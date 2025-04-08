Trial by fire is paying dividends for the offense

In 2024, the Arizona State defense finished third in the Big 12 in points per game, allowing an average of 22.6. This same defense also held an Iowa State program that averaged over 31 points per game to just 19 in the conference championship game. Nine of those points were scored after the game was virtually over as a contest, with ASU leading 45-10 after three quarters.





With that context, it only heightens the extraordinary capabilities this Sun Devil group can achieve, with nearly all of its two-deep players returning—practically only missing notable contributors and outgoing seniors nickelback Shemari Simmons and linebacker Caleb McCullough.





On the offensive side of the coin, change has been far more prevalent. With a multitude of wide receivers leaving, position coach Hines Ward welcomed seven new players into the room. The major returners include All-Big 12 redshirt junior Jordyn Tyson, who remains sidelined with a minor foot injury, and redshirt senior Malik McClain.





Therefore, for redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt, getting acclimated with a new group of wideouts—and growing accustomed to playing without offensive star running back Cam Skattebo—became the task for the first two weeks of spring practices. As time progresses, the offense has continued to advance, and Leavitt is pleased with that trajectory.





“If you look back a week ago from now, I came over here, and I said we had some identity issues,” Leavitt said following Tuesday’s practice. “It was just some identity growth that we needed to have. So, we had some adversity and we came out and we bounced back.





“We really put the foot on the gas this practice. I saw something that I haven't seen in a while, where we're carrying the pile with the running back … so we're kind of finding who we are now, and I was really proud of the guys on how we bounced back.”





Leavitt also applauded the defensive unit. After Tuesday’s session, he was seen talking with senior linebacker Keyshaun Elliott about the strength of the defensive group, which has helped prepare the ASU offense for what the actual season might entail.





“I just told Keyshaun, I said, ‘Man, y'all are probably the best defense we'll see,’” Leavitt laughed. “They're just so cohesive, and the way they communicate and have played with each other for a while—it’s really special to play against. It was really challenging in the first two weeks when we were figuring out, you know, as an offense, what we got. Now we're kind of getting our feet under us.”





Dealing with Tyson’s absence has forced the receiving core and Leavitt to build chemistry with a heap of new tight ends and running backs. All of the new aerial targets have gotten a chance to grow into the offense, and while some stints have led to a performance that’s below the team’s standards, they serve as growing pains that are necessary for a unit undergoing a considerable personnel turnover.





“It's great for me to be able to play with a bunch of new guys,” Leavitt commented. “I have a guy that I'm super comfortable throwing to, and now you got to find who else you have that connection with. … The timing just has to be all that much better, and people just have to be where I need them to be—and I got to get them the ball when the play opens up.”





From a more holistic perspective, head coach Kenny Dillingham was more critical of the team’s progression to this point. Already knowing what the majority of his two-deep brings to the table, Dillingham’s emphasis is on the young depth on ASU’s roster—notably the freshmen and sophomores. With nearly 80% of 2024’s productivity on both sides of the ball returning, it’s easy for players to become set in their ways or comfortable in backup roles behind upperclassmen. And although it's a natural reaction, it’s not one welcomed by the coaching staff.





“I want to see some of these young guys have some dawg, man,” Dillingham noted. “I want to see people step up and be like, ‘That dude's a dawg. If that dude's next to me on the field for a fourth down with the game on the line, I trust him.’ We don't have enough of those guys yet.”





A classic coaching tactic to ignite motivation in young players is external pressure—usually through competition or challenge. That’s been seen all over the drills the Sun Devils have run throughout spring, pitting players from the same or opposing position groups against each other one-on-one to bring out the best in one another.





“All the external motivation is great, and we create a ton of external motivation in our program,” Dillingham said. “Whether it's one-on-one in front of everybody, whether it's me in the team meeting room calling you out.”





On the other hand, though, the coaching staff is also looking for players to develop internal motivation—factors that don’t rely on someone else pushing them but instead on a personal drive to maximize potential.





“I think there's got to be something in you, like internally you just want to be your best every day,” Dillingham said. “The internal motivation to know, ‘Were you your very best today?’—that’s a different type of motivation. Not everybody can find that, but the more people that can, the better you're going to be. So, the external motivation is great, but internal motivation is where I hope some of these young guys can get to throughout this journey.”





The Sun Devils have prioritized challenging their younger players, especially on the offensive side. Installations of plays, progressions, audibles, and more are starting to take shape as the playbook consistently reveals more chapters. Despite the inevitable learning curve, some underclassmen have continued to show flashes throughout practice, giving Dillingham and the offensive staff optimism for the future.





“We throw a lot at them, [but] we're not going to slow down for a true freshman that shows up,” Dillingham said. “So, they're definitely going to be playing probably slower than they actually are, and we're all aware of that. But you saw [freshman receiver Cory Butler Jr.] have a big play today on a slot post. I mean, [freshman offensive lineman Maki Stewart] continues to show up for me as a guy who could help us this year. Not many times does a true freshman help you on football teams that come off good years and have lots of returners.”