Quarterbacks Jaden Rashada and Drew Pyne returned to practice as they continue to recover from their respective injuries in a session that had the offense building on their momentum following the win over Washington State. Here's our report:





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!