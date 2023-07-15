“What stood out to me was how real the culture was,” Gaines said of his Arizona State official visit in a previous interview. “There’s nothing I don’t like about Arizona State. I loved everything about it. Coach Dillingham is a player’s coach. When I first got there, he didn’t see me, and he was playing shadowbox with his players. It’s not a team where the players will be by themselves, and then the coaches are by themselves. No, he’s gonna be with his players because he loves being with his players. Everything he does is surrounding his players, because at the end of the day, to have a good team, the players have to feel that they have trust with their head coach and they can go to him if they need anything.”





Gaines’ relationship with ASU’s linebackers coach, AJ Cooper, was naturally another catalyst for tonight’s decision.





“All coaches there keep it real, especially Coach Cooper,” Gaines remarked. “He showed me that I can possibly become, if God blessed me, an NFL linebacker. He pulled up film, and he showed me the details of the defense that they were playing. If I went there, I’d be doing the same things without even noticing that I’m doing now in my high school defense. It’s just now I will be better at it because I’m practicing it 200 times. They showed me that I will be running the same plays like Fred Warner from the 49ers, and he’s the No. 1 linebacker in the NFL.





“Coach Cooper thinks I have a good size for a linebacker and said that I have the speed to play linebacker in their system. He wants smart, fast, and physical linebackers, and that’s what he sees me as, coming in and doing some damage. Obviously, I have to develop in weight and strength and stuff. He doesn’t want a 240 or 250-pound linebacker. He wants a linebacker that can move, and he saw that I ran a 10.9 in the 100 meters last season. He has high hopes for sure.”





In his junior year, Gaines recorded averaged 9.6 yards on 884 yards rushing, scoring 16 touchdowns, as well as hauling in 49 receptions for 820 yards and nine scores. On defense, he tallied 27 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, three sacks, and an interception.