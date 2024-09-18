Wednesday’s Practice Report

Kenny Dillingham called today’s session one of the best in-season practices to date and said that the Sun Devils are the healthiest they have been since the beginning of the year despite the season-ending injury to DB Cole Martin. Here are the details:
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!