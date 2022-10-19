The Arizona State coaching staff isn’t thinking about the quarterback situation as much as the media and fans might be. On Monday, Shaun Aguano asserted that Emory Jones would re-assume the starting role on Saturday at Stanford. On Wednesday, Offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas extinguished any rumors that ASU would use a two-quarterback approach in the contest. In his experience, the rhythm of the game is disrupted when game planning for two quarterbacks. Jones won’t be on any kind of short leash, either.





“There won’t be any kind of quick trigger,” Thomas said. “You have to evaluate each situation at the given time period.”





The Stanford defense that Emory Jones will be facing on Saturday isn’t at full strength. Edge rusher David Bailey is listed as doubtful, while linebacker Levani Damuni is questionable. Coming off its biggest win of the season, a 16-14 victory over Notre Dame, the Cardinal paid for it in the form of health and availability for the conference game against the Sun Devils. These potential absences don’t change much, according to Thomas. He says the nature of Stanford’s rotations makes it so no absence can be too much of an impediment for the defense.





“I don’t think that impacts much because they rotate a lot of guys in and out anyway,” he explained. “They have guys who aren’t necessarily tagged as starters who have a lot of game reps under their belt.”





The Cardinal secondary is one of the strengths of the 2-4 squad. The defense as a whole ranks 10th in the Pac-12 overall, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at the passing defense. Stanford’s 1274 yards allowed through the air are the fewest in the conference. They can be gashed on the ground, but Jones and the ASU receivers will have their hands full when it comes to throwing the ball.





“They have four or five seniors back there, a lot of experience,” Thomas said. He maintained that ASU has a plan of attack and that it will just come down to execution on game day against the stingy secondary.





After enjoying a relatively clean bill of health during the first half of the season, Arizona State is dealing with some injury issues on the offensive side of the ball. Left guard Ladarius Henderson is nursing a hand injury sustained during the Washington game that will keep him out for at least this week. Running back graduate transfer Xazavian Valladay has been kept out of 11-on-11 drills during the viewing portion of this week’s practice, and of course, Emory Jones had been limited during the bye week as he cleared concussion protocol. According to Thomas, the bye week couldn’t come at a better time.





“The bye week for us really fell into a great spot,” he remarked. “Not just for Emory but for a lot of guys who were a little banged up. Coming out of it, I feel like we’re as fresh as we have been in a long time.”





–





The Sun Devils are getting healthier on defense as well. Defensive tackle Omar Norman-Lott is back on the depth chart after missing the last three games with what he described as a stressed patella tendon. Norman-Lott had been the anchor of an embattled defensive line during the first three games of the season. His absence has been missed by a group that feels as though quarterback pressures and sack numbers have been far beneath where they need to be at. Norman-Lott says he hasn’t missed a beat.





“I’m just picking up where I left off; I feel good. Working on getting my legs back,” Norman-Lott explained. He took time to reflect on how much being off the field affected his desire to get back on it. “I care more about being on the field with my brothers than I thought I did,” he affirmed.





Norman Lott’s defensive teammates voiced their approval of defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson’s plan to bring more pressure from all levels of the defense. His opinion was the same as Nesta Jade Silvera’s was on the topic on Tuesday. The front four are looking forward to not being the sole focus of tackles all game long. Pressure from the secondary can allow players like Jade Silvera and Norman-Lott to breathe on the line and really execute their game.





“I’m excited about that; we can get those tackles off of us,” he said. “They’ve been laying on us the whole game. It’ll help us get more one-on-ones and things like that.”





–





Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Elijhah Badger isn’t the most vocal, but his play this season has spoken for itself. Through six games, he’s caught 31 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns. He’s been far and away the Sun Devils’ best receiver. With these accomplishments comes the challenge of being the focal point for opposing defenses. The extra attention on defense should be seen as a compliment. Badger says it won’t change the way he goes about his business.





“I see they’re scheming towards me, but I don’t think it makes a difference; I just work on myself,” Badger said calmly. “Focusing on what I prepare for each week, just taking it game by game.”





His comfortability is another element of his game that has come a long way since 2021. The Folsom, California product no longer looks like a deer in the headlights, his command of the offense is evident, and it has made him Glenn Thomas’s go-to target during the first half of the 2022 campaign. Confidence, even the quiet kind, is an important weapon in Badger’s arsenal.





“I’m just really comfortable with everything; I like how I’m playing,” Badger said after gathering his thoughts. “In man coverage, all my life, I’ve just felt like nobody can guard me.”