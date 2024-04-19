Following yesterday's news that quarterback Jaden Rashada has entered the transfer portal, Arizona State's leading wide receiver Elijhah Badger and tight end Bryce Pierre will also depart the team.





In the last two seasons, Badger paced the wideouts in Tempe, posting 135 receptions, 1,579 yards, and 11 touchdowns. Due to a back injury suffered in the next-to-last game last season against Oregon, Badger was limited in Spring practice and only recently was partaking in one-on-one drills. While not minimizing the impact of this transfer, the wide receiver room is one of the deepest units on the roster. Jordyn Tyson has enjoyed an outstanding spring, and players such as Melquan Stovall and Troy Omeire have shined as well. Xavier Gulliory is looking good coming back from injury and could increase his participation in the last week of spring practice.





Pierre's absence, even though he didn't enjoy a strong spring practice, will be felt more. The Sun Devils now have just two scholarship tight ends in the spring in Florida State transfer Markeston Douglas and San Diego State transfer Cameron Harpole. Freshman Jayden Fortier, who is recovering from a late-season ACL tear, will join ASU in June. Thus, Arizona State is certainly going to look to add a tight end from the portal.



