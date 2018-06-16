The newly NCAA instituted summer official visit rule has been kind to the Sun Devils, as Arizona State landed another prospect from that group of Tempe visitors earlier this month, in Arlington (Tex.) Bowie defensive back Ty DeArman.

“When I left that (ASU) visit, I knew that is where I wanted to be,” DeArman said of his first week of June trip to Arizona State. “After talking to coach Gonzales and coach Edwards I felt that I really fit in best with what they have going on. I’m a fan of coach Edwards and really the whole coaching staff. The way he (Edwards) talks I knew he was serious and meant everything he was saying.

“I felt that I connected with everyone there and that is where I need to be.”

In his junior season for Bowie, the two-way player had 990 yards of total offense, including 462 yards passing, as well as two passes for touchdowns, four rushing scores and one receiving one for the Volunteers.

On defense, DeArman collected 64 total tackles, four passes defended and three interceptions in just five games last year. He played exclusively on offense in the five games prior to that.

Rivals.com’s Jacob Prothro said that DeArman can showcase his 4.5 40-time when he’s also in full pads which allows his versatility to shine.

“He’s incredibly quick,” Prothro noted, “and that speed allows him to get downfield and stop the run, and break on the ball in the passing game. In addition, he supplements his speed with a high football motor and is able to pursue the ball from sideline to sideline.

“It’s possible that DeArman will play safety at the college level. At just six-foot, his size fits better there than it does at receiver, and his skill set plays well. He could fit as a free safety, although his ability to track down the ballcarrier could parlay into a spot as a rover or a strong safety.”