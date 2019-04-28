This season ASU is set to feature an all-senior front five. This should serve as a vital component for the Sun Devils’ success this season, as well as an attractive proposition for junior college offensive lineman prospects. This is a fact that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Butte College’s TJ Bass.

“Coach Cain and I get along really well and he’s really funny. I also talked to their offensive line coach Dave Christensen and he talked about them losing six seniors this season. So, for any JUCO guy they are recruiting, like me, they’re obviously looking for players that can come in and play right away. He told me that he likes my technique and how I play. He grew up in Washington like me, so he said guys like us have to stick together.

“I’ve been talking to (defensive line) coach Cain for a couple of months now,” Bass said. “I haven’t visited the school yet, but researching them online I really like Arizona State. Looks like they really have nice facilities and good academics. I’m really looking forward to visiting there.

“I’m more of a physical lineman, run it down your throat type of blocker. I’ve started to work more on my pass blocking technique, trying to get better at that.”

Bass reported weight room personal bests of 520 lbs. squatting, 320 lbs. bench press and 295 lbs. power clean.

The lineman prepped at Mt. Baker High School in Deming, Wash. and due to academics, he greyshirted after signing with the University of Idaho. He ultimately decided to enroll at Butte because of the “winning culture” at that program.

Choosing that career path has benefited Bass nicely as he garnered offers from Auburn, West Virginia, Boise State, UCLA, and Fresno State along with ASU. As a December graduate, he will have three years of eligibility left, including a redshirt year, once he enrolls in the spring of 2020 at the four-year college of his choice.

“I took an unofficial visit to UCLA,” Bass remarked, “and I have a visit planned for Auburn in the summer. That’s all I have planned so far, but there’s definitely a chance that I will visit Arizona State too. Before the whole recruiting process began, I was trying to make a decision before the beginning of the season. But now that it has blown up more than I thought it would, it’s going to be a tough decision and I don’t know exactly when I’m going to commit.

“More than likely I will take at least four official visits. I’m going to try to take most of them this summer, but we’ll see. I don’t necessarily have a list of which schools I’m going to for sure officially visit, and I can’t say which school is recruiting me the hardest. My parents are going to be a big part of my recruiting process so once I go home in the summer and talk to them, I’ll have a better idea.”

Academics will be a significant factor that will drive Bass’ decision to settle on the college he will spend the next two, three years at.

“The school having my major will be very important,” Bass commented. “I’d like to major in criminal justice. Playing time is important, but I know it won’t be promised – I have to earn it and compete for it. I’m looking for a school where I know I can feel comfortable at not only playing football but just living there for a few years of my life.

“So, they are a lot of things that will go into my decision.”

