Podcast: Peach Bowl loss cannot dampen a remarkable 2024 ASU season

The Peach Bowl contest against Texas came oh so close to being ASU’s entire season in a microcosm. A Sun Devil team that comes in as a heavy underdog and exercises its trademark resiliency to overcome adverse odds almost came to fruition in Atlanta. A double-overtime loss, as disappointing as a defeat that it is, could still not put a damper on one of the best campaigns in program history.





There is a lot to break down when it comes to the remarkable journey the Sun Devils took its fan base on, and for that matter, I invited Sun Devil Network sideline reporter Kevin Turner, who was there for each and every contest this past season, to weigh in with his thoughts on the Sun Devils and their improbable 2024 season.





