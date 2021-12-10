13 blocks, defensive prowess propel ASU past Antelopes in emotional matchup

Amongst a raucous crowd at Desert Financial Arena, Arizona State (4-6, 1-3 Pac-12) outlasted Grand Canyon 67-62 in a hyper-defensive cross-town matchup which never saw them concede the lead.

Across 40 minutes of basketball at DFA, the ASU defense held the GCU offense to 31.5 percent from the field, the Antelopes second-worst shooting performance of the year. The Tempe hardwood also turned into an all-out block party for the home team in white and maroon, as ASU racked up 13 blocks, tying a program record.

The Sun Devils also had an all-time performance from the free-throw line, something that they couldn’t boast as a positive trait last season. ASU’s 26 free throw makes on 28 makes is the highest percentage in school history with a minimum of 25 attempts.

It was a gutsy win,” ASU head coach Bobby Hurley said postgame. “Overall, I think the blocks were significant. Our length around the basket and our ability to alter and block those shots as well as the free throws – to shoot those percentages, that was really the difference.”

Arizona State’s defensive wall commenced action just two minutes into the game when redshirt junior guard Luther Muhammad swatted a GCU shot near the basket. Next came the effort of super senior forward Kimani Lawrence, who swatted the attempt of junior point guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. away with ease, an effort for which Hurley and his staff were uber prepared for.

“We knew Blacksher was really good at going off the dribble and getting by guys and (senior transfer guard) Holland (Woods) the same thing,” Hurley explained. “We wanted to have guys that would challenge those shots. (Junior transfer forward Alonzo) Gaffney has that timing and length and how quick he jumps and (junior forward) Jalen Graham and Kimani had huge blocks (also).”

Lawrence finished with three blocks, while Graham and Gaffney each had a pair of swats. Despite the 13 blocks, two truly stand out amongst the rest.

ASU graduate transfer guard Marreon Jackson dribbled the ball into the ASU half of the DFA hardwood about seven minutes into the contest. Former ASU guard turned GCU senior transfer Holland Woods picked his pocked and flew into open space on the fast break. Jackson cut back with Woods, matching feet and Woods’s pace as he took a wide line to wind up and contest the shot. Jackson flew into the air as Woods rose to the cup. Jackson won the battle and swatted the ball back off the glass, bringing Sun Devil faithful in attendance to their feet.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HRVQgT1VUVEEgSEVSRS48YnI+PGJyPjUgYmxvY2tzIHNvIGZhciB0 b25pZ2h0IPCfkYA8YnI+PGJyPuKdjCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL01hcnJlb25fSmFja3Nvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A TWFycmVvbl9KYWNrc29uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQVFn RGpNUmtaciI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FRZ0RqTVJrWnI8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgU3VuIERldmlsIE1CQiAoQFN1bkRldmlsSG9vcHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3VuRGV2aWxIb29wcy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2 OTEzNzk5MjM3OTg2MzA0Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJl ciAxMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The biggest deny of the second half came with just over 13 minutes to play. GCU sophomore guard Chance McMillian grabbed an ASU miss from sophomore transfer guard DJ Horne and broke out down the floor at full speed. He stepped left past Jackson at the top of the key and rose for a two-handed slam. Lawrence stalked the GCU guard all the way down the floor and jumped to the cup with him, emphatically smashing the ball out of McMillian’s hands and off the glass. The ball bounced back to GCU’s three-point line due to Lawrence’s power.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ERU5JRUQuPGJyPjxicj4577iP4oOjdGggYmxvY2sgb2YgdGhlIG5p Z2h0Ljxicj48YnI+8J+TuiAgUGFjLTEyIE5ldHdvcmtzPGJyPvCfkrsgIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95UjgxYkVhbzVsIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28v eVI4MWJFYW81bDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3hTMXA3eU9E aU8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94UzFwN3lPRGlPPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFN1biBEZXZpbCBNQkIgKEBTdW5EZXZpbEhvb3BzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1N1bkRldmlsSG9vcHMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NjkxNTQ3 MzcwODU3NjM1ODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTAs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==