruit is a late bloomer by basketball standards, and his offensive game is still pretty raw. However, the coaching staff thinks Graham could contribute immediately with his rebounding and shot-blocking ability.
The unknown variable in ASU’s frontcourt is redshirt senior Mickey Mitchell. A part-time starter two seasons ago, Mitchell has been limited since the summer of 2018 with a back injury. He played in only six games last season and is expected to start this year on the injured list. The program has not offered much information about his injury, and no timetable has been given in regards to a possible return to the court.
It’s an unfortunate turn of events for Mitchell, who was considered a Rivals150 prospect coming out of high school. When healthy, the 6-foot-7 forward is an intriguing weapon that provides versatility, toughness, and experience. Mitchell, who earned his undergraduate degree in May, is currently a grad student.
Projected Rotation
At the time of publication, the starting lineup had not been officially announced but here’s how we see the rotation rounding out:
Starting Five:
F - White / 6-8 / R-Jr. --- 2018-19 stats: 8.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 59.8% FG
F - Cherry / 6-8 / So. --- 2018-19 stats: 5.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 34.5% 3PT
G - Edwards / 6-5 / R-Sr. --- 2018-19 stats: 11.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 37.5% 3PT
G - Verge / 6-3 / Jr. --- 2018-19 stats: 30.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 8.2 apg, 41.8% 3PT *
G - Martin / 6-0 / Jr. --- 2018-19 stats: 12.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 5.0 apg
Bench:
F - Lawrence / 6-8 / Jr. --- 2018-19 stats: 8.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.3 apg
F - Thomas / 6-9 / Jr. --- 2018-19 stats: 8.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 35% 3PT *
G - House / 6-2 / Fr. --- No stats. Incoming freshman.
F - Allen / 6-9 / Jr. --- 2018-19 stats: 13.3 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 0.8 apg *
G - Valtonen / 6-7 / So. --- 2018-19 stats: 0.8 ppg, 0.4 rpg, 3.7 mpg
F - Graham / 6-9 / Fr. --- No stats. Incoming freshman.
G - Christopher / 6-1 / Fr. --- No stats. Incoming freshman.
F - Mitchell / 6-7 / R-Sr. --- 2018-19 stats: 2.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.0 apg
(*) 2018-19 stats were accumulated at the JUCO level.
Five storylines that could shape the upcoming season
1. A reprise of “Guard U” … but with a twist.
Two seasons ago, ASU grabbed headlines with its freewheeling, entertaining style of play. “Guard U,” the self-coined moniker for the 2017-18 team, was a highlight reel waiting to happen. Fast-forward to this season, which could serve as the “Guard U” sequel. Hurley has openly stated he expects this year’s squad to play a similar style of basketball. For better or worse, the Sun Devils will rely heavily on its speed, athleticism, and perimeter shooting this upcoming year.
However, unlike the 2017-18 team, which had very little depth and experience in the frontcourt, this year’s group will have more options upfront. In fact, there are six (scholarship) players who measure 6-foot-8 or taller, including a number of players (i.e. Cherry, Thomas, Lawrence) who are capable 3-point shooters. The corps of versatile forwards should give Hurley some roster flexibility, and allow him to play a variety of lineups – both big and small.
2. JUCO transfers could be the X-factors.
ASU’s incoming class, which was ranked 21st in the nation by Rivals, is highlighted by a pair of JUCO transfers—Alonzo Verge and Khalid Thomas. Both are considered four-star prospects and arrive in Tempe with a fair amount of hype. ASU’s fortunes this season may depend on how quickly the pair adjust to Division-1 basketball.
Hurley has all but guaranteed Verge will start and play a big role for the Sun Devils this year. The combo guard has reportedly looked tremendous in preseason action, prompting some people in ASU’s program to suggest he has all-conference potential. Verge, who can score at all three levels, is expected to fill the void left by Luguentz Dort, the team’s leading scorer last season.
Thomas, an athletic stretch-four, should fit perfectly in ASU’s system. He has the speed to get out and run on the break but also shoots well enough to space the floor in the half-court set. His size (6-foot-9) and lateral quickness should allow him to defend multiple positions as well. If he can consistently rebound, then he will give the Sun Devil frontcourt a significant boost.
3. Lack of experienced post players could pose a problem.
Romello White may not be the most talented player on ASU’s roster, but he might be the most important one. As the only Sun Devil post player with any Division-1 experience, White’s value cannot be understated. He has been a reliable presence in the frontcourt during his first two seasons, averaging 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while shooting nearly 63 percent from the floor. Although those numbers are respectable, the redshirt junior will be asked to carry an even heavier load this upcoming year.
In total, ASU has only three scholarship players—White, Allen, and Graham—who would be classified as post players, and that’s being generous. (Allen is more of a finesse power forward). With so little depth in the post, White needs to be on the court as much as possible. In an ideal world, he would log 30 minutes per game, leaving only 10 for his backup. However, that might be an unrealistic expectation for White, who has been plagued by foul trouble during his first two seasons. As a result, it could be baptism by fire for the newcomers, who will need to learn on the fly if ASU hopes to be competitive in the paint.
4. Rebounding could be a key for the Sun Devils.
During Hurley’s tenure at ASU, the Sun Devils have had issues on the glass. In fact, the team’s total rebounding percentage (rebound rate) didn’t crack the top-150 nationally in Hurley’s first three seasons. Last year, however, the Sun Devils made significant strides in this area, finishing 52nd nationally (third in the Pac-12).
Unfortunately for ASU, three of its top four rebounders from last season—Cheatham, Dort, and De’Quon Lake—are no longer with the program. The trio accounted for nearly 46 percent of the team’s rebounds, and even worse for the Sun Devils, there doesn’t appear to be any clear-cut answer on how to replace that production.
White will undoubtedly do his part, but other Sun Devils will also need to pick up the slack. Hurley said it would be a collaborative effort, which will require everyone, including the guards to crash the glass.
“I’ve referenced our games against Kansas and Xavier [in 2017],” Hurley explained. “And talking about how many defensive rebounds Tra Holder and Shannon Evans and those guys had in key games against bigger teams. And if we are going to play some stretches of games when we go small, then everyone has to get in there and contribute.”
5. Can ASU continue its success in non-conference play?
ASU has qualified for the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons due in large part to its success in non-conference play. Two seasons ago, the Sun Devils notched non-conference wins against eventual-No. 1 seeds Kansas and Xavier, as well as Power-6 schools like Kansas State, St. John’s and Vanderbilt. Last season, ASU beat Kansas (again), Mississippi State and Utah State—all eventual NCAA tourney teams—during the non-conference schedule.
This season, the Sun Devils will have plenty of opportunities to boost its tournament resume during the first two months of the season.
ASU opens its season on Friday against Colorado, in a non-league game that will be played in China. The Buffaloes, who were picked to finish second in the Pac-12, are expected to be an NCAA Tournament team this season. The Sun Devils will also face Georgia, Saint Mary’s, Creighton and (possibly) defending NCAA champion Virginia during the non-conference slate. All four teams are expected to contend for an NCAA Tournament berth this year.
Join us on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU basketball and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and join your fellow Sun Devil fans!