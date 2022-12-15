Ahead of a massive official visit weekend of mostly high school and junior college prospects, ASU hosted a handful of transfer portal players in Tempe. One of those visitors, 5-9 185-pound wide receiver Melquan Stovall who played most of his career at Nevada, did pledge to the team at the end of his visit.

In the 2021 campaign, Stovall played in 12 games for Nevada, hauling 56 receptions for 643 yards and one touchdown. He finished his career with 1,064 receiving yards on 108 receptions and one touchdown in 30 games played for the team. At the end of his Nevada tenure, he earned the Hustle Award for offense at the team awards banquet. As a freshman, he earned Academic All-Mountain West honors.





Stovall joined Colorado State after transferring from Nevada but left the program on September 19th of this year. He has two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer. In three games for the Rams, he had 13 receptions for 106 yards.





The wide receiver was a three-year starter at Junipero Serra High School in southern California. And helped Paraclete High School to a pair of division championships before moving on to Junipero Serra.





To read about the other visitors who were in Tempe this week, click here