ASU continued its preparations for its Thursday road matchup at Texas State, moving a portion of the practice into a teg dome to simulate crowd noise. Here are all the details from today's session.

Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!