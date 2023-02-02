)Elijah Baesa Twitter photo)

The 2024 recruiting cycle is still in its early stages, and committing sight unseen is probably a rarity even in the unpredictable world of college football recruiting. But Elijah Baesa saw enough from Arizona State, even if it was only from afar. And when it came down to his relationship with his future position coach Ra'shaad Samples the Mesquite, Tex. wide receiver decided not to delay the inevitable and commit to Arizona State tonight

“I already had my mind made where I wanted to go,” Baesa said. “I love it. It feels like home for real. Okay. Are you going home? I already knew where I wanted to go before I even got the offer (which he received just nine days ago). I’m only gonna visit there in March. It wasn’t hard for me to commit somewhere I haven’t been because I did my research, and I know what it (ASU) was. I don’t need to visit there to know it’s home.

“I want to be at that big program. I see all the new kids coming in there with commitments and stuff. And the relationships I have with the coaches, especially coach Samples and (defensive backs) coach Carrington… coach Samples is someone I trust because he’s like that big brother I never had, for real, though. He can guide me to places that I need to be guided in. He has the big time street cred being a coach in the NFL. He was in the big leagues where everybody is trying to get to.”

Baesa said that his versatility and fierceness were traits that were very appealing to Samples when they talk about the skillet he can display.

“He likes my leadership for sure,” Baesa described. “I know there are gonna be some dogs out there (at ASU), but there won’t be no dog like me once I come through. I’m trying to change everybody’s mindset showing them like we’re gonna be the best. I’m an aggressive payer, I know how to work routes, and I’m very good going up top. Throw it up there, and it’s my ball. 100 percent.”

The wide receiver’s research on the school revealed appealing football aspects and some facets off the field that made a deep impression.

“I really like the school there,” Baesa noted about Arizona State’s academics. “You know a lot of teenagers already don’t like school for stuff, but I feel I can do well in class because I won’t be distracted. I’m going to get my work done, not only on the field but off the field.”

Truth be told. It is pure coincidence that Baesa decided to commit on the first day of the February signing period for the class preceding his. It is no fluke, though, that his good friend and the top defensive end in the 2024 class, Colin Simmons, will visit Tempe on the same day in March (tentatively scheduled for March 2nd). The energy the wide receiver projects on the gridiron is one that he plans to match in building some special at his future college destination.

“Yeah, Colin hit me up when he saw I committed,” Baesa remarked. “That’s my boy, and we’re gonna visit together. But I committed today because I really wanted to be the first. I wanted to turn up this ’24 class. People will see that and say, ‘oh, he’s the first Arizona State commit; I’m gonna try and roll with him.’

“I’m trying to create a wave right now. Especially down here in the D (Dallas).”