Devils Digest was first to report that Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill was poised to be hired as ASU’s new offensive coordinator and we learned from a source close to his hiring that this deal has culminated today. A formal announcement will come out today.

Boise State’s offensive coordinator Zak Hill has been a model of consistent excellence with the Broncos, who ranked in the Top-30 in total offense the last two seasons under Hill, who is in his fourth year with the staff. In 2016 he served as co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, and at the start of the 2017 season was named the Broncos’ sole offensive coordinator. Currently, Boise State ranks 13th nationally in scoring with 37.3 points per game which is significantly higher than Arizona State’s 25.2 average which places them 94th.

Blue-Turf.com writer Michael Wittmann feels that Hill excelled not only as a talented football mind but also as a recruiter of quality quarterbacks such as Chase Cord and Hank Bachmeier, and helped develop Brett Rypien earlier in his Hill’s tenure.

“He runs a pro-style offense,” Wittmann said, “with a lot of two-tight ends and fullback formation. So, if he got the job at Arizona State it will be interesting to see what style he runs over there. When he was at Eastern Washington, he ran more of an RPO system. So, will he try to morph both schemes or go back to what he was more comfortable with (RPO)? I know the quarterbacks he coached throughout the years like him a lot and feel that he explains things very well. He uses his quarterbacks’ strengths very well and doesn’t have the one size fit all mentality. He developed a lot of different quarterbacks which each has their own style.”

Hill was a record-breaking quarterback at Central Washington from 1999-2003. He broke more than 20 league records and passed for 8,882 career yards and 76 touchdowns while completing 60.2 percent of his passes. In 2002, Hill led Central Washington to an 11-1 record and was named a third-team All-American. He helped oversee the offense of an Eastern Washington program that made the FCS playoffs five times over his seven years and captured the 2010 FCS national title. The Eagles also reached the FCS semifinals twice more, in 2012 and 2013, and won or shared the Big Sky Conference crown six times. Hill joined Boise State from Hawai’i, where he was named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in December 2015, but left for the Broncos just a month later.

Wittmann feels that Boise State’s gaudy scoring numbers and overall offensive explosiveness this season, which have them placed no. 19 in the current College Football Playoff rankings, were surprising given that the Broncos had to replace its starting quarterback and running back from last year. At the same time have a solid core of returning wide receivers naturally help offset those losses.

“He’s a coach that always comes up with a good game plan,” Wittmann commented. “He schemes very well, but sometimes he can be stubborn and want to keep on trying a certain thing until it works.”

According to USA TODAY Hill currently earns $301,519 annually with the Broncos, and with outgoing ASU’s offensive coordinator Rob Likens earning $750,000 per year, Hill stands to easily double his current compensation level should he be hired by the Sun Devils.

The recruiting contact period ends on Saturday, December 14th so a speedy hire by ASU could have Hill briefly on the road to meet with ASU prospects ahead of the early signing period which runs from December 18th through the 20th. Arizona State is set to begin its bowl preparation practices on Monday the 16th.

Ironically enough, Boise State with Zak Hill did beat ASU's Sun Bowl opponent, Florida State 36-31 in thier 2019 season opener. Needless to say that Hill would have valuable input for the Sun Devils.

It’s unclear at this point whether a hire over the next few days would have Hill actually coaching with the Sun Devils or continue to help prepare the Broncos for their Las Vegas Bowl matchup with Washington on December 21st.

