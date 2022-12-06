Perhaps prior to today, ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham’s hires did have a running theme of each hire having a personal connection to a staff member. That theory changed with two left field hires, yet impressive moves on their own merit as Ra’Shaad Samples, the NFL LA Rams running backs coach, and TCU Bryan Carrington, offensive analyst - recruiting coordinator, were hired by Arizona State.





Samples will serve as the Sun Devils’ wide receivers coach, while Carrington will guide the defensive backs unit in Tempe.





At age 27, Samples was the youngest assistant position coach in the NFL as he was in the midst of his first season in the league. He arrived in Los Angles after three years at SMU, where he started as an offensive graduate assistant in 2019 and, a year later, was promoted to running backs coach and recruiting coordinator, and in 2021 added the assistant head coach title. During his tenure with the Mustangs, he worked with former Rams running back Xavier Jones, who led the FBS in rushing touchdowns (23) and was a Doak Walker semifinalist and all-conference selection in 2020.





According to various reports, Samples is expected to implement some aspects of Rams’ head coach Sean McVay's potent passing game, which has been among the leaders in the league for the last several years, resulting in a Super Bowl win in 2021.