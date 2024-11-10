WR Chance Ables flips his pledge from TCU to ASU while on Tempe visit

A recruiting weekend loaded with 2025 wide receiver prospects did produce its first public news of that event. 6-2 175-pound Plano (Tex.) East Chance Ables privately changed his commitment from TCU to ASU last night while on his official visit to the Sun Devils, and he went public with that news on Sunday afternoon.

In six games this year, Ables collected 245 yards on 16 receptions, scoring four touchdowns. The wide receiver said that the ASU coaches see his skill set as fitting into the Sun Devils' scheme.

"I spent a lot of time with the coaches around campus. We went to Top Golf and different restaurants, and they treated me like I was already part of the family. The vibe was great, and everyone was so genuine with you. They even taught me how to cook omelets and other breakfast food. My mom and Coach Kenny Dillingham really got along, and I wasn't expecting them to have such a great connection, but he (Dillingam) is really easy to talk to, and that helped the visit a lot. I like how he always keeps it real with you and is very genuine. I know that coming here it's gonna be more than football, and being in this big market can really expose you to a lot of (business) opportunities."

“I saw more of an opportunity with (ASU wide receivers) Coach Hines Ward,” Ables said. “It’s Hines Ward, man. That's the Hall of Fame receiver, and he knows what he's talking about. Coming here, I’m gonna get away from family, be my own person, and see who I really am. Going somewhere where I’ve never been (this trip was his first to the state of Arizona), I like being in new surroundings.

“They basically liked the way I plucked the ball out of the air and how I'm really versatile,” Ables described. “Coach Hines could build me into something more and help my overall game. They think I'm all-around player and could also be a special teams impact player. I'm a bigger, longer receiver who can catch a swing pass and take it easily 80 yards because I’m explosive. I want to work on being stronger after the catch, being able to make the contested catches and break the tackle, and not just getting tackled by the first guy. I want to be that receiver who makes more out of nothing.









“I really liked the offense in that (UCF) game. Sam (ASU QB Sam Leavitt) can really do a lot with his legs and arms, get the ball out to everybody, and this offense does a little bit of everything. They'll move you around, have you on screens, go deep, and do a lot of crossing off. They, they just do a lot and it’s a very versatile offense. My host was (defensive back) Joe McGinnis, but I was also hung out with (wide receiver) Jordan Tyson. It was really nice hanging out with them and they kept it real about everything. They said that the workouts are nothing like any other school, and they're gonna get you right four the season and all the coaches are not gonna take any crap from you, they know all the excuses. You really just need to be on time, and do you.”









It's no coincidence that Ables spent the most time with players from the Lone Star State. ASU prides itself on having a large contingent of Texas players on its roster, and the wide receiver represents the fifth player from that state who is a member of the Sun Devils’ 2025 recruiting class.









“I felt it (the Texas vibe) immediately,” Ables admitted. “Even a lot of the coaches on the staff are from Texas and it’s a little brotherhood with all the Texas people. They all hang around each other, and it’s like a little piece of Texas in Arizona.”









Ables is the Sun Devils’ 20th pledge of the 2025 class. The wide receiver is scheduled to sign his Letter of Intent with ASU in the first week of December, graduate high school that month, and enroll for Arizona State’s 2025 Spring semester.